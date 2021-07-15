Horizontal Digital Awarded Sitecore's Global Product Expertise Award

Horizontal Digital has received Sitecore's award for Global Excellence in Solution Expertise. Tweet this

"This is the ultimate accolade for Sitecore Partners," said Owen Taraniuk, Sitecore SVP Global Partners, "And it represents an exceptional level of achievement Horizontal Digital has made as a Sitecore Partner."

Sitecore's Partner of the Year Awards are designed to celebrate the time and investment Sitecore partners put into discovering, exploring and selling Sitecore products. It's an opportunity to recognize partners who are central to helping Sitecore create exceptional experiences for customers across the world.

More information can be found about the Sitecore Partner Awards at: https://www.sitecore.com/Blog/Digital-Transformation/Sitecore-Partner-Awards-2021-winners

About Horizontal Digital

Horizontal Digital is an experience-forward consultancy that builds exceptional website, mobile, ecommerce and portal experiences that meet customers with the right message, at the right moment. We deliver on this promise by fusing every digital touchpoint with customer data from sales, service, ecommerce and marketing programs we design and implement. These connected experiences create and continue conversations for customers across all departments and channels – empowering organizations to build stronger relationships with them in the process. Our unwavering focus on delivering meaningful digital experiences at every touchpoint has allowed us to successfully solve complex challenges for some of the world's most recognizable brands. Learn more at www.horizontaldigital.com .

SOURCE Horizontal Digital