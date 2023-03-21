Hormone University Battles the Hormone Imbalance Health Crisis With The First And Only Certification For Endocrine-Disruptor Free ͐ Products

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormone University has pioneered the first certification for Endocrine Disruptors Chemicals (EDCs) free products, to independently certify products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety.

Today, 80% of the adult female population have experienced hormonal imbalance leading to a range of symptoms and conditions such as PCOS, Endometriosis or Infertility.

EDCs can disrupt the delicate balance of our endocrine system, which regulates hormones. EDCs are linked to reproductive disorders, obesity, diabetes, neurological problems, immune and thyroid disorders, osteoporosis, Parkinson's disease, and hormone-related cancers. Just last year, Scientists linked several food ingredients and personal care products to cancer risk. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "Endocrine-disrupting chemicals are a recognized public health priority."

The estimated economic burden due to the health effects of endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) is US$340 billion in the USA and $217 billion in Europe.

Endocrine disruptors alter female reproduction throughout multiple generations*. Exposure to EDCs can occur in daily activities: in the food we eat, water we drink, inhalation and/or dermal contact with cosmetic products and detergents.

Hormone University's Certification can be found on products rigorously reviewed by the Board of Advisors: a panel of experts and environmental professionals. Hormone University's board includes Anne Kurtz, PhD, Marta Hermosin, MD, Pharm.D, Toxicologist and Elizabeth Poynor, MD, Ph.D for this certification.

"I treat women who are dealing with severe hormonal imbalance. I have been studying the challenges Endocrine Disruptors pose to our health. That is why I support Hormone University's mission" — Dr. Elizabeth Poynor, PhD.

In addition, Hormone University is delighted to announce a partnership with Founder of HBFIT and on-camera personality Hannah Bronfman, to help amplify this initiative. Hannah has been active within the wellness industry for over 10 years and is committed to making a social impact by striving to find endocrine-safe solutions for our everyday lives.

In a world plagued by an overabundance of toxic substances infiltrating products we consume every day, Hormone University pioneers the focus on endocrine disruptors, giving the power to choose back to consumers. To learn more about Hormone University visit www.hormoneuniversity.com .

*European Parliament, 2019; Stukenborg et al., 2021

͐Based on reported labeled & non-labelled ingredients from each manufacturer

