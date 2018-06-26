Horizon Services Sponsors WMGK's Veteran Radiothon

"A big part of our business is helping people," says David Dworsky, Comfort Consultant with Horizon's Delaware team. "We're proud to be part of the Veterans Radiothon."

John Fogerty, former leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, called the radio station to voice his support of the Radiothon. In addition, the Eagles, Jimmy Buffett, Billy Joel, Phil Collins and Def Leppard's Rick Allen donated items for a series of eBay auctions that occurred in conjunction with the Radiothon.

"I want to thank John DeBella and WMGK on behalf of the whole Horizon Services team," comments Dave Geiger, founder, and CEO of Horizon Services. "We have a long history of employing, training and supporting veterans. It's an honor to take part in this great event."

About Horizon Services

In 1989, Horizon Services began with one core idea: give homeowners what they want. Today, Horizon's 600+ strong team delivers expert cooling, heating, and plumbing to families throughout Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey. To learn more about Horizon Services' commitment to service and excellence, visit www.horizonservices.com.

Tara Mogan

Vice President of Marketing, Horizon Services

Horizon Services, LLC.

302-221-3511 x1251

tmogan@horizonservices.com

