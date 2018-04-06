Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award

"We are proud to partner with these outstanding suppliers and congratulate them on this achievement," said Curtis Southard, director of purchasing at Hormel Foods. "These suppliers truly go above and beyond in helping us produce high-quality products for consumers around the world to achieve our key results."

Suppliers that qualified for the Spirit of Excellence Award maintained a minimum supplier rating index score of 92 throughout a 12-month period. This score is determined by a universal measurement system that began in 1990 to ensure each supplier is held to the same standards. Award criteria include meeting performance requirements, making on-time deliveries and providing high-level customer support.

The suppliers receiving a 2017 Spirit of Excellence Award are listed below.

Contractors (24)

A.J. Lysne Contracting Corporation

Allweather Roof

Avure Technologies, Inc.

Bush, LLC

Cybertrol Engineering, LLC

East Penn Manufacturing

Eaton Corporation

Environmental Land Management, LLC

Evapco, Inc.

Fehr Solutions, LLC

Fox Electric

Gleeson Constructors & Engineers, LLC

Harty Mechanical, Inc.

Hybrid Mechanical, LLC

Jasper Engineering

John Bean Technologies Corp.

KOFAB

Lou Rich, Inc.

Nikkel & Associates, Inc.

Preston Refrigeration

Rockwell Automation

The Joseph Company, Inc.

Weber, Inc.

Werner Electric Ventures, LLC

Provisions (7)

Amick Farms

Koch Foods

Landmark Foods

Nebraska Beef

Rabes Quality Meats

Taurus Food Products

Texas Food Brands, LLC

Procurement (31)

Blue River Pork

Dean Thate

Donkers Farms LLC

Donley Farms Inc.

Drager Farms Inc.

Gary Anderson

Highland Oaks Inc.

Hitterdal Hogs LLC

Honeysuckle Farms LLC

Hufco LLC

Jim Huper

John D. Regier

Josie's Pork Farm Inc.

K B Q Inc.

Kevin Remund

LBH Partners LLP

Lenort Pork

Mike Brandts

New Fashion Pork LLP

New Horizon Farms LLP

Pork Chop Hill Farms Inc.

R C Family Farms Inc.

ROE Farms Inc.

Roger Matejka

Ron Sebade

Schaefer Stateline Swine LLC

Spring Valley Farms LLP

Spronk Bros III LLP

Stanley Schaefer Inc.

Steve Meyer

Wingspan



Purchasing (24)

Airlite Plastics Co.

Birdsong Peanuts

Bunzl Processor Division

Coveris

Dickson Industries, Inc.

DXP Enterprises, Inc.

Gamer Packaging, Inc.

JM Swank LLC

Menasha Packaging Company, LLC

Minnesota Corrugated Box, Inc.

MPI Label Systems

Newly Weds Foods

Palleton, Inc.

Phoenix Closures, Inc.

ProAmpac

Ring Container Technologies

Sealed Air Corporation – Food Care Div.

Silgan Containers, LLC

Silgan Plastic Food Containers

Smyth Companies, LLC

The Meyers Printing Company Inc.

Veritiv Corporation

Viskoteepak

Zip-Pak, An ITW Company



Transportation (4)

Don Hummer Trucking

Holiday Express Corp.

ICS Logistics Corp.

K&B Transportation

