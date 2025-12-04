HORMEL FOODS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2025 RESULTS

Top-Line Strength Continues; Company Sees Clear Path for Profitable Growth in Fiscal 2026

AUSTIN, Minn., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today reported fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2025 results. All comparisons are to the same period of fiscal 2024 unless otherwise noted.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY – FISCAL 2025

Net sales of $12.1 billion; organic net sales 1 up 2%

up 2% Operating income of $719 million; adjusted operating income 1 of $1,019 million

of $1,019 million Operating margin of 5.9%; adjusted operating margin 1 of 8.4%

of 8.4% Earnings before income taxes of $663 million; adjusted earnings before income taxes 1 of $976 million

of $976 million Effective tax rate of 28.0%

Diluted earnings per share of $0.87; adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 of $1.37

of $1.37 Cash flow from operations of $845 million

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY – FOURTH QUARTER

Net sales of $3.2 billion; organic net sales 1 up 2%

up 2% Operating income of $2 million; adjusted operating income 1 of $245 million

of $245 million Operating margin of 0.1%; adjusted operating margin 1 of 7.7%

of 7.7% Non-cash impairment charges of $234 million, primarily related to a minority investment in the International segment and certain intangible assets in the Retail segment

Loss before income taxes of $22 million; adjusted earnings before income taxes 1 of $234 million

of $234 million Diluted loss per share of $0.10; adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 of $0.32

of $0.32 Cash flow from operations of $323 million

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY – FISCAL 2025 RESULTS AND FISCAL 2026 OUTLOOK

"We finished fiscal 2025 with another quarter of solid top-line growth, driven by the continued relevance of our brands and the strength of our value-added portfolio," said Jeff Ettinger, interim chief executive officer. "Despite this momentum, profitability remained challenged due to persistent input cost inflation and discrete items. We have taken decisive actions to improve profitability, including targeted pricing initiatives, reductions in administrative expenses, and continued investment in our Transform and Modernize (T&M) initiative. These efforts are laying a solid foundation for improved earnings performance in fiscal 2026."

"Hormel Foods is entering fiscal 2026 with a clear strategic compass and a commitment to reshape our earnings trajectory," said John Ghingo, president. "Our focus is on meeting the evolving needs of consumers through convenient, protein-centric offerings, brand leadership, and operational excellence. Through these efforts, we are committed to driving margin expansion and delivering sustainable, profitable growth. Our next chapter is about elevation — and we're ready to write it."

In fiscal 2026, the Company expects:

Net sales in the range of $12.2 billion to $12.5 billion; organic net sales 1 growth of 1% to 4%

growth of 1% to 4% Operating income in the range of $0.96 billion to $1.03 billion

Adjusted operating income 1 in the range of $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion, growth of 4% to 10%

in the range of $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion, growth of 4% to 10% Diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.29 to $1.39

Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 in the range of $1.43 to $1.51, growth of 4% to 10%



Fiscal 2026 Outlook Net Sales $12.2 - $12.5 billion Adj. Operating Income1 $1.06 - $1.12 billion Adj. Diluted EPS1 $1.43 - $1.51

The Company's fiscal 2026 outlook assumes:

Net sales growth across each reporting segment, despite a pressured consumer environment

A modest improvement in most commodity markets during the second half of the year, compared to fiscal 2025, though still above historical levels

Strong brand investments, with advertising support above recent levels

Benefits from growth and efficiency programs, including the T&M initiative and a recently announced program to reduce administrative expenses

Continued earnings pressure in the first quarter and earnings growth expected for the remainder of the year

An effective tax rate in the range of 21.5% to 22.5%

Capital expenditures in the range of $260 million to $290 million

Depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $280 million

DIVIDEND GROWTH

"Demonstrating our long-standing commitment to shareholder returns, we recently announced a 1% increase in our quarterly dividend, raising the annualized rate to $1.17 per share," said Ettinger. "This marks an impressive milestone — 60 years of uninterrupted dividend increases at Hormel Foods — a legacy we're extremely proud of."

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL DETAILS – FISCAL 2025

Income Statement

Operating margin and adjusted operating margin 1 were 5.9% and 8.4%, respectively, compared to 9.0% and 9.6%, respectively, in the prior year.

were 5.9% and 8.4%, respectively, compared to 9.0% and 9.6%, respectively, in the prior year. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales and adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales 1 were 8.2% and 7.8%, respectively, compared to 8.4% and 7.8%, respectively, in the prior year.

were 8.2% and 7.8%, respectively, compared to 8.4% and 7.8%, respectively, in the prior year. Advertising investments were $148 million, compared to $163 million in the prior year.

The effective tax rate was 28.0%, compared to 22.3% in the prior year.

Cash Flow Statement

Cash flow from operations was $845 million.

Dividends paid to shareholders were a record $633 million.

Capital expenditures were $311 million, compared to $256 million last year. During the year, the Company invested in capacity expansions for Hormel ® Fire Braised ™ and Applegate ® products, data and technology, people and animal safety, and the Jiaxing, China, facility.

and products, data and technology, people and animal safety, and the Jiaxing, China, facility. Depreciation and amortization expense was $264 million.

Balance Sheet

The Company remained in a strong financial position at fiscal year-end, with ample liquidity and a conservative level of debt.

Cash on hand was $671 million at fiscal year-end, a decrease of $71 million from the beginning of the fiscal year.

Inventories at fiscal year-end were $1.7 billion, an increase of $171 million from the beginning of the fiscal year.

Total long-term debt, including current maturities, was $2.9 billion at fiscal year-end.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS – FOURTH QUARTER

Retail

Volume flat

Net sales up 1%

Segment profit down 70%; adjusted segment profit1 down 23%

Volume results and net sales growth in the Retail segment in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 were driven by the turkey portfolio, Planters® snack nuts and Applegate® products. These gains were partially offset by the strategic decision to discontinue certain offerings of private label snack nuts. Retail segment profit declined in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, primarily due to non-cash impairment charges. Adjusted segment profit1 declined, as net sales growth was more than offset by input cost pressures, mainly due to elevated commodity markets.



Foodservice

Volume down 5%, organic volume 1 flat

flat Net sales up 4%, organic net sales 1 up 6%

up 6% Segment profit down 13%

Organic net sales1 growth continued to be broad-based in the Foodservice segment in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, with significant contributions from the customized solutions business, branded bacon offerings, branded pepperoni, premium prepared proteins and the Jennie-O® turkey portfolio, while organic volume1 was flat. Segment profit declined for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, as strong net sales growth was more than offset by impacts from a chicken-product recall and the rise in input costs, mainly due to elevated commodity markets. The Foodservice segment continued to benefit from an extensive range of solutions-based products, its direct-selling organization and a diverse channel presence during the fourth quarter.

International

Volume down 8%

Net sales down 6%

Segment profit down 612%; adjusted segment profit1 down 7%

For the International segment, volume and net sales growth for SPAM® luncheon meat and the refrigerated portfolio was more than offset by declines in fresh pork exports and competitive pressures in Brazil in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The China market continued to contribute volume and net sales growth in the fourth quarter. Segment profit for the fourth quarter was significantly impacted by the non-cash impairment of a minority investment in Indonesia. Adjusted segment profit1 declined in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, primarily due to commodity input cost pressures and softness in Brazil.

PRESENTATION

A conference call will be webcast at 8 a.m. CT on Dec. 4, 2025. Access is available at investor.hormelfoods.com . The call will also be available via telephone by dialing 800-549-8228 (toll-free) and providing the access code 86853. An audio replay is available at investor.hormelfoods.com . The webcast replay will be available at noon CT, Dec. 4, 2025, and will remain on the website for one year.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company's current assumptions and expectations. These statements are typically accompanied by the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "project," "seek," "target," "will," "would," or similar words or expressions. The principal forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's fiscal 2026 outlook and future financial and operational performance.

All such forward-looking statements are intended to enjoy the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Although the Company believes there is a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements, its actual results could be materially different. The most important factors which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from its forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks related to the deterioration of economic conditions; risks and uncertainties associated with intangible assets, including any future goodwill or intangible assets impairment charges; the risk of disruption of operations; the risk that the Company may fail to realize anticipated cost savings or operating profit improvements associated with strategic initiatives, including the Transform and Modernize initiative and the Company's recent corporate restructuring plan; risk of the Company's inability to protect information technology (IT) systems against, or effectively respond to, cyber-attacks, security breaches or other IT interruptions; food safety risks; fluctuations in commodity prices and availability of raw materials and other inputs; fluctuations in market demand for the Company's products; risks related to the Company's ability to respond to changing consumer preferences; damage to the Company's reputation or brand image; risks of litigation; risks associated with trade policies, export and import controls, and tariffs; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which can be accessed at www.hormelfoods.com in the "Investors" section. Though the Company has attempted to list comprehensively these important cautionary risk factors, the Company cautions that other factors may in the future prove to be important in affecting the Company's business or results of operations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as otherwise required by law.

Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this news release may not sum precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

END NOTES

1 Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix: Non-GAAP Measures to this news release for more information.

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Unaudited





Fourth Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year Ended In thousands, except per share amounts

October 26,

2025

October 27,

2024



October 26,

2025

October 27,

2024 Net Sales

$ 3,185,661

$ 3,138,091



$ 12,106,160

$ 11,920,797 Cost of Products Sold

2,740,820

2,616,861



10,214,344

9,898,659 Gross Profit

444,842

521,230



1,891,816

2,022,138 Selling, General, and Administrative

223,466

238,587



996,624

1,005,294 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates

(148,453)

11,838



(105,839)

51,088 Goodwill and Intangible Impairment

70,751

—



70,751

— Operating Income

2,172

294,481



718,603

1,067,932 Interest Income

5,631

6,511



24,227

40,172 Interest Expense

19,599

19,430



78,038

80,894 Other Income (Expense), Net

(9,831)

(1,531)



(1,344)

8,224 Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

(21,627)

280,030



663,449

1,035,434 Provision for Income Taxes

34,577

60,070



185,684

230,803 Effective Tax Rate

(159.9) %

21.5 %



28.0 %

22.3 % Net Earnings (Loss)

(56,204)

219,960



477,764

804,631 Less: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

(67)

(236)



(433)

(407) Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation

$ (56,137)

$ 220,196



$ 478,197

$ 805,038



















Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share:

















Basic

$ (0.10)

$ 0.40



$ 0.87

$ 1.47 Diluted

$ (0.10)

$ 0.40



$ 0.87

$ 1.47



















Weighted-average Shares Outstanding:

















Basic

550,511

548,942



550,164

548,129 Diluted

550,511

549,456



550,496

548,832



















Dividends Declared Per Share

$ 0.2900

$ 0.2825



$ 1.1600

$ 1.1300

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited

In thousands

October 26,

2025



October 27,

2024 Assets









Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 670,679



$ 741,881 Short-term Marketable Securities

32,909



24,742 Accounts Receivable

784,812



817,908 Inventories

1,747,279



1,576,300 Taxes Receivable

96,791



50,380 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

73,187



35,265 Total Current Assets

3,405,656



3,246,476











Goodwill

4,924,087



4,923,487 Intangible Assets

1,647,297



1,732,705 Pension Assets

211,826



205,964 Investments in Affiliates

533,984



719,481 Other Assets

431,500



411,889 Property, Plant, and Equipment, Net

2,238,770



2,194,728 Total Assets

$ 13,393,119



$ 13,434,729











Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment









Accounts Payable

$ 731,578



$ 735,604 Accrued Expenses

55,772



66,380 Accrued Marketing Expenses

113,947



108,156 Employee-related Expenses

273,402



283,490 Interest and Dividends Payable

180,700



175,941 Taxes Payable

18,752



21,916 Current Maturities of Long-term Debt

6,646



7,813 Total Current Liabilities

1,380,796



1,399,299











Long-term Debt Less Current Maturities

2,850,778



2,850,944 Pension and Post-retirement Benefits

358,984



379,891 Deferred Income Taxes

661,349



589,366 Other Long-term Liabilities

225,397



211,219 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(243,646)



(263,331) Other Shareholders' Investment

8,159,461



8,267,342 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment

$ 13,393,119



$ 13,434,729

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited





Fourth Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year Ended In thousands

October 26,

2025

October 27,

2024



October 26,

2025

October 27,

2024 Operating Activities

















Net Earnings (Loss)

$ (56,204)

$ 219,960



$ 477,764

$ 804,631 Depreciation and Amortization

69,373

66,401



263,901

257,756 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates

148,453

(11,838)



105,839

(51,088) Goodwill and Intangible Impairment

70,751

—



70,751

— Decrease (Increase) in Working Capital

11,682

24,380



(243,329)

68,157 Other

78,852

109,717



170,326

187,282 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

322,907

408,621



845,251

1,266,738



















Investing Activities

















Net Sale (Purchase) of Securities

(766)

17



(6,936)

(6,088) Proceeds from Sale of Business

—

25,006



13,139

25,006 Purchases of Property, Plant, and Equipment

(91,457)

(83,784)



(310,902)

(256,441) Proceeds from (Purchases of) Affiliates and Other Investments

(1,419)

(1,290)



(4,702)

(7,970) Other

42

42



10,808

8,586 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities

(93,601)

(60,008)



(298,592)

(236,907)



















Financing Activities

















Proceeds from Long-term Debt

—

—



—

497,765 Repayments of Long-term Debt and Finance Leases

(1,580)

(2,220)



(7,830)

(959,017) Dividends Paid on Common Stock

(159,500)

(154,982)



(633,192)

(614,960) Other

2,968

6,929



27,025

46,116 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

(158,112)

(150,273)



(613,996)

(1,030,096) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

295

6,066



(3,866)

5,614 Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

71,489

204,405



(71,203)

5,349 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

599,189

537,476



741,881

736,532 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year

$ 670,679

$ 741,881



$ 670,679

$ 741,881

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA Unaudited





Fourth Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended In thousands

October 26,

2025

October 27,

2024

%

Change

October 26,

2025

October 27,

2024

%

Change Volume (lbs.)























Retail

746,581

744,521

0.3

2,873,655

2,915,141

(1.4) Foodservice

268,640

283,944

(5.4)

1,003,629

1,061,730

(5.5) International

73,209

79,737

(8.2)

312,435

311,419

0.3 Total Volume (lbs.)

1,088,430

1,108,203

(1.8)

4,189,719

4,288,290

(2.3)

























Net Sales























Retail

$ 1,922,817

$ 1,907,071

0.8

$ 7,455,218

$ 7,374,149

1.1 Foodservice

1,088,192

1,046,008

4.0

3,941,795

3,845,118

2.5 International

174,652

185,012

(5.6)

709,146

701,529

1.1 Total Net Sales

$ 3,185,661

$ 3,138,091

1.5

$ 12,106,160

$ 11,920,797

1.6

























Segment Profit (Loss)























Retail

$ 46,398

$ 152,932

(69.7)

$ 425,245

$ 562,768

(24.4) Foodservice

134,404

154,340

(12.9)

554,574

596,292

(7.0) International

(138,611)

27,058

(612.3)

(80,418)

92,084

(187.3) Total Segment Profit (Loss)

42,190

334,331

(87.4)

899,400

1,251,144

(28.1) Net Unallocated Expense

63,750

54,064

17.9

235,519

215,304

9.4 Noncontrolling Interest

(67)

(236)

71.5

(433)

(407)

(6.5) Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

$ (21,627)

$ 280,030

(107.7)

$ 663,449

$ 1,035,434

(35.9)

APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES

This news release includes measures of financial performance that are not defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company utilizes these non-GAAP measures to understand and evaluate operating performance on a consistent basis. These measures may also be used when making decisions regarding resource allocation and in determining incentive compensation. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors because they aid analysis and understanding of the Company's results and business trends relative to past performance and the Company's competitors. Non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for GAAP measures in analyzing financial performance. These non-GAAP measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Transform and Modernize (T&M) Initiative

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company announced a multi-year T&M initiative. In presenting non-GAAP measures, the Company adjusts for (i.e., excludes) expenses for this initiative that are non-recurring, which are primarily project-based external consulting fees and expenses related to supply chain and portfolio optimization (e.g., asset write-offs, severance, or relocation-related costs). The Company believes that non-recurring costs associated with the T&M initiative are not reflective of the Company's ongoing operating cost structure; therefore, the Company is excluding these discrete costs. The Company does not adjust for (i.e., does not exclude) certain costs related to the T&M initiative that are expected to continue after the project ends, such as software license fees and internal employee expenses, because those costs are considered ongoing in nature as a component of normal operating costs. The Company also does not adjust for savings realized through the T&M initiative as these are considered ongoing in nature and reflective of expected future operating performance.

Gain (Loss) on Sale of Business

In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company sold Mountain Prairie, LLC, a non-core sow operation, resulting in a loss on the sale. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company sold the Hormel Health Labs, LLC (Hormel Health Labs) business, resulting in a gain on the sale. The Company believes the one-time benefit or detriment from these sales, including transaction costs, are not reflective of the Company's ongoing operating cost structure, are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance, and are not meaningful when comparing the Company's operating performance against that of prior periods. Thus, the Company has adjusted for (i.e. excluded) these impacts.

Legal Matters

From time to time, the Company receives proceeds or incurs expenses related to discrete legal matters that the Company believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance, do not reflect expected future operating income or costs, and are not meaningful when comparing the Company's operating performance against that of prior periods. The Company adjusts for (i.e., excludes) these impacts.

Litigation Settlements

In fiscal 2025 and 2024, the Company entered into settlement agreements with certain plaintiffs in pending antitrust litigation. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company received proceeds in settlement of a separate legal matter.

Corporate Restructuring Plan

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company commenced a corporate restructuring plan, the focus of which is to reduce administrative expenses, improve efficiencies, and align the workforce to the Company's future needs, while enabling continued investment in the Company's growth. The costs incurred to execute the corporate restructuring plan and the charges incurred under the program are primarily related to severance and employee benefit costs. Because the Company believes the charges incurred under the corporate restructuring plan do not reflect future operating costs and are not meaningful when comparing the Company's operating performance against that of prior periods, the Company adjusts for (i.e., excludes) these impacts.

Impairments

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company recorded non-cash impairment charges related to certain intangible assets and an equity method investment. The Company believes these charges are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance, do not reflect expected future operating income or costs, and are not meaningful when comparing the Company's operating performance against that of prior periods. The Company adjusts for (i.e., excludes) these impacts.

The tables below show the calculations to reconcile from the GAAP measures to the non-GAAP measures presented in this news release. The tax provision expense or benefit of each of the pre-tax items excluded from the Company's GAAP results was computed based on the facts and tax implications associated with each item.



Fourth Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended In thousands, except per share amounts October 26,

2025

October 27,

2024

October 26,

2025

October 27,

2024 Cost of Products Sold (GAAP) $ 2,740,820

$ 2,616,861

$ 10,214,344

$ 9,898,659 Transform and Modernize Initiative(1) (5,406)

(910)

(9,380)

(5,557) Adjusted Cost of Products Sold (Non-GAAP) $ 2,735,413

$ 2,615,950

$ 10,204,964

$ 9,893,102















Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 444,842

$ 521,230

$ 1,891,816

$ 2,022,138 Transform and Modernize Initiative(1) 5,406

910

9,380

5,557 Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 450,248

$ 522,140

$ 1,901,196

$ 2,027,695















SG&A (GAAP) $ 223,466

$ 238,587

$ 996,624

$ 1,005,294 Transform and Modernize Initiative(2) (13,697)

(16,440)

(54,926)

(47,456) Gain (Loss) on Sale of Business —

3,922

(11,324)

3,922 Corporate Restructuring Plan (594)

—

(594)

— Litigation Settlements 11,000

—

10,760

(28,750) Adjusted SG&A (Non-GAAP) $ 220,175

$ 226,069

$ 940,540

$ 933,010















Equity in Earnings of Affiliates (GAAP) $ (148,453)

$ 11,838

$ (105,839)

$ 51,088 Impairment Charges 163,711

—

163,711

— Adjusted Equity in Earnings of Affiliates (Non-GAAP) $ 15,259

$ 11,838

$ 57,873

$ 51,088















Goodwill and Intangible Impairment (GAAP) $ 70,751

$ —

$ 70,751

$ — Impairment Charges (70,751)

—

(70,751)

— Adjusted Goodwill and Intangible Impairment (Non-GAAP) $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —















Operating Income (GAAP) $ 2,172

$ 294,481

$ 718,603

$ 1,067,932 Impairment Charges 234,462

—

234,462

— Transform and Modernize Initiative(1)(2) 19,104

17,350

64,305

53,013 (Gain) Loss on Sale of Business —

(3,922)

11,324

(3,922) Corporate Restructuring Plan 594

—

594

— Litigation Settlements (11,000)

—

(10,760)

28,750 Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $ 245,332

$ 307,909

$ 1,018,528

$ 1,145,773















Other Income (Expense), Net (GAAP) $ (9,831)

$ (1,531)

$ (1,344)

$ 8,224 Corporate Restructuring Plan 12,696

—

12,696

— Adjusted Other Income (Expense), Net (Non-GAAP) $ 2,865

$ (1,531)

$ 11,352

$ 8,224















Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes (GAAP) $ (21,627)

$ 280,030

$ 663,449

$ 1,035,434 Impairment Charges 234,462

—

234,462

— Transform and Modernize Initiative(1)(2) 19,104

17,350

64,305

53,013 Corporate Restructuring Plan 13,290

—

13,290

— (Gain) Loss on Sale of Business —

(3,922)

11,324

(3,922) Litigation Settlements (11,000)

—

(10,760)

28,750 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes (Non-GAAP) $ 234,229

$ 293,459

$ 976,071

$ 1,113,275















Provision for Income Taxes (GAAP) $ 34,577

$ 60,070

$ 185,684

$ 230,803 Impairment Charges 17,332

—

17,332

— Transform and Modernize Initiative(1)(2) 5,833

3,730

15,792

11,739 Corporate Restructuring Plan 3,256

—

3,256

— (Gain) Loss on Sale of Business —

(843)

2,469

(843) Litigation Settlements (2,688)

—

(2,636)

6,333 Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes (Non-GAAP) $ 58,310

$ 62,957

$ 221,898

$ 248,031















Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation (GAAP) $ (56,137)

$ 220,196

$ 478,197

$ 805,038 Impairment Charges 217,130

—

217,130

— Transform and Modernize Initiative(1)(2) 13,271

13,620

48,513

41,274 Corporate Restructuring Plan 10,035

—

10,035

— (Gain) Loss on Sale of Business —

(3,078)

8,855

(3,078) Litigation Settlements (8,312)

—

(8,124)

22,417 Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation (Non-GAAP) $ 175,987

$ 230,738

$ 754,606

$ 865,650















Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (GAAP) $ (0.10)

$ 0.40

$ 0.87

$ 1.47 Impairment Charges 0.39

—

0.39

— Transform and Modernize Initiative(1)(2) 0.02

0.02

0.09

0.08 Corporate Restructuring Plan 0.02

—

0.02

— (Gain) Loss on Sale of Business —

(0.01)

0.02

(0.01) Litigation Settlements (0.02)

—

(0.01)

0.04 Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.32

$ 0.42

$ 1.37

$ 1.58



Fourth Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended In thousands, except per share amounts October 26,

2025

October 27,

2024

October 26,

2025

October 27,

2024 SG&A as a Percent of Net Sales (GAAP) 7.0 %

7.6 %

8.2 %

8.4 % Transform and Modernize Initiative(2) (0.4)

(0.5)

(0.5)

(0.4) Corporate Restructuring Plan —

—

—

— Gain (Loss) on Sale of Business —

0.1

(0.1)

— Litigation Settlements 0.3

—

0.1

(0.2) Adjusted SG&A as a Percent of Net Sales (Non-GAAP) 6.9 %

7.2 %

7.8 %

7.8 % Operating Margin (GAAP) 0.1 %

9.4 %

5.9 %

9.0 % Impairment Charges 7.4

—

1.9

— Transform and Modernize Initiative(1)(2) 0.6

0.6

0.5

0.4 Corporate Restructuring Plan —

—

—

— (Gain) Loss on Sale of Business —

(0.1)

0.1

— Litigation Settlements (0.3)

—

(0.1)

0.2 Adjusted Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 7.7 %

9.8 %

8.4 %

9.6 %





(1) Comprised primarily of asset write-offs, equipment relocation expenses, and severance related to supply chain and portfolio optimization. (2) Comprised primarily of project-based external consulting fees.

Organic Volume and Organic Net Sales (Non-GAAP)

The non-GAAP measures of organic volume and organic net sales are presented to provide investors with additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Organic volume and organic net sales exclude the impact of the sale of Hormel Health Labs in the Foodservice segment in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.



Fourth Quarter Ended

October 26, 2025 October 27, 2024

In thousands

GAAP

GAAP Divestiture Non-GAAP

Organic Non-GAAP % Change Volume (lbs.)













Retail

746,581

744,521 — 744,521 0.3 Foodservice

268,640

283,944 (15,251) 268,693 — International

73,209

79,737 — 79,737 (8.2) Total Volume (lbs.)

1,088,430

1,108,203 (15,251) 1,092,952 (0.4)















Net Sales













Retail

$ 1,922,817

$ 1,907,071 $ — $ 1,907,071 0.8 Foodservice

1,088,192

1,046,008 (23,851) 1,022,157 6.5 International

174,652

185,012 — 185,012 (5.6) Total Net Sales

$ 3,185,661

$ 3,138,091 $ (23,851) $ 3,114,240 2.3



Fiscal Year Ended

October 26, 2025 October 27, 2024

In thousands

GAAP

GAAP Divestiture Non-GAAP

Organic Non-GAAP % Change Volume (lbs.)













Retail

2,873,655

2,915,141 — 2,915,141 (1.4) Foodservice

1,003,629

1,061,730 (64,274) 997,456 0.6 International

312,435

311,419 — 311,419 0.3 Total Volume (lbs.)

4,189,719

4,288,290 (64,274) 4,224,016 (0.8)















Net Sales













Retail

$ 7,455,218

$ 7,374,149 $ — $ 7,374,149 1.1 Foodservice

3,941,795

3,845,118 (107,643) 3,737,476 5.5 International

709,146

701,529 — 701,529 1.1 Total Net Sales

$ 12,106,160

$ 11,920,797 $ (107,643) $ 11,813,154 2.5

Adjusted Segment Profit (Non-GAAP)



Fourth Quarter Ended

October 26, 2025 October 27, 2024 In thousands

GAAP Non-GAAP

Adjustments(1) Non-GAAP

GAAP Non-GAAP

Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Segment Profit (Loss)















Retail

$ 46,398 $ 70,751 $ 117,148

$ 152,932 $ — $ 152,932 Foodservice

134,404 — 134,404

154,340 — 154,340 International

(138,611) 163,711 25,100

27,058 — 27,058 Total Segment Profit (Loss)

42,190 234,462 276,652

334,331 — 334,331 Net Unallocated Expense

63,750 (21,394) 42,356

54,064 (13,428) 40,636 Noncontrolling Interest

(67) — (67)

(236) — (236) Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

$ (21,627) $ 255,856 $ 234,229

$ 280,030 $ 13,428 $ 293,459





(1) Retail and International segment profit (loss) adjustments in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 were due to non-cash impairment charges. Net Unallocated Expense adjustments were comprised of non-recurring T&M initiative costs, corporate restructuring plan charges, and a favorable litigation settlement. (2) Net Unallocated Expense adjustments in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 were comprised of non-recurring T&M initiative costs and the gain on the sale of Hormel Health Labs.



Fiscal Year Ended

October 26, 2025 October 27, 2024 In thousands

GAAP Non-GAAP

Adjustments(1) Non-GAAP

GAAP Non-GAAP

Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Segment Profit (Loss)















Retail

$ 425,245 $ 70,751 $ 495,995

$ 562,768 $ — $ 562,768 Foodservice

554,574 — 554,574

596,292 — 596,292 International

(80,418) 163,711 83,293

92,084 — 92,084 Total Segment Profit (Loss)

899,400 234,462 1,133,863

1,251,144 — 1,251,144 Net Unallocated Expense

235,519 (78,160) 157,359

215,304 (77,841) 137,463 Noncontrolling Interest

(433) — (433)

(407) — (407) Earnings Before Income Taxes

$ 663,449 $ 312,622 $ 976,071

$ 1,035,434 $ 77,841 $ 1,113,275





(1) Retail and International segment profit (loss) adjustments in fiscal 2025 were due to non-cash impairment charges. Net Unallocated Expense adjustments in fiscal 2025 were comprised of non-recurring T&M initiative costs, corporate restructuring plan charges, the loss on sale of Mountain Prairie, LLC, and litigation settlements. (2) Net Unallocated Expense adjustments in fiscal 2024 were comprised of non-recurring T&M initiative costs, litigation settlements, and the gain on the sale of Hormel Health Labs.

Forward-looking GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

The information below reconciles the estimated fiscal 2026 GAAP measures to the corresponding estimated adjusted non-GAAP measures.

Fiscal 2026 Outlook – Organic Net Sales (Non-GAAP)

To provide a clearer comparison of past and present net sales performance, the Company has adjusted its fiscal 2025 net sales to exclude the impact of the anticipated sale of the Justin's® branded business, a transaction that is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

In billions Fiscal 2026 Outlook 2025 Results Change Net Sales (GAAP) $ 12.2 - $ 12.5 $ 12.1 1 % - 3 % Divestitures — - — (0.1)





Organic Net Sales (Non-GAAP) $ 12.2 - $ 12.5 $ 12.0 1 % - 4 %

Fiscal 2026 Outlook – Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP)

The Company's fiscal 2026 outlook for adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP measure that excludes items impacting comparability.

In fiscal 2026, the Company expects:

Operating income (GAAP) in the range of $956 million to $1,030 million

Adjustments for the T&M initiative of $43 million to $49 million

Adjustments for corporate restructuring plan-related charges of $9 million to $12 million

Adjustments related to other(1) non-recurring items of $36 million to $42 million

Resulting in an adjusted operating income range (non-GAAP) of $1,059 million to $1,118 million.

Fiscal 2026 Outlook – Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP)

The Company's fiscal 2026 outlook for adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure that excludes items impacting comparability.

In fiscal 2026, the Company expects:

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) in the range of $1.29 to $1.39

Adjustments for the T&M initiative of $0.06 to $0.07

Adjustments for corporate restructuring plan-related charges of $0.01

Adjustments related to other(1) non-recurring items of $0.05 to $0.06

Resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share range (non-GAAP) of $1.43 to $1.51.

(1) Includes estimated one-time consulting expenses related to a former executive officer and estimated non-recurring impacts related to the anticipated sale of the Justin's® branded business.

