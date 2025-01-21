Hormel Foods To Hold Virtual 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

AUSTIN, Minn., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced it will virtually host its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The meeting is open to all registered stockholders or beneficial owners of the company's common stock at the close of business on Nov. 29, 2024. A live webcast of the meeting, virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2025, will begin at 6 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, with registration on the meeting site beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Stockholders will need the 16-digit control number, found on either the Notice of Internet Availability, the proxy card, or on the instructions that accompany the proxy materials, to participate in the Annual Meeting and vote shares electronically. If the shares are held in the name of a bank, broker or other holder of record, the voting instructions provided by the bank, broker or other holder of record should include the 16-digit control number.

Following the business of the stockholder meeting, there will be a question-and-answer session. Stockholders may submit a question in advance of the meeting at proxyvote.com after logging in with the control number. Questions may be submitted during the Annual Meeting through virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2025.

For those who would like to attend, but are not stockholders at the close of business on Nov. 29, 2024, visit virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2025 and register as a guest. Guests will not be able to vote or submit a question during the meeting.

Updates and further information will be available at https://investor.hormelfoods.com/ir-home/default.aspx. Additionally, questions can be directed to [email protected].

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, gift boxes, while supplies last, will be available for pick up at the SPAM® Museum during its regular business hours for registered stockholders or beneficial owners of the company's common stock at the close of business on Nov. 29, 2024. Please have the Notice of Internet Availability, the proxy card or voting instructions available to receive the gift box. For the SPAM® Museum address and business hours, please visit https://www.spam.com/museum. Gift boxes are only available for pickup in person and will not be shipped. They must be picked up by the actual stockholder and cannot be distributed to others. Limit one gift box per stockholder.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with approximately $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, JUSTIN'S®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation