Horizons: Perspectives on Psychedelics Conference Returns to New York City for its 16th Year

Leaders in Science, Healthcare, Finance, Policy, and Culture Convene to Discuss the Future of Psychedelic Medicine and Regulated Access

Preliminary Results of Two New Medical Studies and Insights from Joint Palestinian/Israeli Ayahuasca Communities will be Reported

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16th Horizons: Perspectives on Psychedelics conference, the psychedelic community's most anticipated networking and thought leadership event of the year, will take place this week from Wednesday, May 8 - Saturday, May 11 at the New York Academy of Medicine in New York City.

With the potential for FDA approval of psychedelic medicine within months, this year's Horizons conference comes at a crucial time for the industry to gather and engage. The conference will feature leaders from across finance, healthcare, science, policy, and culture, who will set the tone for the year to come.

"This is the essential year to accelerate preparations for regulated access to psychedelics," said Kevin Balktick, Founder and Director of Horizons. "The responsible integration of psychedelics into medicine and society holds great promise, but its success and safety will require new coordinated community-wide efforts over the next few years. Now is the time to get started."

Highlights of this year's conference include:

With over 60 speakers from across the world and 2,500 total attendees expected, this year's conference continues to set the standard for high-impact, comprehensive discussion of psychedelics. For more information, visit horizonspbc.com/newyork .

This year's conference is sponsored by Healing Breakthrough, as well as MAPS, Dr. Bronner's, Fluence, RiverStyx Foundation, Psychedelic Health Equity Initiative, JLS Fund, and the California Institute of Integral Studies. Additionally, Horizons thanks the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation for their generous support of its scholarship program.

About Horizons: Perspectives on Psychedelics

Horizons is the longest-running annual gathering of the psychedelic community in the world. Since 2007, Horizons has convened experts from across the disciplines of science, medicine, policy, business, and culture to examine the potential of psychedelics. The Horizons Center PBC, Inc. is a public benefit corporation based in New York City, and operates in partnership with Horizons Media, Inc., a 501(c)(3) educational charity.

