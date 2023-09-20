Hormel Foods Receives EPA Green Power Leadership and CRS Market Development Awards

Company recognized for leadership in green power use, climate change initiatives

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company known for its corporate citizenship, announced today that it has received a 2023 Green Power Leadership Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Market Development Award from the Center for Resource Solutions (CRS).

For more than 20 years, the EPA's annual Green Power Leadership Awards have recognized America's leading green power users for their commitment to using renewable electricity and advancing the nation's green power market. The EPA and CRS presented Hormel Foods with a Green Power Leadership and Market Development awards at the 2023 Renewable Energy Markets Conference on Sept. 19.

Hormel Foods was recognized for outstanding clean energy initiatives and impact on the green power market. The company matched nearly 938 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power in 2022 with renewable sourcing, which is enough to meet 100% of domestic energy use and 96% of the organization's total energy use. By choosing green power, Hormel Foods is taking action against climate change and moving toward a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable energy future.

"To be recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency for our company's continued commitment to green power implementation is an incredible honor," said Mark Coffey, group vice president of supply chain at Hormel Foods. "This award is proof of the dedication and commitment our team has made to using green power and helping decarbonize the economy."

The company's ambitious 20 By 30 Challenge corporate responsibility goals continue to inspire significant reductions in nonrenewable energy use, greenhouse gas emissions, water use and solid waste sent to landfills. Additionally, Hormel Foods has worked with experts in the field of renewable energy to identify and execute off-site wind and solar projects, as well as on-site solar power and energy reduction projects.

"The leadership at Hormel Foods implementing renewable electricity in their organization exemplifies the kind of impactful action that EPA wants to see consumers in the voluntary green power market take," said James Critchfield, EPA's Green Power Partnership program manager. "I commend each of the 2023 Green Power Leadership Award winners for using their leadership and influence to drive demand for green power and lead the way to a clean energy future."

In addition to recognition from the EPA, Hormel Foods has a long-standing reputation as one of the most successful food companies in the world and has received numerous honors and accolades. The company has been named one of America's Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report, one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune, one of America's Most Responsible Companies for a fourth consecutive year by Newsweek and one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek for a second straight year.

According to the EPA, green power use of nearly 938 million kWh by Hormel Foods is equivalent to the annual electricity use of more than 88,000 average American homes.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®Skippy®SPAM®Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®Columbus®Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

About EPA's Green Power Partnership

The Green Power Partnership is a voluntary program that helps increase green power use among U.S. organizations to advance the American market for green power and development of those sources as a way to reduce air pollution and other environmental impacts associated with electricity use. In 2021, the Partnership had more than 700 Partners voluntarily using more than 85 billion kilowatt-hours of green power annually. Partners include a wide variety of leading organizations such as Fortune 500® companies; small and medium sized businesses; local, state, and federal governments; and colleges and universities. For additional information, please visit www.epa.gov/greenpower.

