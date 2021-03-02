Horizon Technology Finance Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

FARMINGTON, Conn., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) ("Horizon" or the "Company"), a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net investment income ("NII") of $3.9 million , or $0.21 per share, compared to $6.5 million , or $0.43 per share for the prior-year period

, or per share, compared to , or per share for the prior-year period Total investment portfolio of $352.5 million as of December 31, 2020

as of Net asset value of $212.6 million , or $11.02 per share, as of December 31, 2020

, or per share, as of Annualized portfolio yield on debt investments of 13.0% for the quarter

Funded nine loans totaling $76.6 million during the quarter

during the quarter Raised total net proceeds of approximately $10.8 million with "at-the-market" ("ATM") offering program

with "at-the-market" ("ATM") offering program Experienced liquidity events from three portfolio companies

Cash of $46.7 million and credit facility capacity of $174.8 million as of December 31, 2020

and credit facility capacity of as of Held portfolio of warrant and equity positions in 68 companies as of December 31, 2020

Undistributed spillover income of $0.32 per share as of December 31, 2020

per share as of Subsequent to quarter end, declared distributions of $0.10 per share payable in April, May and June 2021

Full Year 2020 Highlights

Net investment income of $20.7 million , or $1.18 per share for 2020, compared to $20.5 million , or $1.52 per share, for the prior year

, or per share for 2020, compared to , or per share, for the prior year Achieved portfolio yield on debt investments of 14.6% for 2020

Funded 25 loans totaling $198.6 million ; experienced liquidity events from 17 portfolio companies

"Despite one of the more challenging years, we managed our investment portfolio and capital through 2020 to position ourselves to generate strong results and continue expanding our portfolio as we enter 2021," said Robert D. Pomeroy, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon. "Although our fourth quarter NII of $0.21 per share was impacted by low origination volume in the third quarter, as well as by lower income from prepayments, we did originate nearly $77 million of new loans during the fourth quarter which we expect to provide a strong foundation to generate additional NII in the first quarter of 2021. We are also pleased to maintain our regular monthly distributions of $0.10 per share through June for our shareholders, a testament to the strong earnings power of our growing portfolio and our proactive portfolio management strategy."

"In addition, during the quarter, we made significant progress in successfully exiting several underperforming loans. While this had an impact on realized losses, our portfolio at the end of the year reflects an enhanced credit profile as we enter 2021," continued Mr. Pomeroy. "With the liquidity on our balance sheet, a strong backlog and pipeline of attractive opportunities, and a high market demand for venture debt, we believe we are well situated to take advantage of compelling investment opportunities and to continue delivering attractive returns for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Results

Total investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $10.1 million, compared to $13.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The year-over-year reduction in total investment income is primarily due to lower interest income on investments resulting from a lower debt investment portfolio due in part to the challenging economic and operating environment.

The Company's dollar-weighted annualized yield on average debt investments for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was 13.0% and 17.6%, respectively. The Company calculates the dollar-weighted annualized yield on average debt investments for any period measured as (1) total investment income (excluding dividend income) during the period divided by (2) the average of the fair value of debt investments outstanding on (a) the last day of the calendar month immediately preceding the first day of the period and (b) the last day of each calendar month during the period. The dollar-weighted annualized yield on average debt investments is higher than what investors will realize because it does not reflect expenses or any sales load paid by investors.

Net expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $5.9 million, compared to $6.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a $0.6 million reduction in performance-based incentive fees.

Net investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $3.9 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.43 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, net realized loss on investments was $18.6 million, or $0.99 per share, compared to net realized loss on investments of $0.3 million, or $0.02 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, net unrealized appreciation on investments was $17.1 million, or $0.91 per share, compared to $0.6 million, or $0.04 per share, for the prior-year period.

Full Year 2020 Operating Results

Total investment income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $46.0 million, an increase of 6.7% compared to $43.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Horizon's dollar-weighted annualized yield on average debt investments for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was 14.6% and 16.7%, respectively.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, net investment income was $20.7 million, or $1.18 per share, compared to net investment income of $20.5 million, or $1.52 per share, in the prior year.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, net realized loss on investments was $14.7 million, or $0.84 per share, compared to net realized loss on investments of $4.2 million, or $0.31 per share, for the full year ended December 31, 2019.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, net unrealized appreciation on investments was $0.3 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to net unrealized appreciation on investments of $3.2 million, or $0.24 per share, for the full year ended December 31, 2019.

Portfolio Summary and Investment Activity

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's debt portfolio consisted of 34 secured loans with an aggregate fair value of $333.5 million. In addition, the Company's total warrant, equity and other investments in 70 portfolio companies had an aggregate fair value of $19.1 million. Total portfolio investment activity for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was as follows:

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Full Year Ended

December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Beginning portfolio $ 311,750 $ 281,519 $ 319,551 $ 248,441









New debt investments 76,913 65,548 198,561 200,832









Less refinanced debt investments — — — (17,500)









Net new debt investments 76,913 65,548 198,561 183,332



















Investment in controlled affiliate investment — 1,311 — 1,900









Principal payments received on investments (4,485) (4,300) (24,829) (17,369)









Early pay-offs (30,644) (23,773) (121,429) (94,321)









Accretion of debt investment fees 815 986 3,895 3,865









New debt investment fees (938) (905) (2,353) (2,669)









New equity — — — 240









Warrants received in settlement of fee income — — 978 —









Proceeds from sale of investments (134) (2,137) (8,335) (4,548)









Dividend income from controlled affiliate investment — 1,013 118 2,236









Distributions from controlled affiliate investment — — — (715)









Net realized loss on investments (17,672) (302) (13,727) (4,192)









Net unrealized appreciation on investments 17,139 579 313 3,201 Other (199) 12 (198) 150









Ending portfolio $ 352,545 $ 319,551 $ 352,545 $ 319,551

Portfolio Asset Quality

The following table shows the classification of Horizon's loan portfolio at fair value by internal credit rating as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:

($ in thousands) December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Number of

Investments Debt

Investments at

Fair Value Percentage

of Debt

Investments

Number of

Investments Debt

Investments at

Fair Value Percentage

of Debt

Investments

Number of

Investments Debt

Investments at

Fair Value Percentage

of Debt

Investments Credit

Rating





















4 6 $ 77,950 23.4%

5 $ 67,893 22.7%

4 $ 45,339 15.7% 3 24 240,933 72.2%

21 198,841 66.5%

26 216,128 75.0% 2 3 12,875 3.9%

3 12,752 4.3%

3 24,888 8.6% 1 1 1,737 0.5%

5 19,400 6.5%

2 2,000 0.7% Total 34 $ 333,495 100.0%

34 $ 298,886 100.0%

35 $ 288,355 100.0%

As of December 31, 2020, Horizon's loan portfolio had a weighted average credit rating of 3.2 compared to 3.1 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, with 4 being the highest credit quality rating and 3 being the rating for a standard level of risk. A rating of 2 represents an increased level of risk and, while no loss is currently anticipated for a 2-rated loan, there is potential for future loss of principal. A rating of 1 represents deteriorating credit quality and high degree of risk of loss of principal.

As of December 31, 2020, there was one debt investment with an internal credit rating of 1, with a cost of $6.8 million and a fair value of $1.7 million. As of September 30, 2020, there were five debt investments with an internal credit rating of 1, with a cost of $38.3 million and a fair value of $19.4 million. As of December 31, 2019, there were two debt investments with an internal credit rating of 1, with a cost of $5.7 million and a fair value of $2.0 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $72.4 million in available liquidity, consisting of $46.7 million in cash and money market funds, and $25.7 million in funds available under existing credit facility commitments.

As of December 31, 2020, there was $28.0 million in outstanding principal balance under the $125.0 million revolving credit facility ("Key Facility"). The Key Facility allows for an increase in the total loan commitment up to an aggregate commitment of $150.0 million. There can be no assurance that any additional lenders will make any commitments under the Key Facility.

Additionally, as of December 31, 2020, there was $22.3 million in outstanding principal balance under the $100 million senior secured debt facility with a large U.S.-based insurance company at an interest rate of 4.60%.

Horizon Funding Trust 2019-1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Horizon, previously issued $100.0 million of Asset-Backed Notes (the "Notes") rated A+(sf) by Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC, and backed by $122.9 million of secured loans originated by Horizon. The Notes bear interest at a fixed interest rate of 4.21% per annum and have a stated maturity date of September 15, 2027. As of December 31, 2020, the Notes had an outstanding principal balance of $100.0 million.

During the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company sold 915,340 shares of common stock under its ATM offering program with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and B. Riley FBR, Inc. For the same period, the Company received total accumulated net proceeds of approximately $10.8 million, including $0.2 million of offering expenses, from these sales.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's debt to equity leverage ratio was 88%, within the Company's 80-120% targeted leverage range. The asset coverage ratio for borrowed amounts was 213%.

Liquidity Events

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Horizon experienced liquidity events from three portfolio companies. Liquidity events for Horizon may consist of the sale of warrants or equity in portfolio companies, loan prepayments, sale of owned assets or receipt of success fees.

In November, Horizon received proceeds and equity totaling $1.3 million upon the exercise and sale of warrants, as well as the recognition of a success fee totaling $0.1 million, in ShopKeep, Inc. ("ShopKeep"). Horizon continues to hold warrants in ShopKeep.

In December, Mohawk Group Holdings ("Mohawk") (NASDAQ: MWK) prepaid its outstanding principal balance of $13.0 million on its venture loan, plus interest, end-of-term payment and prepayment fee. Horizon continues to hold warrants in Mohawk.

In December, Vero Biotech, LLC ("Vero") prepaid its outstanding principal balance of $4.3 million on its venture loan, plus interest, end-of-term payment and prepayment fee. Horizon continues to hold warrants in Vero.

Net Asset Value

At December 31, 2020, the Company's net assets were $212.6 million, or $11.02 per share, compared to $184.1 million, or $11.83 per share, as of December 31, 2019. The lower net asset value per share as of December 31, 2020 was primarily due to our paid distributions in excess of our net investment income and the resolution of underperforming loans.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $2.4 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $6.7 million, or $0.45 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock. From the inception of the stock repurchase program through December 31, 2020, the Company has repurchased 167,465 shares of its common stock at an average price of $11.22 on the open market at a total cost of $1.9 million.

Recent Developments

Subsequent to December 31, 2020 pursuant to private foreclosure sales, the Company has received net proceeds of approximately $1.7 million from the sale of substantially all of the assets of The NanoSteel Company, Inc. ("NanoSteel"), which assets collateralized the Company's debt investment in NanoSteel. The Company does not expect to receive any additional material proceeds from the sale of additional assets of NanoSteel.

On January 14, 2021, the Company funded a $5.0 million debt investment to a new portfolio company, Clara Foods Co.

On January 15, 2021, the Company funded a $7.0 million debt investment to a new portfolio company, Supply Network Visibility Holdings LLC.

On February 23, 2021, the Company funded a $7.0 million debt investment to an existing portfolio company, Getaround, Inc.

On February 25, 2021, the Company funded a $6.0 million debt investment to a new portfolio company, Primary Kids, Inc.

Monthly Distributions Declared in First Quarter 2021

On February 26, 2021, the Company's board of directors declared monthly distributions of $0.10 per share payable in each of April, May and June 2021. The following table shows these monthly distributions, which total $0.30 per share:

Monthly Distributions

Ex-Dividend Date Record Date Payment Date Amount per Share March 17, 2021 March 18, 2021 April 16, 2021 $0.10 April 19, 2021 April 20, 2021 May 14, 2021 $0.10 May 17, 2021 May 18, 2021 June 15, 2021 $0.10



Total: $0.30

After paying distributions of $1.25 per share deemed paid for tax purposes in 2020, declaring on October 26, 2020 a distribution of $0.10 per share payable January 15, 2021, and generating taxable earnings of $1.23 per share in 2020, the Company's undistributed spillover income as of December 31, 2020 was $0.32 per share. Spillover income includes any ordinary income and net capital gains from the preceding tax years that were not distributed during such tax years.

When declaring distributions, the Horizon board of directors reviews estimates of taxable income available for distribution, which may differ from consolidated net income under generally accepted accounting principles due to (i) changes in unrealized appreciation and depreciation, (ii) temporary and permanent differences in income and expense recognition, and (iii) the amount of spillover income carried over from a given year for distribution in the following year. The final determination of taxable income for each tax year, as well as the tax attributes for distributions in such tax year, will be made after the close of the tax year.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its latest corporate developments and financial results. To participate in the call, please dial (877) 407-9716 (domestic) or (201) 493-6779 (international). The access code for all callers is 13715731. The Company recommends joining the call at least 10 minutes in advance. In addition, a live webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.horizontechfinance.com.

A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) is a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries. The investment objective of Horizon is to maximize its investment portfolio's return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. Headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, Horizon also has regional offices in Pleasanton, California and Reston, Virginia. To learn more, please visit www.horizontechfinance.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Horizon's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Horizon undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019











Assets







Non-affiliate investments at fair value (cost of $343,158 and $295,256, respectively) $ 343,498

$ 294,304

Non-controlled affiliate investments at fair value (cost of $6,854 and $6,891, respectively) 7,547

8,597

Controlled affiliate investments at fair value (cost of $1,500 and $16,684, respectively) 1,500

16,650

Total investments at fair value (cost of $351,512 and $318,831, respectively) 352,545

319,551

Cash 19,502

6,465

Investments in money market funds 27,199

9,787

Restricted investments in money market funds 1,057

1,133

Interest receivable 4,946

5,530

Other assets 1,908

1,535

Total assets $ 407,157

$ 344,001











Liabilities







Borrowings $ 185,819

$ 152,050

Distributions payable 5,786

4,669

Base management fee payable 563

519

Incentive fee payable 975

1,613

Other accrued expenses 1,417

1,095

Total liabilities 194,560

159,946











Commitments and contingencies

















Net assets







Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, zero

shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 —

—

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized,

19,453,821 and 15,730,755 shares issued and 19,286,356 and 15,563,290 shares outstanding as of

December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 19

16

Paid-in capital in excess of par 271,287

226,660

Distributable earnings (58,709)

(42,621)

Total net assets 212,597

184,055

Total liabilities and net assets $ 407,157

$ 344,001

Net asset value per common share $ 11.02

$ 11.83













Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019

Investment income















Interest income on investments















Interest income on non-affiliate investments $ 9,217

$ 10,818

$ 41,503

$ 36,247

Interest income on affiliate investments 157

194

689

839

Total interest income on investments 9,374

11,012

42,192

37,086

Fee income















Prepayment fee income on non-affiliate investments 434

923

2,345

2,296

Fee income on non-affiliate investments 223

23

1,335

1,490

Fee income on affiliate investments 35

4

45

17

Total fee income 692

950

3,725

3,803

Dividend income















Dividend income on controlled affiliate investments —

1,013

118

2,236

Total dividend income —

1,013

118

2,236

Total investment income 10,066

12,975

46,035

43,125

Expenses















Interest expense 2,342

2,121

9,673

8,330

Base management fee 1,593

1,501

6,458

5,556

Performance based incentive fee 975

1,614

5,187

6,966

Administrative fee 276

276

1,016

907

Professional fees 445

492

1,540

1,537

General and administrative 312

280

1,190

968

Total expenses 5,943

6,284

25,064

24,264

Performance based incentive fee waived —

—

—

(1,848)

Net expenses 5,943

6,284

25,064

22,416

Net investment income before excise tax 4,123

6,691

20,971

20,709

Provision for excise tax 222

239

222

239

Net investment income 3,901

6,452

20,749

20,470

Net realized and unrealized (loss) gain on investments















Net realized loss on non-affiliate investments (18,644)

(302)

(14,686)

(4,173)

Net realized loss on controlled affiliate investments —

—

(12)

—

Net realized loss on investments (18,644)

(302)

(14,698)

(4,173)

Net unrealized appreciation on non-affiliate investments 17,020

576

1,585

1,196

Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled affiliate investments 120

—

(1,014)

2,019

Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on controlled affiliate investments —

3

(258)

(14)

Net unrealized appreciation on investments 17,140

579

313

3,201

Net realized and unrealized (loss) gain on investments (1,504)

277

(14,385)

(972)

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 2,397

$ 6,729

$ 6,364

$ 19,498

Net investment income per common share $ 0.21

$ 0.43

$ 1.18

$ 1.52

Net increase in net assets per common share $ 0.13

$ 0.45

$ 0.36

$ 1.45

Distributions declared per share $ 0.30

$ 0.30

$ 1.25

$ 1.20

Weighted average shares outstanding 18,794,836

14,847,376

17,534,528

13,478,234



