HORMEL FOODS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2024 RESULTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY – FISCAL 2024

Net sales of $11.9 billion

Operating income of $1.1 billion ; adjusted operating income 1 of $1.1 billion

; adjusted operating income of Operating margin of 9.0%; adjusted operating margin 1 of 9.6%

of 9.6% Earnings before income taxes of $1.0 billion ; adjusted earnings before income taxes 1 of $1.1 billion

; adjusted earnings before income taxes of Effective tax rate of 22.3%

Diluted earnings per share of $1.47 ; adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 of $1.58

; adjusted diluted earnings per share of Record cash flow from operations of $1.3 billion

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY – FOURTH QUARTER

Net sales of $3.1 billion

Operating income of $294 million ; adjusted operating income 1 of $308 million

; adjusted operating income of Operating margin of 9.4%; adjusted operating margin 1 of 9.8%

of 9.8% Earnings before income taxes of $280 million ; adjusted earnings before income taxes 1 of $293 million

; adjusted earnings before income taxes of Effective tax rate of 21.5%

Diluted earnings per share of $0.40 ; adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 of $0.42

; adjusted diluted earnings per share of Cash flow from operations of $409 million

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY – FISCAL 2024

"Fiscal 2024 demonstrated solid execution of our strategy, the power of our portfolio and the resilience of our team," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer.

"Across our business segments, we reinvested in our brands, expanded our market presence and introduced innovative solutions to drive impactful results," Snee said. "In Retail, our flagship and rising brands, such as Hormel® Black Label®, Jennie-O®, SPAM®, and Applegate®, delivered strong growth and expanded households2. Our Foodservice segment again achieved above-industry growth, highlighting the differentiated value and relevant offerings our dedicated team brings to the industry. As expected, our International results reflect a solid recovery, and we remain well positioned to continue expanding our global presence."

"The combination of underlying business strength and the capture of $75 million3 in operating income benefit from our Transform and Modernize (T&M) initiative helped to offset a dynamic consumer environment, the steep decline in whole bird turkey commodity markets, and the production disruption at our Suffolk, Virginia, facility," Snee said.

"We delivered a record year of operating cash flow, enabling us to return a record amount of cash to our shareholders in the form of dividends," Snee said. "The focus on our value-added portfolio, innovation, and T&M initiative has positioned us well for sustainable growth and enhanced shareholder value."

FISCAL 2025 OUTLOOK

"As we enter fiscal 2025, we are in a strong position to deliver quality earnings growth, further expand our market presence, and accelerate the impact of our T&M initiative," Snee said. "We expect each of our three segments to deliver top line growth as we continue to lead on-trend categories, increase brand investments, and drive innovation in the marketplace."

In fiscal 2025, the Company expects:

Net sales of $11.9 billion to $12.2 billion ; organic net sales 1 growth of 1% to 3%

to ; organic net sales growth of 1% to 3% Operating income in the range of $1.13 to $1.23 billion

to Adjusted operating income 1 in the range of $1.18 to $1.28 billion

in the range of to Diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.51 to $1.65

to Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 in the range of $1.58 to $1.72



Fiscal 2025 Outlook Net Sales $11.9 - $12.2 billion Adj. Operating Income1 $1.18 to $1.28 billion Adj. Diluted EPS1 $1.58 - $1.72 Effective Tax Rate 22.0 - 23.0%

The Company's fiscal 2025 outlook assumes:

Net sales and earnings impact from lower whole bird turkey commodity markets that are most acute in the first quarter

Net sales and earnings impact from the snack nuts supply disruption will continue in the first quarter with sequential improvement from the Planters ® brand beginning in the second quarter

brand beginning in the second quarter Estimated incremental benefits from the T&M initiative in the range of $100 million to $150 million

DIVIDENDS

"Returning capital to our shareholders is a top priority," said Snee. "We recently announced a 3% increase in our dividend, raising the annual rate to $1.16 per share. This marks the 59th consecutive year of annual dividend growth at Hormel Foods."

Effective Nov. 15, 2024, the Company paid its 385th consecutive quarterly dividend at the annual rate of $1.13 per share.

PROGRESS EXECUTING TRANSFORM AND MODERNIZE

In fiscal 2024, the Company made meaningful progress delivering value through the T&M initiative, generating $75 million3 in operating income benefit. These benefits are embedded within the overall performance of the business, and the Company expects to see continued value in future years.

The Company expects to realize an incremental $100 million to $150 million in benefits from the T&M initiative in fiscal 2025, as the planned expansion of the program accelerates value returned to the organization.

The T&M initiative is focused on transforming the supply chain, minimizing portfolio complexity, investing in data and technology, and enhancing people and processes. The benefits from the T&M initiative are long-term in nature as they provide strategic fuel for growth for the core business.

The T&M initiative is an integral part of achieving the Company's target to deliver at least $250 million in annualized operating income growth in fiscal 20264.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS – FOURTH QUARTER

Retail

Volume down 6%

Net sales down 4%

Segment profit up 29%; adjusted segment profit1 up 4%

Year-over-year growth from many branded items, including Applegate® natural and organic meats, Hormel® Black Label® bacon, the SPAM® family of products, Jennie-O® ground turkey, and Hormel® Square Table™ entrees was more than offset by volume and net sales declines driven by the Value Added Meats, Snacking & Entertaining, and Convenient Meals & Proteins verticals. Excluding the impact of last year's non-cash impairment charge, adjusted segment profit1 increased due to continued benefits from lower logistics expenses and incremental savings from the T&M initiative.

Foodservice

Volume up 2%

Net sales up 1%

Segment profit down 8%

Volume and net sales growth were driven by strong performance across the premium prepared proteins, salty snacks, turkey, bacon, and pizza toppings categories. Products such as Heritage Premium Meats offerings, Hormel® Fire Braised® meats, branded Jennie-O® turkey, Planters® snack nuts, and Cafe H® globally inspired proteins delivered top line growth. Segment profit decreased due to lower margins in Heritage Premium Meats, poultry, and pizza toppings, as well as higher selling, general and administrative expenses.

International

Volume down 10%

Net sales up 1%

Segment profit up 184%

Net sales grew due to demand in China and strong branded exports for SPAM® luncheon meat and Skippy® peanut butter Considerable volume declines in turkey exports resulted in lower volumes compared to the prior year. Segment profit for the quarter was significantly above the prior year, due to improved export margins, favorable results in China, and growth from our investments in the Philippines and Indonesia.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DETAILS – FISCAL 2024

Income Statement

Operating margin and adjusted operating margin 1 were 9.0% and 9.6%, respectively, compared to 8.9% and 9.8% for the previous year, respectively.

were 9.0% and 9.6%, respectively, compared to 8.9% and 9.8% for the previous year, respectively. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales, and adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales 1 were 8.4% and 7.8%, respectively, compared to 7.8% and 7.1% last year, respectively.

were 8.4% and 7.8%, respectively, compared to 7.8% and 7.1% last year, respectively. Advertising investments were $163 million , compared to $160 million last year. The Company continues to support its leading brands in the marketplace through strategic investments.

, compared to last year. The Company continues to support its leading brands in the marketplace through strategic investments. The effective tax rate was 22.3%, compared to 21.8% last year.

Cash Flow Statement

Record cash flow from operations was $1.3 billion .

. Dividends paid to shareholders were a record $615 million .

. Capital expenditures were $256 million , compared to $270 million last year. During the year, the Company invested in capacity expansions for Hormel ® Fire Braised ® products, Applegate ® products and the Jiaxing, China , facility. The target for capital expenditures in fiscal 2025 is $275 million to $300 million .

, compared to last year. During the year, the Company invested in capacity expansions for products, products and the Jiaxing, , facility. The target for capital expenditures in fiscal 2025 is to . Depreciation and amortization expense was $258 million . The full-year expense for fiscal 2025 is expected to be approximately $265 million .

Balance Sheet

The Company remains in a strong financial position with ample liquidity, a conservative level of debt and consistent cash flows.

Cash on hand increased to $742 million at fiscal year-end, from $737 million at the beginning of the year.

at fiscal year-end, from at the beginning of the year. Inventories at fiscal year-end were $1.6 billion , a decrease of $104 million from the beginning of the year.

, a decrease of from the beginning of the year. Total long-term debt, including current maturities, was $2.9 billion at fiscal year-end.

This news release contains "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The "forward-looking" information may include statements concerning the Company's outlook for the future as well as other statements of beliefs, future plans, strategies, or anticipated events and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "should result," "believe," "intend," "plan," "are expected to," "targeted," "will continue," "will approximate," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those anticipated or projected, which factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the deterioration of economic conditions; risks associated with acquisitions, joint ventures, equity investments, and divestitures; risks and uncertainties associated with intangible assets, including any future goodwill or intangible assets impairment charges; the risk of disruption of operations, including at owned facilities, co-manufacturers, suppliers, logistics providers, customers, or other third-party service providers; the risk that the Company may fail to realize anticipated cost savings or operating profit improvements associated with strategic initiatives, including the Transform and Modernize initiative; risk of loss of a significant contract or unfavorable changes in the Company's relationships with significant customers; risk of the Company's inability to protect information technology systems against, or effectively respond to, cyber attacks, security breaches or other IT interruptions, against or involving the Company's IT systems or those of others with whom it does business; risk of the Company's failure to timely replace legacy technologies; deterioration of labor relations or labor availability or increases to labor costs; general risks of the food industry, including those related to food safety, such as costs resulting from food contamination, product recalls, the remediation of food safety events at its facilities, including the production disruption at the Suffolk, Virginia, facility, or outbreaks of disease among livestock and poultry flocks; fluctuations in commodity prices and availability of raw materials and other inputs; fluctuations in market demand for the Company's products, including due to private label products and lower-priced alternatives; risks related to the Company's ability to respond to changing consumer preferences, diets and eating patterns, and the success of innovation and marketing investments; damage to the Company's reputation or brand image; risks associated with climate change, or legal, regulatory, or market measures to address climate change; risks of litigation; potential sanctions and compliance costs arising from government regulation; compliance with stringent environmental regulations and potential environmental litigation; and risks arising from the Company's foreign operations, including geopolitical risk, exchange rate risk, legal, tax, and regulatory risk, and risks associated with tariffs. Please refer to the cautionary statements regarding "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" that appear in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which can be accessed at www.hormelfoods.com in the "Investors" section, for additional information. In making these statements, the Company is not undertaking, and specifically declines to undertake, any obligation to address or update each or any factor in future filings or communications regarding the Company's business or results, and is not undertaking to address how any of these factors may have caused changes to discussions or information contained in previous filings or communications. Though the Company has attempted to list comprehensively these important cautionary risk factors, the Company wishes to caution investors and others that other factors may in the future prove to be important in affecting the Company's business or results of operations. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which represent current views as of the date made.

Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this news release may not sum precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

END NOTES

1 Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix: Non-GAAP Measures to this news release for more information.

2 Circana, Receipt Panel, Total Omnichannel; 52 weeks ended 10/06/24.

3 Representative of the Buy, Make, and Move T&M initiative pillars.

4 Compared to fiscal 2023 adjusted operating income1.

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited





Fourth Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year Ended In thousands, except per share amounts

October 27,

2024

October 29,

2023



October 27,

2024

October 29,

2023 Net Sales

$ 3,138,091

$ 3,198,079



$ 11,920,797

$ 12,110,010 Cost of Products Sold

2,616,861

2,683,655



9,898,659

10,110,169 Gross Profit

521,230

514,425



2,022,138

1,999,841 Selling, General, and Administrative

238,587

216,546



1,005,294

942,167 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates

11,838

541



51,088

42,754 Goodwill and Intangible Impairment

—

28,383



—

28,383 Operating Income

294,481

270,037



1,067,932

1,072,046 Interest and Investment Income (Expense)

4,980

(5,872)



48,396

14,828 Interest Expense

19,430

18,360



80,894

73,402 Earnings Before Income Taxes

280,030

245,805



1,035,434

1,013,472 Provision for Income Taxes

60,070

50,322



230,803

220,552 Effective Tax Rate

21.5 %

20.5 %



22.3 %

21.8 % Net Earnings

219,960

195,483



804,631

792,920 Less: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to

Noncontrolling Interest

(236)

(452)



(407)

(653) Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel Foods

Corporation

$ 220,196

$ 195,935



$ 805,038

$ 793,572



















Net Earnings Per Share:

















Basic

$ 0.40

$ 0.36



$ 1.47

$ 1.45 Diluted

$ 0.40

$ 0.36



$ 1.47

$ 1.45



















Weighted-average Shares Outstanding:

















Basic

548,942

546,517



548,129

546,421 Diluted

549,456

548,249



548,832

548,982



















Dividends Declared Per Share

$ 0.283

$ 0.275



$ 1.130

$ 1.100

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited

In thousands

October 27,

2024



October 29,

2023 Assets









Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 741,881



$ 736,532 Short-term Marketable Securities

24,742



16,664 Accounts Receivable

817,908



817,391 Inventories

1,576,300



1,680,406 Taxes Receivable

50,380



7,242 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

35,265



39,014 Total Current Assets

3,246,476



3,297,249











Goodwill

4,923,487



4,928,464 Other Intangibles

1,732,705



1,757,171 Pension Assets

205,964



204,697 Investments In Affiliates

719,481



725,121 Other Assets

411,889



370,252 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment

2,194,728



2,165,818 Total Assets

$ 13,434,729



$ 13,448,772











Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment









Accounts Payable

$ 735,604



$ 771,397 Accrued Expenses

66,380



51,679 Accrued Marketing Expenses

108,156



87,452 Employee-related Expenses

283,490



263,330 Interest and Dividends Payable

175,941



172,178 Taxes Payable

21,916



15,212 Current Maturities of Long-term Debt

7,813



950,529 Total Current Liabilities

1,399,299



2,311,776











Long-term Debt Less Current Maturities

2,850,944



2,358,719 Pension and Post-retirement Benefits

379,891



349,268 Deferred Income Taxes

589,366



498,106 Other Long-term Liabilities

211,219



191,917 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(263,331)



(272,252) Other Shareholders' Investment

8,267,342



8,011,237 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment

$ 13,434,729



$ 13,448,772

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited





Fourth Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year Ended In thousands

October 27,

2024

October 29,

2023



October 27,

2024

October 29,

2023 Operating Activities

















Net Earnings

$ 219,960

$ 195,483



$ 804,631

$ 792,920 Depreciation and Amortization

66,401

65,985



257,756

253,311 Decrease (Increase) in Working Capital

24,380

(45,386)



68,157

(124,758) Other

97,879

103,010



136,194

126,375 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

408,621

319,091



1,266,738

1,047,847



















Investing Activities

















Net (Purchase) Sale of Securities

17

7



(6,088)

(42) Proceeds from sale of business

25,006

—



25,006

— Purchases of Property, Plant, and Equipment

(83,784)

(101,681)



(256,441)

(270,211) Proceeds from (Purchases of) Affiliates and Other

Investments

(1,290)

(514)



(7,970)

(427,709) Other

42

1,132



8,586

8,418 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities

(60,008)

(101,055)



(236,907)

(689,544)



















Financing Activities

















Proceeds from Long-term Debt

—

—



497,765

1,980 Repayments of Long-term Debt and Finance Leases

(2,220)

(2,243)



(959,017)

(8,827) Dividends Paid on Common Stock

(154,982)

(150,372)



(614,960)

(592,932) Share Repurchase

—

—



—

(12,303) Other

6,929

3,529



46,116

12,018 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

(150,273)

(149,086)



(1,030,096)

(600,064) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

6,066

(1,541)



5,614

(3,814) Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

204,405

67,409



5,349

(245,575) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

537,476

669,124



736,532

982,107 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year

$ 741,881

$ 736,532



$ 741,881

$ 736,532

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

Unaudited





Fourth Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended In thousands

October 27,

2024

October 29,

2023

%

Change

October 27,

2024

October 29,

2023

%

Change Volume (lbs.)























Retail

744,521

788,030

(5.5)

2,915,141

3,055,393

(4.6) Foodservice

283,944

279,288

1.7

1,061,730

1,026,772

3.4 International

79,737

88,128

(9.5)

311,419

329,573

(5.5) Total Volume (lbs.)

1,108,203

1,155,445

(4.1)

4,288,290

4,411,738

(2.8)

























Net Sales























Retail

$ 1,907,071

$ 1,983,253

(3.8)

$ 7,374,149

$ 7,749,039

(4.8) Foodservice

1,046,008

1,032,353

1.3

3,845,118

3,639,492

5.6 International

185,012

182,474

1.4

701,529

721,479

(2.8) Total Net Sales

$ 3,138,091

$ 3,198,079

(1.9)

$ 11,920,797

$ 12,110,010

(1.6)

























Segment Profit























Retail

$ 152,932

$ 118,660

28.9

$ 562,768

$ 577,690

(2.6) Foodservice

154,340

167,571

(7.9)

596,292

595,682

0.1 International

27,058

9,511

184.5

92,084

55,234

66.7 Total Segment Profit

334,331

295,743

13.0

1,251,144

1,228,606

1.8 Net Unallocated Expense

54,064

49,485

9.3

215,304

214,482

0.4 Noncontrolling Interest

(236)

(452)

47.8

(407)

(653)

37.7 Earnings Before Income Taxes

$ 280,030

$ 245,805

13.9

$ 1,035,434

$ 1,013,472

2.2

APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES

This news release includes measures of financial performance that are not defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company utilizes these non-GAAP measures to understand and evaluate operating performance on a consistent basis. These measures may also be used when making decisions regarding resource allocation and in determining incentive compensation. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors because they aid analysis and understanding of the Company's results and business trends relative to past performance and the Company's competitors. Non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for GAAP measures in analyzing financial performance. These non-GAAP measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Transform and Modernize Initiative

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company announced a multi-year T&M initiative. In presenting non-GAAP measures, the Company adjusts for (i.e., excludes) expenses for this initiative that are non-recurring, comprised primarily of project-based external consulting fees and asset write-offs related to portfolio optimization (i.e., reducing the complexity and optimizing the assortment of the product portfolio). The Company believes that non-recurring costs associated with the T&M initiative are not reflective of the Company's ongoing operating cost structure; therefore, the Company is excluding these discrete costs. The Company does not adjust for (i.e., does not exclude) certain costs related to the T&M initiative that are expected to continue after the project ends, such as software license fees and internal employee expenses, because those costs are considered ongoing in nature as a component of normal operating costs. The Company also does not adjust for savings realized through the T&M initiative as these are considered ongoing in nature and reflect expected ongoing operating performance.

Legal Matters

From time to time, the Company incurs expenses related to discrete legal matters that the Company believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance, do not reflect expected future operating costs, and may not be meaningful when comparing the Company's operating performance against that of prior periods. The Company adjusts for (i.e., excludes) these expenses.

Litigation Settlements

In the second and third quarters of fiscal 2024, the Company entered into settlement agreements with certain plaintiffs in its pending antitrust litigation.

Arbitration Ruling

In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company received an unexpected, unfavorable arbitration ruling involving an isolated commercial dispute with a third party.

Gain on Sale of Business

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company sold the Hormel Health Labs business, resulting in a gain on the sale. The Company believes the one-time benefit from the sale is not reflective of the Company's ongoing operating cost structure, is not indicative of the Company's core operating performance, and may not be meaningful when comparing the Company's operating performance against that of prior periods. Thus, the Company adjusted for (i.e. excluded) the gain.

Organic Net Sales

The non-GAAP adjusted financial measurement of organic net sales provides investors with additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Organic net sales excludes the impact of the sale of the Hormel Health Labs business in the Foodservice segment in fiscal 2024.

Impairment Charges

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company incurred impairment charges associated with the Justin's® trade name and a corporate venturing investment. The Company believes that non-recurring costs for these impairments are not reflective of the Company's ongoing operating cost structure, are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance, do not reflect expected future operating costs, and may not be meaningful when comparing the Company's operating performance against that of prior periods; therefore, the Company is excluding these discrete costs.

The tables below show the calculations to reconcile from the GAAP measures to the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release. The tax impacts were calculated using the effective tax rate for the quarter in which the transactions occurred.



Fourth Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended In thousands, except per share amounts October 27,

2024

October 29,

2023

October 27,

2024

October 29,

2023 Cost of Products Sold (GAAP) $ 2,616,861

$ 2,683,655

$ 9,898,659

$ 10,110,169 Transform and Modernize Initiative(1) (910)

(944)

(5,557)

(944) Adjusted Cost of Products Sold (Non-GAAP) $ 2,615,950

$ 2,682,711

$ 9,893,102

$ 10,109,225















Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 521,230

$ 514,425

$ 2,022,138

$ 1,999,841 Transform and Modernize Initiative(1) 910

944

5,557

944 Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 522,140

$ 515,368

$ 2,027,695

$ 2,000,785















SG&A (GAAP) $ 238,587

$ 216,546

$ 1,005,294

$ 942,167 Transform and Modernize Initiative(2) (16,440)

(8,397)

(47,456)

(8,397) Pork Antitrust Litigation Settlements —

—

(11,750)

— Red Meat Wages Antitrust Litigation Settlement —

—

(13,500)

— Poultry Wages Antitrust Litigation Settlement —

—

(3,500)

— Gain on Sale of Business 3,922

—

3,922

— Arbitration Ruling —

1,671

—

(68,329) Adjusted SG&A (Non-GAAP) $ 226,069

$ 209,820

$ 933,010

$ 865,441















Equity in Earnings of Affiliates (GAAP) $ 11,838

$ 541

$ 51,088

$ 42,754 Impairment Charges —

6,985

—

6,985 Adjusted Equity in Earnings of Affiliates (Non-GAAP) $ 11,838

$ 7,526

$ 51,088

$ 49,739















Goodwill and Intangible Impairment (GAAP) $ —

$ 28,383

$ —

$ 28,383 Impairment Charges —

(28,383)

—

(28,383) Adjusted Goodwill and Intangible Impairment (Non-

GAAP) $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —















Operating Income (GAAP) $ 294,481

$ 270,037

$ 1,067,932

$ 1,072,046 Transform and Modernize Initiative(1)(2) 17,350

9,340

53,013

9,340 Pork Antitrust Litigation Settlements —

—

11,750

— Red Meat Wages Antitrust Litigation Settlement —

—

13,500

— Poultry Wages Antitrust Litigation Settlement —

—

3,500

— Gain on Sale of Business (3,922)

—

(3,922)

— Arbitration Ruling —

(1,671)

—

68,329 Impairment Charges —

35,368

—

35,368 Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $ 307,909

$ 313,074

$ 1,145,773

$ 1,185,083















Earnings Before Income Taxes (GAAP) $ 280,030

$ 245,805

$ 1,035,434

$ 1,013,472 Transform and Modernize Initiative(1)(2) 17,350

9,340

53,013

9,340 Pork Antitrust Litigation Settlements —

—

11,750

— Red Meat Wages Antitrust Litigation Settlement —

—

13,500

— Poultry Wages Antitrust Litigation Settlement —

—

3,500

— Gain on Sale of Business (3,922)

—

(3,922)

— Arbitration Ruling —

(1,671)

—

68,329 Impairment Charges —

35,368

—

35,368 Adjusted Earnings Before Income Taxes (Non-GAAP) $ 293,459

$ 288,843

$ 1,113,275

$ 1,126,509















Provision for Income Taxes (GAAP) $ 60,070

$ 50,322

$ 230,803

$ 220,552 Transform and Modernize Initiative(1)(2) 3,730

1,915

11,739

1,915 Pork Antitrust Litigation Settlements —

—

2,644

— Red Meat Wages Antitrust Litigation Settlement —

—

2,930

— Poultry Wages Antitrust Litigation Settlement —

—

760

— Gain on Sale of Business (843)

—

(843)

— Arbitration Ruling —

(343)

—

14,847 Impairment Charges —

7,250

—

7,250 Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes (Non-GAAP) $ 62,957

$ 59,145

$ 248,031

$ 244,565















Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation

(GAAP) $ 220,196

$ 195,935

$ 805,038

$ 793,572 Transform and Modernize Initiative(1)(2) 13,620

7,426

41,274

7,426 Pork Antitrust Litigation Settlements —

—

9,106

— Red Meat Wages Antitrust Litigation Settlement —

—

10,571

— Poultry Wages Antitrust Litigation Settlement —

—

2,741

— Gain on Sale of Business (3,078)

—

(3,078)

— Arbitration Ruling —

(1,328)

—

53,482 Impairment Charges —

28,118

—

28,118 Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel Foods

Corporation (Non-GAAP) $ 230,738

$ 230,150

$ 865,650

$ 882,597















Diluted Earnings Per Share (GAAP) $ 0.40

$ 0.36

$ 1.47

$ 1.45 Transform and Modernize Initiative(1)(2) 0.02

0.01

0.08

0.01 Pork Antitrust Litigation Settlements —

—

0.02

— Red Meat Wages Antitrust Litigation Settlement —

—

0.02

— Poultry Wages Antitrust Litigation Settlement —

—

—

— Gain on Sale of Business (0.01)

—

(0.01)

— Arbitration Ruling —

—

—

0.10 Impairment Charges —

0.05

—

0.05 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.42

$ 0.42

$ 1.58

$ 1.61



Fourth Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended In thousands, except per share amounts October 27,

2024

October 29,

2023

October 27,

2024

October 29,

2023 SG&A as a Percent of Net Sales (GAAP) 7.6 %

6.8 %

8.4 %

7.8 % Transform and Modernize Initiative(2) (0.5)

(0.3)

(0.4)

(0.1) Pork Antitrust Litigation Settlements —

—

(0.1)

— Red Meat Wages Antitrust Litigation Settlement —

—

(0.1)

— Poultry Wages Antitrust Litigation Settlement —

—

—

— Gain on Sale of Business 0.1

—

—

— Arbitration Ruling —

0.1

—

(0.6) Adjusted SG&A as a Percent of Net Sales (Non-GAAP) 7.2 %

6.6 %

7.8 %

7.1 %















Operating Margin (GAAP) 9.4 %

8.4 %

9.0 %

8.9 % Transform and Modernize Initiative(1)(2) 0.6

0.3

0.4

0.1 Pork Antitrust Litigation Settlements —

—

0.1

— Red Meat Wages Antitrust Litigation Settlement —

—

0.1

— Poultry Wages Antitrust Litigation Settlement —

—

—

— Gain on Sale of Business (0.1)

—

—

— Arbitration Ruling —

(0.1)

—

0.6 Impairment Charges —

1.1

—

0.3 Adjusted Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 9.8 %

9.8 %

9.6 %

9.8 %



(1) Comprised primarily of asset write-offs related to portfolio optimization. (2) Comprised primarily of project-based external consulting fees.

Adjusted Segment Profit (Non-GAAP)



Fourth Quarter Ended

October 27, 2024 October 29, 2023 In thousands

GAAP Non-GAAP

Adjustments(1) Non-GAAP

GAAP Non-GAAP

Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Segment Profit















Retail

$ 152,932 $ — $ 152,932

$ 118,660 $ 28,383 $ 147,043 Foodservice

154,340 — 154,340

167,571 — 167,571 International

27,058 — 27,058

9,511 — 9,511 Total Segment Profit

334,331 — 334,331

295,743 28,383 324,126 Net Unallocated Expense

54,064 (13,428) 40,636

49,485 (14,655) 34,830 Noncontrolling Interest

(236) — (236)

(452) — (452) Earnings Before Income Taxes

$ 280,030 $ 13,428 $ 293,459

$ 245,805 $ 43,038 $ 288,843





(1) Net Unallocated Expense adjustments in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 comprised of non-recurring T&M initiative costs and the gain on the sale of Hormel Health Labs. (2) Retail segment profit adjustment in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 is due to an impairment charge associated with the Justin's® trade name. Net Unallocated Expense adjustments for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 comprised of an unfavorable arbitration ruling, impairment charge associated with a corporate venturing investment, and non-recurring T&M initiative costs.



Fiscal Year Ended

October 27, 2024 October 29, 2023 In thousands

GAAP Non-GAAP

Adjustments(1) Non-GAAP

GAAP Non-GAAP

Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Segment Profit















Retail

$ 562,768 $ — $ 562,768

$ 577,690 $ 28,383 $ 606,073 Foodservice

596,292 — 596,292

595,682 — 595,682 International

92,084 — 92,084

55,234 — 55,234 Total Segment Profit

1,251,144 — 1,251,144

1,228,606 28,383 1,256,989 Net Unallocated Expense

215,304 (77,841) 137,463

214,482 (84,655) 129,827 Noncontrolling Interest

(407) — (407)

(653) — (653) Earnings Before Income Taxes

$ 1,035,434 $ 77,841 $ 1,113,275

$ 1,013,472 $ 113,038 $ 1,126,509





(1) Net Unallocated Expense adjustments in fiscal 2024 comprised of non-recurring T&M initiative costs, litigation settlements for pork, red meat wages, and poultry wages antitrust cases, and the gain on the sale of Hormel Health Labs. (2) Retail segment profit adjustment in fiscal 2023 is due to an impairment charge associated with the Justin's® trade name. Net Unallocated Expense adjustments in fiscal 2023 comprised of an unfavorable arbitration ruling, impairment charge associated with a corporate venturing investment, and non-recurring T&M initiative costs.

Forward-looking U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

The tables below show the calculations to reconcile from the estimated fiscal 2025 GAAP measures to the estimated adjusted non-GAAP measures.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook - Organic Net Sales (Non-GAAP)

To facilitate the comparison of past and present net sales performance, the Company's fiscal 2025 outlook for net sales growth has been adjusted to reflect organic net sales. Organic net sales exclude the impact of the sale of the Hormel Health Labs business in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The adjustment removes the full year fiscal 2024 net sales of the operation, which were reported within the Foodservice segment.

In thousands Fiscal 2025 Outlook 2024 Results Change Net Sales (GAAP) $ 11,900,000 - $ 12,200,000 $ 11,920,797 0 % - 2 % Hormel Health Labs Divestiture — - — (107,643)





Organic Net Sales (Non-GAAP) $ 11,900,000 - $ 12,200,000 $ 11,813,154 1 % - 3 %

Fiscal 2025 Outlook - Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP)

Our fiscal 2025 outlook for adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes, or has otherwise been adjusted for, items impacting comparability, including estimated charges associated with the T&M initiative. The Company's strategic investments in the T&M initiative are expected to cease at the end of the investment period, are not expected to recur in the foreseeable future, and are not considered representative of the Company's underlying operating performance.

In thousands 2025 Outlook Operating Income (GAAP) $ 1,129,000 - $ 1,223,000 Transform and Modernize Initiative 46,000 - 52,000 Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $ 1,175,000 - $ 1,275,000

Fiscal 2025 Outlook - Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP)

The non-GAAP measure of adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes estimated charges associated with the T&M initiative.



2025 Outlook Diluted Earnings per Share (GAAP) $ 1.51 - $ 1.65 Transform and Modernize Initiative 0.07 - 0.07 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 1.58 - $ 1.72

