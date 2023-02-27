HORNBECK OFFSHORE TO ACQUIRE SIX ADDITIONAL HIGH-SPEC OFFSHORE SUPPLY VESSELS FROM AFFILIATE OF EDISON CHOUEST OFFSHORE

COVINGTON, La., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. ("Hornbeck Offshore" or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into a definitive vessel purchase agreement with Nautical Solutions, L.L.C. (the "Seller"), an affiliate of Edison Chouest Offshore, to acquire a total of six high-spec new generation offshore supply vessels ("OSVs") for an undisclosed amount of cash. Each of the vessels are U.S.-flagged, Jones Act-qualified, 280 class DP-2 OSVs with capacities of circa 4,750 DWT. Based on certain conditions, the Company anticipates taking serial deliveries of all six vessels over the next 12 to 15 months.

Todd Hornbeck, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very excited about this additional acquisition, which continues our growth strategy for the benefit of our employees, oilfield and non-oilfield customers and other constituents. We continue to explore our strategic plans for additional growth and business diversification initiatives as we look to the future."

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. is a leading provider of technologically advanced, new generation offshore service vessels to the energy industry, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and Latin America, as well as to the U.S. military, offshore wind and other non-oilfield customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including, in particular, statements about Hornbeck Offshore's plans and intentions, which are based on the Company's current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that the expectations will prove to be correct.

