Horizon Solutions™ to Acquire N. H. Bragg

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Solutions LLC, has signed an agreement to purchase New England-based, privately-held N. H. Bragg. Founded in 1854, N. H. Bragg has grown to become a recognized market leader throughout Maine, New Hampshire and northeastern Massachusetts. N. H. Bragg is headquartered in Bangor, Maine with branches in Scarborough, Maine, and Tewksbury, Massachusetts. With approximately 60 employees, N. H. Bragg provides industrial and safety supplies to over 4,000 customers across New England. They serve paper mills, machine shops, construction sites and shipyards from their three stocking locations. The transaction is scheduled to close on Jan. 1, 2019.

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to acquire a company with such a rich history like ours. The longevity of our companies is due in part to creating a legacy of integrity, trust and excellence, exemplified in our company cultures that value our customers and our people. Both companies enjoy deep relationships with customers and suppliers and a commitment to value-added capabilities that address complex problems. We have a team of talented professionals committed to providing the best customer experience with every interaction," said Horizon Solutions President and CEO John Kerkhove. "Under Horizon Solutions ownership, N. H. Bragg will continue to operate under the N. H. Bragg name with the same employees, suppliers and customers. N. H. Bragg President Jon Eames will serve as vice president of the Industrial and Safety Supply Division across the Horizon Solutions footprint. We will leverage our companies' respective strengths to grow the business. It is with great pleasure that I welcome the employees of N. H. Bragg to the Horizon Solutions extended family."

N. H. Bragg President Jon Eames said, "This union will help us grow while maintaining the excellent quality and service our customers expect, expand our solution offerings and market reach, offer employees more opportunities and build upon our mutual core values. I'm excited for the future of N. H. Bragg and how the companies can work together to achieve greatness."

ABOUT HORIZON SOLUTIONS

The Horizon Solutions history is rooted in its ability to nurture customer relations ─ serving customers and communities in time-honored tradition since 1857. Today, Horizon Solutions helps improve our customers' efficiency, productivity and safety through expertise in electrical, automation, industrial, energy and safety products and services. We seek to understand our customers' needs and apply solutions that solve their most demanding challenges. Our customers include industrial end-users, electrical contractors, equipment manufacturers, and commercial, institutional and municipal facilities across New England and upstate New York. Additional information is available on https://hs-e.com/about-us/company-news/.

ABOUT N. H. BRAGG

Founded in 1854, N. H. Bragg began as a supplier to local blacksmiths. Through a commitment to quality and unrivaled service, N. H. Bragg has grown into a multimillion-dollar company that serves businesses large and small across northern New England. From paper mills and machine shops to construction sites and shipyards — N. H. Bragg is there.

Our customers come to us for our product expertise, application know-how, safety training, inventory-management solutions, tool repair services and so much more. In other words, N. H. Bragg helps businesses stay safe, productive and efficient. To learn more visit https://www.nhbragg.com/.

