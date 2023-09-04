Horizon Robotics Showcases Latest Production-Grade Driving Assistance Solutions at IAA Mobility 2023

MUNICH, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Robotics, a leading provider of energy-efficient computing solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) for consumer vehicles in China, is proud to attend the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich Germany, one of the most prestigious automotive events worldwide.

Horizon Robotics Company Introduction Video
Horizon Robotics Showcases Latest Production-Grade Driving Assistance Solutions at IAA Mobility 2023

At IAA Mobility 2023, Horizon Robotics will showcase its Journey™ series energy-efficient computing solutions and its Matrix™ driving solutions. Horizon's latest road demos include market-proven assisted driving and parking solutions, as well as highway and urban automated driving solutions. Horizon will also present several automated driving use cases jointly developed with domestic and international partners.

"We are excited to demonstrate our advanced driving assistance solutions at IAA Mobility," said Dr. Yu Kai, Founder and CEO of Horizon Robotics. "We look forward to showing how Horizon's energy-efficient computing solutions and user-friendly software development tools create the optimal computing foundation for the era of smart mobility. Together with our partners, we are committed to bringing consumers a safer and better driving experience."

Building on a track record of successful ecosystem collaborations, Horizon looks to leverage IAA Mobility to pursue more business opportunities with international automakers, Tier-1s and industry partners. During the event, Horizon will unveil a series of significant partnerships, including an alliance with STRADVISION, an automotive industry pioneer in deep learning-based vision perception technology. This collaboration aims to seamlessly integrate STRADVISION's SVNet with Horizon's Journey computing solutions, resulting in advanced driving assistance solutions. JOYNEXT, a renowned Tier-1 supplier and Horizon's partner, showcased its Journey powered domain controllers of the nDrive series, enabling L2 to L2++ automated driving functionalities at Horizon's booth.

With the energy-efficient computing solutions, as well as a deep understanding of China's complex road conditions and consumers' driving habits, Horizon has distinguished itself as the partner of choice for both domestic and international companies in the world's largest automotive market. Over 100 industry partners and more than 25 automakers have forged partnerships with Horizon, signing cooperation on over 150 car models. Shipments of Journey series computing solutions reached nearly 4 million units.

Horizon strives to leverage automated driving technologies to free individuals from the most monotonous and potentially dangerous aspects of driving, and unwaveringly embraces collaborations with domestic and international automakers and industry partners to realize the full potential of the smart-mobility market.

