RKR to Represent SJE Rhombus Across Key Rocky Mountain Markets

Collaboration brings responsive, local support to customers in WY, CO, NM, and El Paso, TX..

DETROIT LAKES, Minn., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SJE Rhombus is excited to announce that RKR is its new manufacturers' representative agency for Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, and El Paso, Texas.

"RKR has built an outstanding reputation by putting customers first and providing exceptional service throughout the Rocky Mountain region," said Matt Murray, Vice President of Sales & Marketing – CLT Division, SJE, Inc. "Their market knowledge and industry expertise make them an ideal partner to help customers select the right solutions while growing the SJE Rhombus brand across the territory."

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Founded in 1959, RKR is a leading manufacturers' representative firm serving the Rocky Mountain region. RKR has partnered with premier manufacturers to provide plumbing, water, and wastewater products for commercial and residential applications. Supported by the region's largest warehouse facility, RKR's experienced sales and customer service teams deliver responsive support and technical expertise to customers throughout its territory.

"We're proud to partner with SJE Rhombus, a trusted leader in water and wastewater controls, and bring their quality control solutions to our customers," said Kurt O'Donnell, Partner at RKR.

"Our team looks forward to building on our long-standing industry relationships while helping customers solve their control solutions challenges with the support and expertise they've come to expect from RKR," added Paul Prutch, Partner at RKR.

For more than 65 years, RKR has represented many of the industry's leading manufacturers, including Liberty Pumps, American Standard, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, JOSAM Company, Oatey and Florestone, among others.

The addition of RKR further strengthens SJE Rhombus' extensive manufacturers' representative network, providing customers throughout Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, and El Paso, Texas with enhanced local access to product expertise, application support, and responsive service. To learn more about RKR, visit https://rkrnet.com.

About SJE Rhombus

SJE Rhombus® is a leading manufacturer of liquid level control products, including panels, alarms, floats, and accessories. We have been servicing the water and wastewater industries since 1975. SJE Rhombus is part of the SJE® Inc. family of brands. SJE is a global industry leader in control systems, operating throughout the United States and Canada, as well as in international markets. SJE, a privately held company, is comprised of 12 well-respected brands known for their innovation and quality. To learn more, visit www.sjerhombus.com or www.sjeinc.com.

SOURCE SJE Inc