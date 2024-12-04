Horizon Sports & Experiences Introduces a New Thought Leadership Series -'& NOW'

The First Research Study in the Series: The Women's Sports Opportunity

Inaugural Study Explores the Rapid Growth and Untapped Potential for Brands in Women's Sports

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Sports & Experiences today unveiled & NOW, the agency's new thought leadership series that bridges and explores the present and future of sports, media, and entertainment. Leveraging HS&E's deep market research, trend analysis, and cultural insights, this innovative series provides actionable analysis for brands navigating the live marketing space.

"HS&E is committed to delivering insights that empower brands to make informed decisions and drive strategic growth," said Kerry Bradley, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Horizon Sports & Experiences. "& NOW embodies our mission to identify and forecast trends that shape the future."

The debut report in the & NOW series, The Women's Sports Opportunity, explores the transformative growth of women's sports and highlights how brands can tap into this dynamic space for significant ROI. Some key highlights from the study include:

Viewership Growth: Women's sports are experiencing an unprecedented surge in viewership, fueled by expanded media coverage and the emergence of new professional leagues. Discussions about and coverage of women's sports, particularly basketball, are gaining traction across various platforms, signaling a cultural shift towards greater visibility and support. Momentum & Growth : Women's sports viewership has grown by 80% over three years , led by NCAA women's basketball ( +145% ), the WNBA ( +76% ), soccer ( +99% ), and volleyball ( +126% ).

: Women's sports viewership has grown by , led by NCAA women's basketball ( ), the WNBA ( ), soccer ( ), and volleyball ( ). Rising Enthusiasm: 75% of general sports fans express excitement about the emergence of new women's leagues and teams.



A Valuable & Diverse Audience: Fans of women's sports are highly engaged, diverse, and influential, making them an attractive target for brands. Women's sports effectively engage a wide range of audiences, from older general sports advocates and younger, social media-savvy consumers to newcomers drawn by pop culture relevance. Diverse Demographics : Women's sports fans are 55% male and 45% female , indicating an even more gender split compared to common perceptions.

: Women's sports fans are and , indicating an even more gender split compared to common perceptions. Affluent : Fans of women's sports have higher average household incomes ( $132K , 18% higher than the general population ) and are more likely to hold a bachelor's degree or higher education levels ( 45% have a bachelor's degree or more, compared to 37% of men's sports fans ).

: Fans of women's sports have higher average household incomes ) and are more likely to hold a bachelor's degree or higher education levels ( ). Social Media Influence: The rise of social media is a key driver of audience growth for women's sports. This group generates more likes, comments, and shares than fans of men's sports and is approximately 40% more likely to purchase from sponsoring brands. Additionally, 87% believe social media plays a crucial role in promoting and highlighting sports content.



Brands' White Space: As consumption habits evolve, advertisers seek diverse ways to engage audiences, expanding their reach and amplifying their messages. Women's sports present an opportunity for brands to standout in a crowded marketplace. Fan Support for Sponsorships: More than 70% of fans believe companies should invest more in women's sports, and 67% actively support sponsors of their favorite teams and leagues.

More than believe companies should invest more in women's sports, and of their favorite teams and leagues. Cost-Effective Impact: With lower entry costs than men's sports, women's sports offer high ROI for forward-thinking advertisers.



Explosive Growth in Betting : The evolving landscape of legalized betting is driving fan engagement and further boosting interest in women's sports, marking a significant shift in market dynamics. Surging Volume: Betting on women's sports has grown by 40% year-over-year .

on women's sports has grown by . Record-Breaking Engagement: The NCAA Women's Championship experienced a 500% year-over-year increase in bets placed, showcasing unprecedented fan engagement.

"The excitement around women's sports, teams, and athletes is at an all-time high, proving this isn't just a moment but a movement," said Bradley. "The study offers stakeholders a deeper understanding of the untapped potential and immense opportunities for brands in women's sports."

For more information about & NOW and to access the full report, visit https://www.horizonse.com/press.

Methodology

In September of 2024, HS&E, the WHY Group, and Horizon Multicultural set out to understand the current moment and opportunities presented by women's sports. The following approaches were used:

A nationally representative survey of 1,049 adults*

Social intelligence via NetbaseQuid

Sports sponsorship data via SponsorUnited

TV Viewership data via Inscape.TV

Syndicated sources including YouGov and MRI

Desk research (external sources linked throughout)

About HS&E

Horizon Sports & Experiences (HS&E) provides a unique and complementary combination of sports, experiential marketing, and media capabilities. HS&E has a core focus on IP creation and monetization, strategic advisory and consulting, media rights, sponsorship, sales, and experiential, Metaverse, and Web3.0 strategy and activation. HS&E is led by co-CEOs David Levy and Chris Weil.

