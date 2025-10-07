Hormel Foods Marks 15 Years of Plant-Led Giving, Donating $332,000 During Hunger Action Month

Committed to strengthening communities, Hormel Foods provides $10,000 to each of its production facilities in the U.S. to benefit hunger-relief organizations in their local communities

AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For 15 years, Hormel Foods has marked Hunger Action Month by empowering its production facilities to support local hunger-relief efforts. Each facility receives a $10,000 donation, and team members play a central role in selecting the local organizations that receive the funds—ensuring the support goes directly to the communities where team members live and work.

In September, Hormel Foods provided monetary donations to 46 organizations across the U.S. through this program, reinforcing its belief that meaningful change begins at home.

"As a former plant manager, I've seen firsthand how deeply connected Hormel Foods team members are to their communities," said John Forsythe, vice president of operations, shelf-stable at Hormel Foods. "We do more than just work in these communities, we're part of them. When our team members help decide where their facility's donation goes, it's a powerful reminder that real change starts where we live, work and raise our families."

Production facilities are empowered to determine where and how their monetary donations are allocated. Many choose to support multiple organizations, as seen at Burke Corporation, a subsidiary of Hormel Foods located in Nevada, Iowa. There, the team divided their $10,000 donation between two local nonprofits: the Nevada Community Cupboard and Nevada Food at First. "We're proud to support local organizations like Nevada Food at First and the Nevada Community Cupboard, whose ongoing efforts are making a real difference in the fight against hunger," said Andrew Sieren, Burke Corporation plant manager. "Their dedication is helping to strengthen our community and improve the lives of those in need."

These facility-level donations are part of a broader, global effort by Hormel Foods to strengthen communities by expanding access to nutritious foods. As highlighted in the company's 2024 Global Impact Report, Hormel Foods has contributed more than $53 million in cash and product donations toward food security initiatives since 2020.

To reach contributions of this scale and maximize the impact of each dollar, Hormel Foods partners with leading nonprofit organizations such as Feeding America and Convoy of Hope. In 2025, the company proudly launched a new signature partnership with Share Our Strength, the organization behind No Kid Hungry, a national campaign focused on ending childhood hunger. Through this partnership, Hormel Foods is helping expand access to summer meal programs and championing breakfast as a vital school supply, ensuring children have the nourishment they need to thrive. The company looks forward to joining dozens of other organizations for Share Our Strength's 2026 summer campaign supporting access to summer meal programs.

From local food pantries to national campaigns, Hormel Foods remains committed to building stronger, more resilient communities—wherever its team members call home.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with approximately $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, JUSTIN'S®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation