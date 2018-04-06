Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award

AUSTIN, Minn., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) recently awarded 90 suppliers with a 2017 Spirit of Excellence Award for their roles in the company's continuous improvement process throughout the last year. These suppliers are from a variety of areas including contractors, pork procurement, provisions, ingredients, packaging and transportation.
"We are proud to partner with these outstanding suppliers and congratulate them on this achievement," said Curtis Southard, director of purchasing at Hormel Foods. "These suppliers truly go above and beyond in helping us produce high-quality products for consumers around the world to achieve our key results."
Suppliers that qualified for the Spirit of Excellence Award maintained a minimum supplier rating index score of 92 throughout a 12-month period. This score is determined by a universal measurement system that began in 1990 to ensure each supplier is held to the same standards. Award criteria include meeting performance requirements, making on-time deliveries and providing high-level customer support.
The suppliers receiving a 2017 Spirit of Excellence Award are listed below.
Contractors (24)
A.J. Lysne Contracting Corporation
Allweather Roof
Avure Technologies, Inc.
Bush, LLC
Cybertrol Engineering, LLC
East Penn Manufacturing
Eaton Corporation
Environmental Land Management, LLC
Evapco, Inc.
Fehr Solutions, LLC
Fox Electric
Gleeson Constructors & Engineers, LLC
Harty Mechanical, Inc.
Hybrid Mechanical, LLC
Jasper Engineering
John Bean Technologies Corp.
KOFAB
Lou Rich, Inc.
Nikkel & Associates, Inc.
Preston Refrigeration
Rockwell Automation
The Joseph Company, Inc.
Weber, Inc.
Werner Electric Ventures, LLC
Provisions (7)
Amick Farms
Koch Foods
Landmark Foods
Nebraska Beef
Rabes Quality Meats
Taurus Food Products
Texas Food Brands, LLC
Procurement (31)
Blue River Pork
Dean Thate
Donkers Farms LLC
Donley Farms Inc.
Drager Farms Inc.
Gary Anderson
Highland Oaks Inc.
Hitterdal Hogs LLC
Honeysuckle Farms LLC
Hufco LLC
Jim Huper
John D. Regier
Josie's Pork Farm Inc.
K B Q Inc.
Kevin Remund
LBH Partners LLP
Lenort Pork
Mike Brandts
New Fashion Pork LLP
New Horizon Farms LLP
Pork Chop Hill Farms Inc.
R C Family Farms Inc.
ROE Farms Inc.
Roger Matejka
Ron Sebade
Schaefer Stateline Swine LLC
Spring Valley Farms LLP
Spronk Bros III LLP
Stanley Schaefer Inc.
Steve Meyer
Wingspan
Purchasing (24)
Airlite Plastics Co.
Birdsong Peanuts
Bunzl Processor Division
Coveris
Dickson Industries, Inc.
DXP Enterprises, Inc.
Gamer Packaging, Inc.
JM Swank LLC
Menasha Packaging Company, LLC
Minnesota Corrugated Box, Inc.
MPI Label Systems
Newly Weds Foods
Palleton, Inc.
Phoenix Closures, Inc.
ProAmpac
Ring Container Technologies
Sealed Air Corporation – Food Care Div.
Silgan Containers, LLC
Silgan Plastic Food Containers
Smyth Companies, LLC
The Meyers Printing Company Inc.
Veritiv Corporation
Viskoteepak
Zip-Pak, An ITW Company
Transportation (4)
Don Hummer Trucking
Holiday Express Corp.
ICS Logistics Corp.
K&B Transportation
About Hormel Foods – Inspired People. Inspired Food.™
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly Guacamole®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the ninth year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.
Contact:
Kelly Braaten
507-437-5345
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-honors-90-suppliers-with-spirit-of-excellence-award-300625336.html
SOURCE Hormel Foods
