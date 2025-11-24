Hormel Foods Corporation Announces 60th Consecutive Increase to the Annual Dividend

AUSTIN, Minn., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced a 1 percent increase to the quarterly dividend, raising the implied annualized rate to $1.17 per share, marking the 60th consecutive annual dividend increase.

The Board of Directors authorized a quarterly dividend of 29.25 cents ($0.2925) a share to be paid on February 17, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 12, 2026.

The February 17, 2026 payment will be the 390th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods Corporation has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food. ™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation