Horizon Technology Finance Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of Initial Public Offering on NASDAQ

FARMINGTON, Conn., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) ("Horizon," "We," "Our" or the "Company"), a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries, today celebrated the tenth anniversary of its initial public offering on NASDAQ.

"It has been a very exciting 10 years and I am personally proud of all the accomplishments and contributions that our employees, investors and portfolio companies have made towards our growth," said Gerald A. Michaud, President of Horizon. "NASDAQ has been a great partner on our journey and I look forward to the next 10 years with great enthusiasm."

"The last decade has seen incredible changes for the better in the life sciences and technology sectors, and Horizon has been at the forefront of these advancements through its investments in some of the most innovative companies," said Robert Pomeroy, Chairman and CEO of Horizon. "Horizon's valuable growth capital has provided the fuel to develop these world changing technologies."

"Horizon appreciates the faith and confidence its shareholders have placed in our mission, which has permitted us to become a leading and trusted source of venture debt. Horizon's extraordinary team remains committed to meeting and exceeding Horizon's vision and goals not only when times are good, but also when times are challenging," Pomeroy concluded.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) is a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries. The investment objective of Horizon is to maximize its investment portfolio's return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. Headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, Horizon also has regional offices in Pleasanton, California and Reston, Virginia. To learn more, please visit www.horizontechfinance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Horizon's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Horizon undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

