Hormel Foods To Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

AUSTIN, Minn., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, announced it will hold its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually. The live webcast of the meeting will be held at 6 p.m. CST on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 via http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2024 and is open to all registered stockholders or beneficial owners of the company's common stock at the close of business on December 1, 2023. Registration on the meeting site begins at 5:45 p.m. CST, fifteen minutes prior to the start of the meeting.

Stockholders will need the 16-digit control number found on the Notice of Internet Availability, the proxy card or on the instructions that accompany the proxy materials to participate in the Annual Meeting and vote shares electronically. If the shares are held in the name of a bank, broker or other holder of record, the voting instructions provided by the bank, broker or other holder of record should include the 16-digit control number.

Following the business of the stockholder meeting, there will be a question-and-answer session. Stockholders may submit a question in advance of the meeting at www.proxyvote.com after logging in with the control number. Questions may be submitted during the Annual Meeting through http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2024.

For those who want to attend who are not stockholders at the close of business on December 1, 2023, visit http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2024 and register as a guest. Guests will not be able to vote or submit a question during the meeting.

Once again, gift boxes will be available for pick up at the SPAM® Museum during its regular business hours for registered stockholders or beneficial owners of the company's common stock at the close of business on December 1, 2023, beginning Wednesday, January 31, 2024, while supplies last. Please have the Notice of Internet Availability, the proxy card or the voting instructions received available to receive the gift box. For SPAM® Museum hours, please visit https://www.spam.com/museum. Gift boxes are only available for pickup in person and are not available to be shipped, must be picked up by the actual stockholder and cannot be distributed to others. Limit one gift box per stockholder.

Updates and further information will be available at https://investor.hormelfoods.com/ir-home/default.aspx. Additionally, questions can be directed to [email protected].

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands.

