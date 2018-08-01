Hornbeck Offshore Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule
16:30 ET
COVINGTON, La., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE: HOS) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2018 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern (9:00 a.m. Central).
|
What:
|
Hornbeck Offshore Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
|
When:
|
Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern (9:00 a.m. Central)
|
How:
|
Live via phone -- By dialing (412) 902-0030 and asking for the Hornbeck
|
Offshore call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or
|
Live over the Internet -- By logging onto the web at the address below
|
Where:
|
http://www.hornbeckoffshore.com, on the "IR Home" page of the
|
"Investors" section of the Company's website
For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through November 15, 2018 and may be accessed by calling (201) 612-7415 and using the pass code 13683635#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 60 days on the "IR Home" page under the "Investors" section of the Company's website.
Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. is a leading provider of technologically advanced, new generation offshore service vessels to the energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and Latin America.
|
Contacts:
|
Jim Harp, CFO
|
Hornbeck Offshore Services
|
985-727-6802
|
Ken Dennard, Managing Partner
|
Dennard Lascar / 713-529-6600
SOURCE Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.
Share this article