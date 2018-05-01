Horizon Technology Finance Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

First Quarter 2018 Highlights

Earned net investment income of $3.2 million , or $0.28 per share, for the quarter

, or per share, for the quarter Net asset value equaled $134.3 million , or $11.65 per share, at quarter end

, or per share, at quarter end Funded $11.0 million in loans to three companies

in loans to three companies Achieved an annualized portfolio yield on debt investments of 14.4% for the quarter

Ended the quarter with an investment portfolio of $211.9 million

Experienced liquidity events from three portfolio companies

Total liquidity as of March 31, 2018 was $40.1 million

was Floating rate loans comprised 99% of the outstanding principal of the loan portfolio at quarter end

At quarter end, held a portfolio of warrant and equity positions in 76 portfolio companies

Asset coverage for borrowed amounts of 241% as of March 31, 2018

Declared distributions of $0.10 per share payable in each of July, August and September 2018 , increasing cumulative declared distributions to $10.82 per share since going public in 2010

"During the first quarter, we continued to generate strong yields and solid net investment income," said Robert D. Pomeroy, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon. "Following a fourth quarter of record loan originations, we remain focused in 2018 on rebuilding our investment pipeline of quality opportunities and managing our portfolio."

Mr. Pomeroy continued, "With the majority of our portfolio comprised of more recent vintage transactions, we believe we are positioned to generate a predictable income stream. In addition, with the recent renewal of our credit facility, we are also positioned to selectively capitalize on compelling venture lending opportunities and to continue to create opportunities for long-term shareholder value."

Operating Results

Total investment income was $7.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, as compared to $7.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. The year-over-year increase in total investment income is primarily due to higher interest income on investments resulting from the larger average size of the loan portfolio, partially offset by a decrease in accelerated end-of-term payments related to prepayments.

The Company's dollar-weighted annualized portfolio yield on debt investments for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 was 14.4% and 15.5%, respectively.

The Company calculates the yield on dollar-weighted average debt investments for any period measured as (1) total investment income during the period divided by (2) the average of the fair value of debt investments outstanding on (a) the last day of the calendar month immediately preceding the first day of the period and (b) the last day of each calendar month during the period. The dollar-weighted annualized yield on average debt investments is higher than what investors will realize because it does not reflect expenses or any sales load paid by investors.

Total expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2018 were $4.0 million, as compared to $3.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Interest expense increased year-over-year primarily due to an increase in average borrowings. Base management fee increased year-over-year primarily due to an increase in the average size of the investment portfolio. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, incentive fee expense was $0.5 million, as compared to $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. The incentive fee on pre-incentive fee net investment income was subject to the incentive fee cap and deferral mechanism under the Investment Management Agreement, which resulted in $0.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively, of reduced expense and additional net investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017.

Net investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $3.2 million, or $0.28 per share, as compared to $3.4 million, or $0.29 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the net realized loss on investments was $0.1 million, or $0.01 per share, as compared to net realized loss on investments of $10.8 million, or $0.94 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the net unrealized depreciation on investments was $0.5 million, or $0.04 per share, as compared to net unrealized appreciation on investments of $11.1 million, or $0.97 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Portfolio Summary and Investment Activity

As of March 31, 2018, the Company's debt portfolio consisted of 32 secured loans with an aggregate fair value of $193.0 million. In addition, the Company's total warrant, equity and other investments in 80 portfolio companies had an aggregate fair value of $18.9 million as of March 31, 2018. Total portfolio investment activity as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was as follows:

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

Beginning portfolio $ 222,099

$ 194,003

New debt investments 11,041

25,916

Less refinanced debt investments (2,479)

—

Net new debt investments 8,562

25,916

Principal payments received on investments (8,799)

(11,891)

Early pay-offs (6,741)

(27,209)

Accretion of debt investment fees 510

505

New debt investment fees (1,195)

(270)

New equity 791

—

Proceeds from sale of investments (2,715)

(1,226)

Net realized loss on investments (149)

(10,845)

Net unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on investments (458)

11,131

Ending portfolio $ 211,905

$ 180,114



Net Asset Value

At March 31, 2018, the Company's net assets were $134.3 million, or $11.65 per share, as compared to $139.4 million, or $12.11 per share, as of March 31, 2017, and $135.1 million, or $11.72 per share, as of December 31, 2017.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $2.6 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to a net increase in net assets of $3.7 million, or $0.32 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Portfolio Asset Quality

The following table shows the classification of Horizon's loan portfolio at fair value by internal credit rating as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017:

($ in thousands) March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Number of Investments

Debt Investments at Fair Value

Percentage of Debt Investments

Number of Investments

Debt Investments at Fair Value

Percentage of Debt Investments Credit Rating





















4 4

$ 21,119

10.9%

4

$ 18,701

9.2% 3 23

150,452

78.0

25

176,560

86.6 2 5

21,399

11.1

3

5,632

2.8 1 —

—

—

1

2,900

1.4 Total 32

$ 192,970

100.0%

33

$ 203,793

100.0%

As of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, Horizon's loan portfolio had a weighted average credit rating of 3.0, with 4 being the highest credit quality rating and 3 being the rating for a standard level of risk. A rating of 2 represents an increased level of risk and, while no loss is currently anticipated for a 2-rated loan, there is potential for future loss of principal. A rating of 1 represents a deteriorating credit quality and high degree of risk of loss of principal. As of March 31, 2018, there were no debt investments with an internal credit rating of 1. As of December 31, 2017, there was one debt investment with an internal credit rating of 1, with a cost of $3.0 million and a fair value of $2.9 million.

Liquidity Events

Horizon experienced liquidity events from three portfolio companies in the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Liquidity events for Horizon may consist of the sale of warrants or equity in portfolio companies, loan prepayments, sale of owned assets or receipt of success fees.

In February, Horizon's portfolio company, Digital Signal Corporation ("DSC") sold its assets, including intellectual property related to hardware and software development, to StereoVision, Inc. for a combined cash and equity purchase price of $3.5 million, with the proceeds of the sale paid to Horizon to settle its debt investment in DSC.

In March, LeTote, Inc. ("LeTote") prepaid the outstanding principal balance of $6.7 million on its venture loan, plus interest, end-of-term payment and prepayment fee. Horizon continues to hold warrants in LeTote.

In March, with the proceeds of a new loan from Horizon, Lantos Technologies, Inc. ("Lantos") prepaid the outstanding principal balance of $2.6 million on its venture loan, plus interest, end-of-term payment and prepayment fee. In addition to the new $4.0 million loan, Horizon continues to hold warrants in Lantos.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2018, the Company had $40.1 million in available liquidity, including $16.1 million in cash and $24.0 million in funds available under existing credit facility commitments.

At March 31, 2018, there was $58.0 million outstanding principal balance under the $95.0 million revolving credit facility (the "Key Facility"). The Key Facility allows for an increase in the total loan commitment up to an aggregate commitment of $150 million. There can be no assurance that any additional lenders will make any commitments under the Key Facility.

On April 6, 2018, the Company amended the Key Facility to increase the aggregate commitments to $100.0 million and extend the revolving period to April 6, 2021 and the maturity date to April 6, 2023.

As of March 31, 2018, the Company's debt to equity leverage ratio was 71%, and the asset coverage ratio for borrowed amounts was 241%.

Stock Repurchase Program

On April 27, 2018, the Company's board of directors extended the Company's previously authorized stock repurchase program until the earlier of June 30, 2019 or the repurchase of $5.0 million of the Company's common stock. During the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Company did not make any repurchases of its common stock. From the inception of the stock repurchase program through March 31, 2018, the Company has repurchased 167,465 shares of its common stock at an average price of $11.22 on the open market at a total cost of $1.9 million.

Monthly Distributions Declared in Second Quarter 2018

On April 27, 2018, the Company's board of directors declared monthly distributions of $0.10 per share payable in each of June, July and August 2018. The following table shows these monthly distributions, which total $0.30 per share:

Ex-Dividend Date Record Date Payment Date Amount Per Share June 18, 2018 June 19, 2018 July 17, 2018 $0.10 July 18, 2018 July 19, 2018 August 15, 2018 $0.10 August 16, 2018 August 17, 2018 September 14, 2018 $0.10



Total: $0.30

After paying distributions of $0.30 per share and earning $0.28 per share for the quarter, the Company's undistributed spillover income as of March 31, 2018 was $0.07 per share. Spillover income includes any ordinary income and net capital gains from the preceding tax years that were not distributed during such tax years.

When declaring distributions, the Horizon board of directors reviews estimates of taxable income available for distribution, which may differ from consolidated net income under generally accepted accounting principles due to (i) changes in unrealized appreciation and depreciation, (ii) temporary and permanent differences in income and expense recognition, and (iii) the amount of spillover income carried over from a given year for distribution in the following year. The final determination of taxable income for each tax year, as well as the tax attributes for distributions in such tax year, will be made after the close of the tax year.



About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. The investment objective of Horizon is to maximize its investment portfolio's return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. Headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, Horizon has regional offices in Pleasanton, California, Reston, Virginia and Boston, Massachusetts. Horizon's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "HRZN". To learn more, please visit www.horizontechfinance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Horizon undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)











March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017











Assets







Non-affiliate investments at fair value (cost of $205,970 and $219,303, respectively) $ 204,936

$ 218,600

Affiliate investments at fair value (cost of $7,371 and $3,774, respectively) 6,969

3,499

Total investments at fair value (cost of $213,341 and $223,077, respectively) 211,905

222,099

Cash 16,127

6,594

Interest receivable 4,224

3,986

Other assets 1,510

1,467

Total assets $ 233,766

$ 234,146











Liabilities







Borrowings $ 94,144

$ 94,075

Distributions payable 3,457

3,456

Base management fee payable 384

379

Incentive fee payable 545

541

Other accrued expenses 975

620

Total liabilities 99,505

99,071











Net assets







Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 —

—

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 11,691,416 and 11,687,871 shares issued and 11,523,951 and 11,520,406 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 12

12

Paid-in capital in excess of par 179,681

179,641

Distributions in excess of net investment income (2,145)

(1,898)

Net unrealized depreciation on investments (1,436)

(978)

Net realized loss on investments (41,851)

(41,702)

Total net assets 134,261

135,075

Total liabilities and net assets $ 233,766

$ 234,146

Net asset value per common share $ 11.65

$ 11.72



Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)







For the Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017

Investment income







Interest income on investments







Interest income on non-affiliate investments $ 6,622

$ 6,279

Interest income on affiliate investments 131

—

Total interest income on investments 6,753

6,279

Fee income







Prepayment fee income on non-affiliate investments 285

460

Fee income on non-affiliate investments 137

223

Total investment income 7,175

6,962

Expenses







Interest expense 1,484

1,316

Base management fee 1,114

974

Performance based incentive fee 545

430

Administrative fee 184

194

Professional fees 445

506

General and administrative 193

175

Total expenses 3,965

3,595

Net investment income 3,210

3,367











Net realized and unrealized loss on investments







Net realized loss on non-affiliate investments (149)

(10,845)

Net realized loss on investments (149)

(10,845)

Net unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on non-affiliate investments (332)

11,131

Net unrealized depreciation on affiliate investments (126)

—

Net unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on investments (458)

11,131

Net realized and unrealized (loss) gain on investments (607)

286











Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 2,603

$ 3,653

Net investment income per common share $ 0.28

$ 0.29

Net increase in net assets per common share $ 0.23

$ 0.32

Distributions declared per share $ 0.30

$ 0.30

Weighted average shares outstanding 11,522,153

11,512,853



