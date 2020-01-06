Horizons Ventures Continues to Lead Series A+ Financing Into MioTech, A Leading AI Provider of Financial Data and Analytics

HONG KONG, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MioTech announced today that it has closed its Series A+ funding round led by existing investor Horizons Ventures, the private investment arm of Mr. Li Ka-shing.

"The financing will be used to recruit more talents and invest in R&D. It will further strengthen MioTech's data and technology edge, and help MioTech become the industry acknowledged platform for Green Finance and Sustainable Investment in Asia," said Jason Tu, Co-founder and CEO of MioTech. "MioTech will continue to invest in Hong Kong while expanding its presence in Singapore and Mainland China."

In addition to portfolio analytics tool, in 2019, MioTech brought its cutting-edge NLP and knowledge graph technology into ESG and Sustainable Finance. Its sustainable finance solution mines environmental, social and governance (ESG) data through more than 12,000 public sources and combines it with supply chain, shareholding, investments, and other alternative datasets to form a comprehensive picture of corporates' social responsibility performances.

MioTech's platform provides ESG data, real-time risk monitoring, ESG ratings, indexes, as well as research and consulting services. Its existing customers include large global asset managers, top research houses, as well as commercial and investment banks.

New regulatory changes have attracted lots of attention to ESG and Sustainable Finance in recent years. In December 2019, HKEX published its ESG Guide Consultation Conclusions, enhancing ESG disclosure requirements in 2020. In 2018 and 2019, the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) published its Green Investment Guidelines in two consecutive years to help asset managers in China to set up their ESG practices. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has decided to change from voluntary to mandatory ESG disclosure to all A-share listed companies in 2020.

The lead investor of this round, Horizons Ventures, is the private investment arm of Mr. Li Ka-shing. It has invested in many disruptive technology startups around the world such as N26, Zoom, Perfect Day and Impossible Foods, and has a strong focus on sustainability.

"MioTech is the leader in ESG data and analytics in Asia. Based on its technology and data, investors can assess sustainability, social responsibility risks and performances of corporates," said Frances Kang from Horizons Ventures. "We believe MioTech will contribute significantly to the rise of Sustainable Finance and Impact Investing in Asia."

"The year 2020 will be a key milestone of ESG and Sustainable Finance in Asia," said Jason Tu, Co-founder and CEO of MioTech. "MioTech looks forward to working with both industry leaders and regulators to build the technology infrastructure, set up the evaluation standards and promote the investment ecosystem for Sustainable Finance in Asia."

About MioTech:

MioTech is an artificial intelligence platform that empowers Sustainable Finance with environmental, social, governance (ESG) data and technology. By integrating more than 120 uniquely identified ESG data points with supply chain, shareholding, investments, and many other relationships, MioTech analyzes corporates social responsibility performances alongside key financial indicators. MioTech has offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Singapore.

About Horizons Ventures

The private investment arm of Mr. Li Ka-shing, is a leading investor in some of the world's most innovative companies and disruptive technologies including Facebook, Spotify, N26, Zoom, Impossible Foods, and Perfect Day

