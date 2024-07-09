HORNE Board of Directors Announces Director

RIDGELAND, Miss., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HORNE's Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Naveen Khan as the director of AI and Innovation for HORNE Intelligence and Automation.

Naveen joins over 90 data and technology specialists in HORNE's Intelligence and Automation team where she will help lead the strategy, implementation and optimization of key emerging technologies and AI-driven product development.

Naveen Khan, Director of AI and Innovation at HORNE

Naveen is a results-oriented executive with over 20 years managing multi-disciplinary teams for Global Fortune 500 companies, including product managers, cloud and BI/data architects, UX and data scientists. She has a proven record of providing data-driven decisions, business intelligence, AI/ML Powered Products and large-scale digital transformation. She has led teams to serve clients through spearheading vision and strategy, value-based prioritization, human centered UX and BI design and full product's lifecycle including agile delivery, DevOps, upgrades, Go-to-Market and user enablement.

HORNE's IA team has successfully engineered over 60 custom systems, developed over 2500 interactive dashboards, empowered over two hundred and fifty thousand users and impacted over ten million citizens, businesses and families nationwide through technology innovations. HORNE IA currently operates in over 18 states and Puerto Rico. By integrating people, process and technology, HORNE IA delivers solutions that "solve for today" as well as "position for tomorrow" to drive long-term success for our clients.

"We are truly excited to have Naveen join the HORNE team. Her experience and talent will help us better serve our current clients and better position us for significant growth as we continue to expand our technology services," said Neil Forbes, managing partner of HORNE IA and Government Services. "Her clear track record of providing advanced IT and AI tools will help us provide solutions our clients need in our ever-changing business environment. We are proud to have her join our team."

About HORNE. HORNE is a professional services firm founded on a cornerstone of public accounting. Our 1500+ team members serve clients in 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. With more than 30 office and project locations from California to Washington D.C. and Louisiana to Maine, HORNE provides anticipatory advice and solutions to find opportunity in change. HORNE.com.

