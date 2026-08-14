Horlick Celebrates 90 Years of Engineering Innovation and Customer Commitment

Milestone honors nine decades of dedicated employees and a legacy built to last

RANDOLPH, Mass., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horlick®, a leading manufacturer of motor-generator sets and custom industrial control panels and a brand of SJE® Inc., is celebrating 90 years in business.

Horlick

Founded in 1936 by William Horlick, the company began by buying, selling, and refurbishing surplus military equipment, including motors, generators, transformers, and switchgears. Following World War II, HORLICK transitioned into manufacturing motor-generator sets for power and frequency conversion, serving both private industry and the military. The company later expanded its capabilities into custom electrical control panels. In 2022, Horlick was acquired by SJE Inc. to expand its custom engineered controls solutions.

"Celebrating 90 years is an extraordinary accomplishment and a testament to the generations of people who have built the Horlick name," said Bjorn Haldorsen, CEO of SJE Inc. "Horlick's history reflects many of the qualities we value across SJE. We are proud to have Horlick as part of the SJE family of brands and are excited about the opportunities ahead."

Today, Horlick manufactures motor-generator sets for frequency conversion and load isolation, providing clean electrical power for applications along with customized control systems when standard configurations do not meet an application's requirements, including custom enclosures, control systems and mechanical and electrical modifications.

"For 90 years, Horlick has succeeded in the greater Boston, Mass. Area by combining engineering expertise with a commitment to solving real customer challenges," said Andy Wilson, President of SJE's Engineered Control Solutions (ECS) Division. "Whether we're developing a custom control panel or engineering a motor-generator system for a specialized application, our goal is to understand what the customer needs and deliver a rugged, reliable solution."

"Reaching this milestone is about much more than the passage of time," Haldorsen added. "It represents generations of employees who took pride in doing things the right way and customers who trusted Horlick to support their critical applications. We look forward to honoring that legacy by continuing to innovate and building the next chapter of Horlick."

About Horlick

Horlick® is a leading manufacturer motor-generator sets and custom control panels for the industrial industry. We have been supporting the automation, batching, packaging, HVAC, robotics, and combustion control industries since 1936. Horlick is part of the SJE® Inc. family of brands. SJE is a global industry leader in control systems, operating throughout the United States and Canada, as well as in international markets. SJE, a privately held company, is comprised of over nine well-respected brands known for their innovation and quality. To learn more, visit www.horlick.com.

About SJE Inc.

SJE® was founded in 1975. Over 50 years later, SJE has evolved into a global industry leader in control systems, operating throughout the United States and Canada, as well as in international markets. SJE, a privately held company, is comprised of over eleven well-respected brands known for their innovation and quality. SJE has locations throughout the United States, Mexico, and Asia. SJE offers a wide variety of control products for residential, commercial, municipal, water, wastewater, and industrial markets, representing the most reliable integration of engineering and manufacturing capabilities in the industry. To learn more, visit www.sjeinc.com.

SOURCE SJE Inc