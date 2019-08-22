Hormel Foods Reports Third Quarter Results

Company reaffirms fiscal 2019 earnings guidance while navigating near-term uncertainty related to African swine fever

Aug 22, 2019, 06:30 ET

AUSTIN, Minn., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a leading global branded food company, today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. All comparisons are to the third quarter of fiscal 2018 unless otherwise noted. Results reflect the divestiture of the CytoSport business. The impact of this transaction is excluded in the presentation of the non-GAAP measures below.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Volume of 1.1 billion lbs., down 4%; organic volume1 down 1%
  • Net sales of $2.3 billion, down 3%; organic net sales1 flat
  • Pretax earnings of $261 million, up 1%
  • Operating margin of 11.2% compared to 10.9% last year
  • Effective tax rate of 23.6% compared to 18.4% last year
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.37, down 5% due to a higher effective tax rate
  • Year-to-date cash flow from operations of $573 million, down 23% due to higher working capital
  • Fiscal 2019 earnings guidance reaffirmed at $1.71 to $1.85 per share

COMMENTARY
"We delivered earnings in line with our expectations this quarter as our experienced management team reacted quickly and appropriately to rapidly changing market conditions," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. "Disciplined pricing, strategic promotional activity, effective advertising and insight-led innovation all played a positive role in our performance. The fundamentals of our company are strong, and we remain focused on delivering our key results as we navigate near-term commodity market uncertainty."

"Innovative branded product lines such as Hormel® Bacon 1TM cooked bacon, Hormel® Fire BraisedTM products, Skippy® P.B. & Jelly Minis, and Herdez® salsas all delivered strong sales growth," Snee said. "Our team also grew sales across many core brands such as SPAM®, Dinty Moore®, Mary Kitchen® and Old Smokehouse®."

"Double-digit earnings growth in Refrigerated Foods offset weaker results in Grocery Products," Snee said. "Refrigerated Foods effectively managed sales growth and profitability in the midst of volatile input costs caused by African swine fever. Many of our established brands in Grocery Products continue to outpace center store growth. However, the disappointing bottom-line performance for Grocery Products was driven by higher avocado costs in our MegaMex joint venture and lower results for our Skippy® peanut butter spreads business."

"The Jennie-O Turkey Store team is working diligently to regain lean ground turkey distribution following the two voluntary product recalls," Snee said. "Our International team made progress growing the SPAM® and Skippy® brands in China while U.S. exports continue to be impacted by global trade uncertainty."

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS – THIRD QUARTER

Refrigerated Foods

  • Volume down 1%
  • Net sales up 1%
  • Segment profit up 13%

Sales increased on strong demand for foodservice items such as Hormel® Bacon 1™ cooked bacon, Old Smokehouse® premium raw bacon and Hormel® Fire BraisedTM products. Retail sales of Hormel® Black Label® convenience bacon and Columbus® branded deli items also contributed to overall growth. Volume declined slightly for the quarter, attributed to price increases on value-added items. Segment profit increased significantly primarily due to improved profitability for value-added products. Favorable operational expenses and higher commodity profits also contributed to the earnings growth.

Grocery Products

  • Volume down 10%; organic volume1 up 1%
  • Net sales down 11%; organic net sales1 up 1%
  • Segment profit down 30%

Volume and sales decreases were related to the divestiture of CytoSport. On an organic basis, strong sales of the SPAM® family of products, Don Miguel® branded items, Dinty Moore® stew and Herdez® salsas and sauces more than offset lower sales of Skippy® peanut butter. The decline in segment profit was driven by the divestiture of CytoSport, the impact of significantly higher avocado costs and lower Skippy® peanut butter pricing.

Jennie-O Turkey Store

  • Volume down 4%
  • Net sales down 5%
  • Segment profit down 9%

Volume and sales decreased for the quarter as lower retail and foodservice sales were not fully offset by improved results in the commodity and whole-bird businesses. The retail business continues to be impacted by lost distribution due to the impact of two voluntary product recalls. Segment profit declined as a result of lower sales from retail and foodservice value-added items.

International & Other

  • Volume flat; organic volume1 up 2%
  • Net sales flat; organic net sales1 up 2%
  • Segment profit up 1%

Volume and sales for the quarter were flat as improved results in China offset the divestiture of CytoSport. Results in China were positively impacted by strong demand for foodservice and Skippy® peanut butter products as well as increased distribution of SPAM® luncheon meat. Segment profit for the quarter was slightly higher, driven by growth in China.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DETAILS

Income Statement

  • Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased due to the impact of the divestiture of CytoSport and lower employee-related expenses.
  • Advertising investments were $32 million compared to $40 million last year. Advertising investments for the full year are expected to be lower compared to the prior year, primarily attributed to the CytoSport divestiture.
  • Operating margin was 11.2% compared to 10.9% last year.
  • The effective tax rate was 23.6% compared to 18.4% last year. The increase was primarily due to the impact of deferred tax remeasurements last year. The full-year effective tax rate for fiscal 2019 is expected to be between 18.3% and 20.3% compared to 17.5% and 19.5% previously provided.

Cash Flow Statement

  • Capital expenditures in the third quarter were $67 million compared to $103 million last year. The full-year outlook for capital expenditures decreased to approximately $250 million, primarily due to weather delays and changes to project timing and scope. Key projects for the full year include an expansion of our Burke Corporation pizza-toppings facility in Nevada, Iowa, an expansion at our Fontanini facility in McCook, Ill., and other projects designed to increase value-added capacity.
  • Depreciation and amortization expense in the third quarter was $41 million, flat to last year. The full-year expense is expected to be approximately $160 million.
  • Share repurchases for the quarter totaled $107 million, representing 2.7 million shares purchased.
  • The company paid its 364th consecutive quarterly dividend on Aug. 15, 2019, at the annual rate of $0.84 per share, a 12% increase over the prior year.

Balance Sheet

  • Working capital increased to $1,173 million from $911 million at the beginning of the year, primarily related to higher inventory.
  • Cash on hand increased to $560 million from $459 million at the beginning of the year.
  • The company remains in a strong financial position to fund additional capital needs.

OUTLOOK
"We are reaffirming our fiscal 2019 earnings guidance range," Snee said. "While we have yet to see sustained higher pork prices due to African swine fever, we have seen input cost volatility and are expecting further volatility. The Refrigerated Foods team has proven its ability to operate in various market conditions with a continued focus on value-added growth, disciplined pricing and innovation. Earnings pressure from higher avocado prices and peanut butter category dynamics will continue to impact results in Grocery Products in the fourth quarter."

"Our experienced management team will continue to leverage our company's long-term strategy of building brands, innovating, making strategic acquisitions and increasing balance in our business to deliver long-term growth," Snee said.

Fiscal 2019 Outlook

Net Sales Guidance (in billions)

$9.50 - $10.0

Earnings Per Share Guidance

$1.71 - $1.85

PRESENTATION
A conference call will be webcast at 8 a.m. CT on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Access is available at www.hormelfoods.com by clicking on "Investors." The call will also be available via telephone by dialing 888-204-4368 and providing the access code 8156000. An audio replay is available by going to www.hormelfoods.com. The webcast replay will be available at 11 a.m. CT, Thursday, August 22, 2019, and will remain on the website for one year.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a leading global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Columbus®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

REPORTING SEGMENTS
At the beginning of fiscal 2019, the Hormel Deli Solutions division combined all deli businesses, including the Jennie-O Turkey Store deli division, into one division within the Refrigerated Foods segment. In addition, the ingredients business was realigned from the Grocery Products segment to the Refrigerated Foods segment. Fiscal 2018 third quarter and year-to-date segment net sales and segment profit reflect the new operating segments. These segment changes have no effect on previously reported consolidated net sales, operating profit, net earnings or earnings per share.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking information based on management's current views and assumptions. Actual events may differ materially. Please refer to the cautionary statement regarding "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" that appears on pages 35-41 in the company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 28, 2019, which can be accessed at hormelfoods.com in the "Investors" section.

1 COMPARISON OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS
The non-GAAP adjusted financial measurements of organic net sales and organic volume are presented to provide investors additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. The company believes these non-GAAP financial measurements provide useful information to investors because they are the measurements used to evaluate performance on a comparable year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP measurements are not intended to be a substitute for U.S. GAAP measurements in analyzing financial performance. These non-GAAP measurements are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Organic net sales and organic volume are defined as net sales and volume, excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Organic net sales and organic volume exclude the impacts of the CytoSport divestiture (April 2019) in the Grocery Products and International & Other segments. The tables below show the calculations to reconcile from the non-GAAP adjusted measures to the GAAP measures in the third quarter and year-to-date of fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018.

NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands)



Third Quarter

FY19

FY18

VOLUME (LBS.)

Reported

GAAP

Reported

GAAP*

Divestitures

Organic

(Non-GAAP)

Non-GAAP

% Change

Grocery Products

290,658

323,748

(36,521)

287,227

1.2

Refrigerated Foods

558,531

564,672


564,672

(1.1)

Jennie-O Turkey Store

189,146

197,710


197,710

(4.3)

International & Other

85,169

84,763

(1,369)

83,394

2.1

   TOTAL

1,123,504

1,170,893

(37,890)

1,133,003

(0.8)







NET SALES





Grocery Products

$

543,088

$

607,054

$

(69,986)

$

537,068

1.1

Refrigerated Foods

1,301,101

1,288,394


1,288,394

1.0

Jennie-O Turkey Store

298,781

316,100


316,100

(5.5)

International & Other

147,735

147,594

(2,463)

145,131

1.8

   TOTAL

$

2,290,705

$

2,359,142

$

(72,449)

$

2,286,693

0.2



Year-to-Date

FY19

FY18

VOLUME (LBS.)

Reported

GAAP

Reported

GAAP*

Divestitures

Organic

(Non-GAAP)

Non-GAAP

% Change

Grocery Products

970,003

982,479

(36,521)

945,958

2.5

Refrigerated Foods

1,726,682

1,734,842


1,734,842

(0.5)

Jennie-O Turkey Store

546,916

553,475


553,475

(1.2)

International & Other

256,803

262,090

(1,369)

260,721

(1.5)

   TOTAL

3,500,404

3,532,886

(37,890)

3,494,996

0.2







NET SALES





Grocery Products

$

1,785,232

$

1,832,123

$

(69,986)

$

1,762,137

1.3

Refrigerated Foods

3,837,732

3,788,097


3,788,097

1.3

Jennie-O Turkey Store

925,271

942,735


942,735

(1.9)

International & Other

447,569

458,048

(2,463)

455,585

(1.8)

   TOTAL

$

6,995,804

$

7,021,003

$

(72,449)

$

6,948,554

0.7








* FY18 segment results have been adjusted to reflect the changes in the Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods and Jennie-O Turkey Store segments.

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
SEGMENT DATA
(Unaudited) (In thousands)








Thirteen Weeks Ended


July 28,
2019

July 29,

 2018*

% Change

NET SALES





Grocery Products

$

543,088

$

607,054

(10.5)

Refrigerated Foods

1,301,101

1,288,394

1.0

Jennie-O Turkey Store

298,781

316,100

(5.5)

International & Other

147,735

147,594

0.1

TOTAL

$

2,290,705

$

2,359,142

(2.9)














SEGMENT PROFIT





Grocery Products

$

58,778

$

83,433

(29.6)

Refrigerated Foods

171,795

151,924

13.1

Jennie-O Turkey Store

21,278

23,305

(8.7)

International & Other

18,755

18,646

0.6

TOTAL SEGMENT PROFIT

270,606

277,308

(2.4)

Net unallocated expense

9,584

19,686

(51.3)

Noncontrolling interest

(22)

110

(120.0)

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX

$

261,000

$

257,732

1.3







Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended


July 28,
2019

July 29,

 2018*

% Change

NET SALES





Grocery Products

$

1,785,232

$

1,832,123

(2.6)

Refrigerated Foods

3,837,732

3,788,097

1.3

Jennie-O Turkey Store

925,271

942,735

(1.9)

International & Other

447,569

458,048

(2.3)

TOTAL

$

6,995,804

$

7,021,003

(0.4)














SEGMENT PROFIT





Grocery Products

$

258,574

$

274,184

(5.7)

Refrigerated Foods

492,476

476,375

3.4

Jennie-O Turkey Store

76,931

93,102

(17.4)

International & Other

58,058

64,151

(9.5)

TOTAL SEGMENT PROFIT

886,039

907,812

(2.4)

Net unallocated expense

297

48,384

(99.4)

Noncontrolling interest

279

352

(20.7)

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX

$

886,021

$

859,780

3.1







* FY18 segment results have been adjusted to reflect the changes in the Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods and Jennie-O Turkey Store segments.

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)











Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended


July 28,
2019

July 29,

 2018*

July 28,
2019

July 29,

 2018*

Net sales

$

2,290,705

$

2,359,142

$

6,995,804

$

7,021,003

Cost of products sold

1,857,263

1,904,096

5,604,879

5,574,858

GROSS PROFIT

433,442

455,046

1,390,925

1,446,145

Selling, general and administrative

180,169

211,497

543,789

635,918

Equity in earnings of affiliates

3,384

13,141

28,133

50,158

OPERATING INCOME

256,657

256,690

875,269

860,385

Interest & investment income (expense)

7,556

9,477

25,727

19,560

Interest expense

(3,213)

(8,435)

(14,975)

(20,165)

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

261,000

257,732

886,021

859,780

Provision for income taxes

61,573

47,379

162,439

108,694

(effective tax rate)

23.6

%

18.4

%

18.3

%

12.6

%

NET EARNINGS

199,427

210,353

723,582

751,086

Less: Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

(22)

110

279

352

NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

$

199,449

$

210,243

$

723,303

$

750,734









NET EARNINGS PER SHARE







Basic

$

0.37

$

0.40

$

1.35

$

1.42

Diluted

$

0.37

$

0.39

$

1.33

$

1.38









WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING





Basic

534,188

530,606

534,721

529,953

Diluted

543,678

543,762

545,709

543,352









Dividends declared per share

$

0.2100

$

0.1875

$

0.6300

$

0.5625

*Restated per ASU 2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits: Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost (Topic 715).

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited) (In thousands)







July 28,
2019

October 28,
2018

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

560,199

$

459,136

Short-term marketable securities

14,064


Accounts receivable

528,583

600,438

Inventories

1,108,514

963,527

Income taxes receivable

667

3,995

Prepaid expenses

22,606

16,342

Other current assets

11,335

6,662

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

2,245,968

2,050,100





Goodwill

2,487,289

2,714,116

Other intangibles

1,038,127

1,207,219

Pension assets

210,012

195,153

Investments in and receivables from affiliates

279,265

273,153

Other assets

177,529

189,951

Property, plant & equipment, net

1,516,386

1,512,600

TOTAL ASSETS

$

7,954,576

$

8,142,292










LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT

Accounts payable

$

513,372

$

618,830

Accrued expenses

56,378

48,298

Accrued workers' compensation

25,515

24,594

Accrued marketing

134,652

118,887

Employee-related expenses

193,049

224,736

Taxes payable

34,377

2,490

Interest and dividends payable

115,744

101,079

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,073,087

1,138,914





Long-term debt, less current maturities

250,000

624,840

Pension and post-retirement benefits

492,860

477,557

Other long-term liabilities

102,140

99,070

Deferred income taxes

145,154

197,093

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(275,195)

(243,498)

Other shareholders' investment

6,166,530

5,848,316

TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT

$

7,954,576

$

8,142,292

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) (In thousands)







Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended


July 28,
2019

July 29,
2018

OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net earnings

$

723,582

$

751,086

Depreciation and amortization of intangibles

122,215

121,108

(Increase) decrease in working capital

(206,245)

(49,374)

Other

(66,640)

(79,615)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

572,912

743,205





INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Net (purchase) sale of securities

(13,884)


Proceeds from sale of business

473,885


Acquisitions of businesses/intangibles



(857,668)

Net purchases of property/equipment

(117,973)

(236,733)

Decrease (increase) in investments, equity in affiliates, and other assets

12,913

(1,569)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES

354,941

(1,095,970)





FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Net proceeds (payments) from short-term debt



95,000

Net (payments) proceeds from long-term debt

(374,840)

374,801

Dividends paid on common stock

(324,971)

(288,515)

Share repurchase

(174,246)

(44,741)

Other

48,107

40,732

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(825,950)

177,277

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(840)

348

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

101,063

(175,140)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

459,136

444,122

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF QUARTER

$

560,199

$

268,982

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Nathan Annis
(507) 437-5248
ir@hormel.com


MEDIA CONTACT:
Wendy Watkins
(507) 437-5345
media@hormel.com

