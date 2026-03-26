Hormel Foods Announces Retirement of Richard Carlson, Vice President of Global Food Safety and Quality Management

Jeremiah Johnson, director of food safety management, named successor

AUSTIN, Minn., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced that Richard Carlson, vice president of global food safety and quality management, will be retiring after a 35-year career with the company.

Jeremiah Johnson, a 20-year company veteran and director of food safety management, will succeed Carlson as vice president of global food safety and quality management.

"Richard has provided dedicated leadership in food safety and quality throughout his tenure. He led our company through critical food safety initiatives, including the expansion into new product categories and implementing new and enhanced food safety protocols," said Jeff Ettinger, interim chief executive officer. "We are grateful for his commitment to strengthening our food safety systems. He has made a meaningful impact on Hormel Foods and the teams he has led, and we wish him the best in retirement."

As vice president of global food safety and quality management, Johnson will assume responsibility for overseeing all company quality, plant regulatory and food safety activities.

"Jeremiah brings deep expertise in food safety, quality and regulatory affairs, along with strong operational knowledge, making him well-prepared to lead this critical function," said John Ghingo, president. "He has led key initiatives to strengthen our food safety systems and safeguard the trust consumers place in our brands. Jeremiah's proven ability to lead cross-functional teams, elevate standards and drive continuous improvement make him the right leader for this important role."

This transition will be effective May 1, 2026.

About Richard Carlson

In 1990, Carlson began his career with Hormel Foods as a quality and process control engineer at the Austin (Minnesota) Plant. He held quality assurance and production management positions at the company's former Stockton (California) and Owatonna (Minnesota) facilities, as well as at the Jennie-O (Willmar, Minnesota) Plant. In 2000, Carlson was named director of quality assurance at Jennie-O, then assumed the position of vice president of quality management at Jennie-O in 2010. He moved to the Corporate Office in Austin, Minnesota, and became vice president of quality management at Hormel Foods in 2014.

Carlson graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor's degree in food science.

About Jeremiah Johnson

Jeremiah Johnson joined Hormel Foods in 2005 as a quality and process control supervisor at the Austin (Minnesota) Plant. He advanced through quality and process control manager roles at the Algona (Iowa) Plant and the company's former Vernon (California) facility, as well as worked as a staff engineer for the corporate quality team. In 2015, Johnson was named corporate manager for regulatory, compliance and HACCP. He expanded his responsibilities in 2017 to oversee the sanitation process in our production facilities. Johnson was named assistant director of food safety management in 2023 and assumed his current position in 2025.

Johnson graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's degree in mathematics, and is an active member and past chair of the Meat Institute Food Safety and Inspection Affairs Committee.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

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SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation