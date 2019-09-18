Horizons Holdings International Corp Announces Senior Management Meetings

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HORIZONS HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL CORP (OTCMarkets: HZHI) is pleased to announce a series of meetings of senior management at the offices of its subsidiary PAI-TECH ARTIFICIAL INTELLEGENCE LTD. This will be the first formal meeting of a majority of the Board of Directors. In addition to focused meetings on growth, operations and marketing, HORIZONS will also be meeting with other organizations like Real Time Ltd and The Floor to explore future ventures.

PAI-TECH will also be attending the DLD Tel Aviv Digital Conference this week where the company will be presenting to some of Israel's leading start-ups and will be exhibiting their new Bot Operating System Standard, PAI-Boss.

Brian Conrad, Horizons' CEO, commented "It is great to physically meet the people I speak with almost every day. Each of us bring unique specialties to the team. I am even more excited with all the possibilities."

Tamir Fridman, PAI-TECH's CEO, added to this by saying, "It's real exciting to meet face-to-face with the senior management and to confirm the forecasts for the next year. We are looking forward to expanding PAI-TECH's offering of products and services to international markets."

About HORIZONS HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL CORP.

Horizons Holdings International Corp. operates as holding, development and investment company currently owning 100% of PAI-TECH.

For more information, please visit: http://www.horizonsholdings.com

About PAI-TECH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE LTD.

PAI-TECH makes computers smarter through the power of intelligent bots and is revolutionizing computer software with the development of the world's first Bot Operating System Standard (B.O.S.S.). PAI-BOSS provides a distributed operating system powered by PAI-BOTS that run advanced AI algorithms and offer real-time, autonomous and distributed solutions. The company has developed a portfolio of Intellectual Property and has filed several patents to the USPTO.

For more information, please visit: https://www.pai-tech.org

