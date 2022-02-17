Hormonal Contraceptives Market to Grow by USD 5.24 bn | Technavio

Feb 17, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hormonal contraceptives market is expected to grow by USD 5.24 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as the exact growth variance and Y-O-Y growth rate.
For additional information related to the hormonal contraceptives market, Request a Free Sample Report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Hormonal Contraceptives Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis
Technavio has categorized the global hormonal contraceptives market as a part of the global pharmaceutical market. This report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years. These factors will determine the levels of growth of the hormonal contraceptives market during the forecast period.
Hormonal Contraceptives Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hormonal contraceptives market report covers the following areas:
- Hormonal Contraceptives Market size
- Hormonal Contraceptives Market trends
- Hormonal Contraceptives Market industry analysis
Hormonal Contraceptives Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Geography
- North America
- Asia
- Europe
- ROW
To know more about the contribution of each segment of the hormonal contraceptives market, Download a Free Sample
Hormonal Contraceptives Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the hormonal contraceptives market, including AbbVie Inc., Afaxys Pharma LLC, Bayer AG, HLL Lifecare Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:
- AbbVie Inc. - The company offers hormonal contraceptives that include products such as pharmaceutical drugs humira, imbruvica, venclexta, zinbryta, kaletra, norvir, mavyret, skyrizi, rinvoq.
- Afaxys Pharma LLC - The company offers hormonal contraceptives that include drugs such as the oral contraceptive pill, intrauterine device , the contraceptive implant, the contraceptive injection, emergency contraception pill, contraceptive ring, diaphragm.
- Bayer AG - The company offers hormonal contraceptives that provide drugs such as aleve , alka seltzer, aspirin, bepanthen, bepanthol, berocca, canesten, claritin, elevit, iberogast, miralax, one-a-day, rennie, and redoxon.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.
Hormonal Contraceptives Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hormonal contraceptives market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hormonal contraceptives market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hormonal contraceptives market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hormonal contraceptives market vendors
Related Reports:
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Gummy Vitamin Market by Distribution channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Hormonal Contraceptives Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.30%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 5.24 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.74
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Mexico, US, Dominican Republic, India, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AbbVie Inc., Afaxys Pharma LLC, Bayer AG, HLL Lifecare Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Method
- Market segments
- Comparison by Method
- Oral contraceptives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Implanted contraceptives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Injected contraceptives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Intrauterine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Method
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AbbVie Inc.
- Afaxys Pharma LLC
- Bayer AG
- HLL Lifecare Ltd.
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Lupin Ltd.
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Mylan NV
- Pfizer Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article