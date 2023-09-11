Horizon Services, Inc., Unveils Patient Safety Advancements Led by Chief Compliance Officer

News provided by

InvisALERT Solutions

11 Sep, 2023, 08:03 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient safety strides have been achieved by Horizon Services, Inc., a nonprofit entity dedicated to substance-use disorder treatment. Spearheading these accomplishments is Eliseo Becerra, Chief Compliance Officer, who formed a partnership with InvisALERT Solutions-ObservSMART, a trusted rounding technology, known for increasing patient safety, enhancing quality of care, and improving regulatory adherence within diverse healthcare settings.

Continue Reading
Horizon Service's partnership with ObservSMART increases patient safety.
Horizon Service's partnership with ObservSMART increases patient safety.

Eliseo Becerra, a driven healthcare compliance professional and CCO of Horizon Services, Inc., has been instrumental in driving systematic enhancements within his organization. With his understanding of industry regulations and a passion for elevating patient care standards, Becerra adopted the ObservSMART rounding solution into the workflow at Palm Ave Detox in San Mateo, CA, after searching for a safer, more modernized way of client monitoring.

ObservSMART redefines how healthcare professionals conduct their patient rounds. By introducing a proximity-based monitoring approach, ObservSMART ensures that staff are physically present with patients during required checks. This unique feature eliminates uncertainty and significantly reduces the risk of adverse safety events. Additionally, there are built-in alerts for staff and leadership, allowing for proactive intervention and risk mitigation.

Regulatory standards necessitate rigorous patient monitoring and documentation, a requirement that Horizon Services initially sought to meet through manual tracking logs. In 2020, the Department of Healthcare Services (DHCS) initiated a large regulatory change for agencies like Horizon Services that required meeting guidelines for patient monitoring in a detoxification setting.

In response to the evolving substance-use disorder industry, Horizon Services revamped their governance and patient care practices under new leadership. The formation of a dedicated Compliance Department signaled a critical shift in the organization's approach to measuring compliance and improving patient care.

"The adoption of ObservSMART marked a significant improvement in patient monitoring, resulting in improved patient safety. Mandatory training ensured staff proficiency, while regular audits encouraged adherence to protocols and timely identification of potential issues. These initiatives led to a considerable cultural shift, positioning quality of care and patient safety as the foundation of all organizational activities."

With ObservSMART's help, the improvements introduced by Eliseo Becerra have resulted in a stronger culture of safety, empowering crucial staff with easy-to-use and effective tool for patient care. The ObservSMART solution is not limited to a specific healthcare organization or patient population. Its adaptability and applicability to various behavioral healthcare settings make it a valuable tool for organizations across the healthcare spectrum.

To read further on how Eliseo Becerra has strategized Horizon Services Inc's achievements with ObservSMART, learn more here.

SOURCE InvisALERT Solutions

Also from this source

InvisALERT Solutions, ObservSMART application Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

ObservSMART Partners with Praesum Healthcare

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.