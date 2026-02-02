Horn Williamson Promotes Benjamin E. Gordon to Partner, Reflecting the Firm's Continued Growth

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horn Williamson LLC is proud to announce the promotion of Benjamin E. Gordon to partner, recognizing his leadership within the firm, the trust he has earned from clients, and his contributions to the firm's continued development.

Gordon has played a central role in Horn Williamson's residential construction defect practice, leading complex matters, overseeing case strategy, and mentoring associates throughout the life of a case. He is known for his judgment, preparation, and ability to guide clients through high-stakes decisions with clarity and care.

Benjamin E. Gordon

"Ben has our full respect and confidence, and we're genuinely excited that he's taking this next step in his career at Horn Williamson," said Ryan Lockman, firm managing partner. "He is a trusted advocate for his clients, a steady leader on complex cases, and a generous mentor to our associates. Ben raises the level of everyone around him, and lawyers like him represent the future of this firm."

The firm celebrated Gordon's promotion with a champagne toast in November 2025, joined by his wife and children, marking the milestone with colleagues and leadership.

"I've always believed Horn Williamson was the right place to build a career—the clients, the work, the people, and the leadership," said Gordon. "With the firm's continued growth and our new office space, it truly feels like the complete package. I'm grateful for the confidence the firm has placed in me and excited about what's ahead."

In addition to his litigation practice, Gordon maintains an active pro bono commitment and serves as board secretary of Philadelphia VIP.

About Horn Williamson LLC

Horn Williamson is a Philadelphia-based law firm focused on construction, real estate and commercial litigation. The firm represents property owners, businesses and individuals in disputes involving construction defects, contracts and consumer protection claims. Founded by Jennifer Horn, Horn Williamson is recognized for its deep knowledge of construction law and its commitment to achieving just results for clients.

