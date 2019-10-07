Horizons Holdings International Corp. subsidiary PAI-TECH Artificial Intelligence LTD finds synergies with The Floor for Tier-1 banks

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizons Holdings International Corp. (OTC markets HZHI) is excited to disclose that its subsidiary PAI-TECH Artificial Intelligence LTD has co-led the technical development with The Floor for their proprietary Idea Generation Engine known as the Discovery platform. The Discovery platform was developed benefiting from PAI-TECH's distributed Operating System (PAI-BOSS) which provides the ability to distribute data for better security, distribute workload for better performance and provides a distributed network architecture to ensure data isolation and protection for each user. The Discovery platform is one of The Floor's proprietary tools for empowering tier-1 banks throughout their digital transformation. The Floor's exclusive ecosystem of Banking Partners has benefited from accelerated technology adoption and access to market-leading solutions.

Gil Devora, Co-Founder & Head of New Ventures at The Floor commented: "The opportunity to co-innovate with one of our portfolio companies demonstrates the true value of The Floor's ecosystem. PAI-TECH brings their expertise in distributed technologies, so it's natural that we would work with them to launch the first phase of this platform."

Tamir Fridman, Chief Executive Officer of Horizons' PAI-TECH Artificial Intelligence LTD. commented: "We are always excited to see new distributed applications being developed using our platform PAI-BOSS. We know there are a lot of requirements for distributed applications (d'apps) in the Fintech market and we are working to be the market leader in this space."

About HORIZONS HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL CORP.

Horizons Holdings International Corp. operates as a holding, development and investment company. The Company's purpose is to facilitate the acquisition of existing companies and provide additional capital and expertise to increase revenue and profitability of the acquired companies.

For more information, please visit: http://www.horizonsholdings.com

About PAI-TECH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE LTD.

PAI-TECH makes computers smarter through the power of intelligent bots and is revolutionizing computer software with the development of the world's first Bot Operating System Standard (PAI-BOSS). PAI-BOSS provides a distributed operating system powered by PAI-BOTS that run advanced AI algorithms and offer real-time, autonomous and distributed solutions. PAI-BOSS simplifies digital transformation, enables automation of processes, upcycles existing hardware, increases levels of cybersecurity and saves valuable time and money by reducing costs. PAI's system is quantum-safe, can run on quantum computers, offers customizable, scalable solutions and has a short payback (ROI) period. The Company is developing a portfolio of Intellectual Property and has filed several patents to the USPTO.

For more information, please visit: https://www.pai-tech.org

About The Floor

The Floor is an exclusive platform sourcing and developing exceptional technologies for tier-1 banks. They are a forward-thinking team with banking and technology expertise, headquartered in the heart of Israel's thriving Fintech industry, focused on building an ever-expanding portfolio of technologies designed to answer unsolved banking challenges. The Floor gives its banking partners, namely, HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo, RBS, SMBC, Deutsche Bank and Santander a unique opportunity to benefit from and collaborate with key innovators in the financial and technology sectors.

For more information, please visit: https://www.thefloorhub.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, potential, intends, plans, hopes, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Horizons Holdings International Corp.

Related Links

http://www.horizonsholdings.com

