SJE® Acquires Anchor Scientific, Expanding Its Portfolio in Water Sensors and Controls

SJE strengthens liquid level float offerings for water and wastewater markets

DETROIT LAKES, Minn., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SJE, Inc., the global industry leader in control systems, today announced the acquisition of Anchor Scientific, Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of switches and controllers for the water and wastewater industry. The acquisition expands SJE's portfolio of liquid level floats and related products, growing its presence within the municipal, commercial, and residential markets. The Anchor Scientific acquisition marks SJE's eighth acquisition since 2021 and first in 2026.

Anchor Scientific, Inc.

Founded in 1965 and run by brothers John and David Potter, Anchor Scientific has a proud history of manufacturing a wide range of float switches and other products from its facility in Long Lake, Minnesota. Anchor Scientific has grown into a trusted solution for float switches for the water and wastewater industry throughout the United States.

"Anchor Scientific is a great addition to the SJE portfolio of brands and products," said Bjorn Haldorsen, CEO of SJE. "Adding these products expands SJE's market reach, providing new customers with the SJE support and capabilities we are known for from our other SJE brands. We look forward to incorporating Anchor products into our Controls and Level Sensing Technology (CLT) division and helping them grow.

"As David and I looked to retire, partnering with SJE will allow our products to continue to serve the industry and grow under the SJE family of brands," said John Potter, president of Anchor Scientific. "We are excited for the future of our products under SJE."

"We are excited to add the Anchor Scientific products to the existing CLT offerings," said Ellie Mulcahy, President of CLT Division. "Anchor customers can expect the dependable performance SJE is known for, backed by our scale, innovation, and customer support, while offering these new products to our diverse customer base."

"SJE remains focused on delivering reliable control and level-sensing technologies and products for the water and wastewater industries," said Haldorsen. "With the Anchor Scientific acquisition, we can offer our customers a broader set of solutions to meet their needs."

About SJE Inc.

SJE® was founded in 1975. Over 50 years later, SJE has evolved into a global industry leader in control systems, operating throughout the United States and Canada, as well as in international markets. SJE, a privately held company, is comprised of over eleven well-respected brands known for their innovation and quality. SJE has locations throughout the United States, Mexico, and Asia. SJE offers a wide variety of control products for residential, commercial, municipal, water, wastewater, and industrial markets, representing the most reliable integration of engineering and manufacturing capabilities in the industry. To learn more, visit www.sjeinc.com.

About Anchor Scientific

Founded in 1965, Anchor Scientific, a Minnesota-based manufacturer, has a proud history of manufacturing and distributing a wide range of float switches for the water and wastewater industries. Anchor specializes in a wide range of liquid level float switches, control panels, alarms, and junction boxes for municipal, commercial, and residential applications.

SOURCE SJE Inc