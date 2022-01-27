Hormel Foods Announces Advancement of Paul Kuehneman to Vice President and Controller

"We thank Jana for the many contributions she has made to Hormel Foods and wish her the best," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. "Paul is ideally positioned to assume the role of vice president and controller, with more than 25 years of finance, accounting and audit experience with Hormel Foods. He is highly regarded and has in-depth knowledge of our business and exceptional financial acumen."

As vice president and controller, Kuehneman is responsible for financial policies, internal controls, and financial reporting, as well as the general accounting, cost and business-unit accounting functions of the company. He will report to Jacinth Smiley, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Hormel Foods.

Most recently, Kuehneman was assistant controller, a role he assumed in November of 2020, after several years as vice president and chief financial officer for Jennie-O Turkey Store, a Hormel Foods subsidiary. Kuehneman joined Hormel Foods in 1993 and has held various accounting, finance and internal audit roles with the company. Kuehneman earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Northwest Missouri State University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). He is active in numerous community organizations.

