Horizon Robotics Product Launch Event Unveils Next Generation Autonomous Driving Solution

Horizon SuperDrive™ solution achieves smooth and human-like autonomous driving in urban, highway and parking scenarios

BEIJING, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Robotics, a leading provider of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) solutions for passenger vehicles, today hosted its 2024 Product Launch Event and unveiled its groundbreaking Horizon SuperDrive™ full-stack AD solution. In collaboration with industry partners, Horizon Robotics is committed to developing smart driving solutions tailored to cover from ADAS active safety to all-scenario NOA (Navigate on Pilot), ensuring an enhanced driving experience with a focus on safety, comfort, and convenience for all consumers.

Leveraging Horizon's signature software and hardware co-optimization capabilities, Horizon SuperDrive is designed to achieve safe and reliable autonomous driving across all urban, highway and parking scenarios. Horizon SuperDrive is able to handle complex road conditions, akin to experienced drivers, featuring smooth obstacle avoidance, gentle braking, dynamic speed control, smooth execution of unprotected left turns, and more. The new solution is poised to accelerate the commercialization of advanced smart driving systems, paving the way for widespread cost effective adoption and mass production.

"We are thrilled to introduce Horizon SuperDrive, our latest innovation designed for the next generation of autonomous driving," said Dr. Yu Kai, Founder and CEO of Horizon Robotics. "We strive to empower every passenger vehicle with our ADAS and AD solutions, and Horizon SuperDrive further consolidates our commitment to making human life safer and better."

The launch of Horizon SuperDrive, coupled with the successful mass-produced Horizon Mono and Horizon Pilot smart driving solutions, further validates Horizon's accumulated expertise in algorithms, hardware and engineering capabilities. Particularly in processing hardware, Horizon also released its Journey 6 series automotive-grade processing hardware to support its leading ADAS and AD solutions.

Utilizing Horizon's proprietary processing architecture - BPU Nash, Journey 6 series covers all levels and scenarios of smart driving mass production demands. Journey 6 series' unified architecture and wide compatibility allow OEMs and industry partners to achieve mass-production in the most efficient and flexible way at affordable costs.

Driven by its energy-efficient and cost-effective products, flexible and scalable business model, as well as rich mass production experience, Horizon boasts a strong ecosystem of partnerships with over 24 OEMs (31 OEM brands) and over 200 industry partners. These collaborations not only enhance the development and commercialization of cutting-edge smart driving systems but also foster a culture of innovation and shared success within the industry. In 2023 alone, Horizon successfully secured over 100 new design-wins for passenger car models.

"Our partnerships with key players in the automotive sector enable us to deliver unmatched value to our customers," added Dr. Yu Kai. "Together, we are driving innovation and shaping the future of smart mobility to safeguard every driver and passenger, accompanying them to enjoy truly delightful journeys."

Horizon Robotics is a leading provider of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) solutions for passenger vehicles, empowered by its proprietary software and hardware technologies. Its solutions combine cutting-edge algorithms, purpose-built software and state-of-the-art processing hardware, providing the core technologies for assisted and autonomous driving that enhance the safety and experience of drivers and passengers.

