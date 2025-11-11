Hormel Foods Announces 2025 Class of Hormel Heroes Scholarship Recipients

The company awards two students with military backgrounds $10,000 scholarships to pursue careers in culinary arts and foodservice management

AUSTIN, Minn., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced the recipients of this year's $10,000 Hormel Heroes Scholarships.



Administered by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF), the Hormel Heroes Scholarship program supports students with military backgrounds who are pursuing post-secondary degree in the restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry.

To date, the Hormel Heroes Scholarship program has awarded $200,000 to 15 students, a group that now includes this year's winners: Jazmen Wilkerson and Shawn Ruiz.

"At Hormel Foods, we're honored to support our military service members as they transition into new career paths," said Annemarie Vaupel, vice president of Foodservice Marketing at Hormel Foods. "These scholarships reflect our deep gratitude for their service and commitment, and we're thrilled to recognize our 2025 recipients, Jazmen Wilkerson and Shawn Ruiz. It's a privilege to support them as they pursue careers in the foodservice industry."

Wilkerson, a retired and disabled Culinary Specialist First Class who served 11 years in the U.S. Navy, is currently a senior at Morgan State University studying hospitality management. Upon graduation, her goal is to launch an entertainment bus company that merges food, travel and events. Her passion for hospitality stems from its ability to connect people and create lasting memories.

Ruiz, a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, is completing his senior year at American University, majoring in hospitality management with a concentration in foodservice. He plans to pursue a master's degree in project management and ultimately hopes to lead food and beverage operations for a global hospitality brand. His inspiration comes from the power of hospitality to create memorable experiences and foster human connection.

Since 1987, the NRAEF has awarded more than $27 million in scholarships and grants to over 6,300 students and foodservice educators pursuing restaurant-related degrees and professional training through its scholarships and grants programs. Awards range from $2,500 to $10,000 and can be used for tuition and fees, books, room and board, and other school-related expenses. Learn more at ChooseRestaurants.org/scholarships.

