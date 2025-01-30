Hormel Foods Announces Retirement of Mark Ourada, Group Vice President, Foodservice, after 37 years of exemplary service and leadership

AUSTIN, Minn., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, announced the upcoming retirement of Mark Ourada, group vice president, Foodservice, following 37 years of dedicated service and leadership. Throughout his nearly four-decade-long career with the company, Ourada has played an active role in the successful development and evolution of the $3.8 billion Foodservice business segment. He was also instrumental in the PLANTERS® brand integration and helped the company drive focus and growth in the convenience store channel.

David Weber a 33-year Hormel Foods veteran and vice president of Foodservice sales, will succeed Ourada as group vice president, Foodservice, upon his retirement. Having dedicated 30 years of his career to Foodservice, Weber brings deep expertise and valuable insights to this top leadership role.

"Throughout his career, Mark has been a great steward of our business, strengthening our Foodservice leadership position and driving industry-leading growth," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. "We are grateful for his vision, commitment and focus on delivering innovative products that support foodservice operators and meet their customers' needs. Mark and his wife Tracy have also made a meaningful impact on the community of Austin, Minnesota, helping to make it an even better place to live and work. We wish them both the best as they begin this new chapter."

"David brings a wealth of experience to his new role, from his work in Hormel Foodservice to his leadership of our Burke organization. He played a pivotal role in the success of Burke and was instrumental in the smooth onboarding of the Fontanini business, one of our most impactful foodservice acquisitions to-date. His leadership, expertise and commitment to fostering a strong culture will be a tremendous asset to the Foodservice business segment," Snee continued.

In 1988, Ourada began his career at Hormel Foods as a relief sales and merchandiser in Minneapolis and was promoted to sales representative and territory manager the same year. A year later, he became a foodservice sales representative in San Antonio, Texas. In 1993, he became the foodservice account manager in Denver and in 1995, he was promoted to foodservice account executive. In 1998, he moved back to Minneapolis as a foodservice area manager and in 2001, advanced to area manager, foodservice sales in Cincinnati and became the regional sales manager there in 2005. He assumed the role of vice president of foodservice sales in October 2013 and assumed his current role of group vice president, Foodservice, in 2018.

Weber began his career with Hormel Foods in 1992 and has held several foodservice sales and product manager positions throughout the United States. In 2006, Weber was promoted to Foodservice regional manager in Charlotte, North Carolina. Weber was named president of Burke Corporation, a subsidiary of Hormel Foods, in 2012. He advanced to vice president of Foodservice marketing in October 2015 and assumed his current role of vice president, Foodservice sales, in 2018.

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with approximately $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, JUSTIN'S®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

