Hornbeck Offshore Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.

Jul 15, 2019, 06:00 ET

COVINGTON, La., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE: HOS) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.  In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern (9:00 a.m. Central).

What:

Hornbeck Offshore Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call


When:

Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern (9:00 a.m. Central)


How:

Live via phone -- By dialing (412) 902-0030 and asking for the Hornbeck


Offshore call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet -- By logging onto the web at the address below       



Where:

http://www.hornbeckoffshore.com, on the "IR Home" page of the  


"Investors" section of the Company's website

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through August 15, 2019 and may be accessed by calling (201) 612-7415 and using the pass code 13691712#.  Also, an archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 60 days on the "IR Home" page under the "Investors" section of the Company's website.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. is a leading provider of technologically advanced, new generation offshore service vessels to the energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and Latin America.   

Contacts:

Jim Harp, CFO


Hornbeck Offshore Services


985-727-6802




Ken Dennard, Managing Partner

Dennard Lascar / 713-529-6600

SOURCE Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.

http://www.hornbeckoffshore.com

