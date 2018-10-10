Hormel Foods Receives Accolades for Innovative Products

AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) today announced that nine of its products were recently recognized as Editors' Picks by Progressive Grocer magazine. Each year, the magazine selects new products as Editors' Picks based on taste, innovation, functionality, overall value and suitability for the mainstream grocery channel.

The Hormel Foods products that received this distinction are:

Applegate Naturals ® cheeses;

cheeses; Applegate Naturals ® peppered Genoa salami;

peppered salami; Columbus ® raised without antibiotics uncured Genoa salame;

raised without antibiotics uncured salame; Herdez ® Taqueria Street Taco Sauces ™ products ;

products Hormel ® Black Label ® real bacon bits singles;

real bacon bits singles; Hormel ® Natural Choice ™ stacks;

stacks; Jennie-O ® premium peri peri chicken breast;

premium peri peri chicken breast; Wholly ® Simply Avocado ® dip and spread; and

dip and spread; and Wholly Guacamole® snack cups.

"We are honored to have nine of our products make the 2018 Progressive Grocer Editors' Picks list," said Scott Aakre, vice president of consumer insights and corporate innovation at Hormel Foods. "We continually focus on consumer insights to bring new products to market. This recognition is a testament to our hard work and dedication to innovation."



In total, 105 food products and 15 nonfood items were selected as Editors' Picks. For a complete list of winners, visit https://progressivegrocer.com/2018-editors-picks-award-winners.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly Guacamole®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the tenth year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Contact: Kelly Braaten

507-434-6352

media@hormel.com

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Related Links

http://www.hormelfoods.com

