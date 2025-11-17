Hormel Foods Named a Best for Vets Employer for 13th Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Minn., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation, (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced it has once again been named on Military Times' 2025 Best for Vets employer list for the 13th consecutive year. Military Times evaluates company efforts to recruit, retain and support current and former service members, military spouses and military caregivers.

"We're incredibly proud to be named a Best for Vets employer for the 13th year in a row," said Richard Carlson, vice president of global food safety and quality at Hormel Foods and executive sponsor of HMVET, the company's employee resource group for active and retired military team members. "Supporting the military has always been part of who we are, whether it's hiring veterans or providing food products to our troops and their families. We're grateful for our service members and veterans who bring their talent, leadership and dedication to our team every day."

The annual Best for Vets survey addresses the areas of greatest importance for transitioning service members, veterans and their families when seeking employment, including recruitment and employment practices, as well as retention and support programs. Submissions are analyzed by Military Times data experts. They are unbiased and completely objective, focused solely on the statistics and information provided by each company.

In addition to the company's recruitment efforts, the Hormel Foods HMVET employee resource group helps current and former military members and their families integrate into the company while providing a platform for continued camaraderie throughout their career.

To view the complete 2025 Best for Vets employers list, visit 2025 Best For Vets Ranking.

