HORNE Capital Serves as Financial Advisor in Partnership with Nationally Recognized ASC Management Firm

Two firms specializing in Ambulatory Surgery Care join forces

RIDGELAND, Miss., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HORNE Capital, a mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, served as the financial advisor to Physicians Surgery Center of Jackson, Tenn., a Tennessee-licensed outpatient surgical and procedural facility, in its majority share sale to a nationally recognized ASC management firm.

"We could not be happier with the outcome of this transaction," said Sean Neel, M.D., CEO of Physicians Surgery Center. "Having been a long-time client of HORNE Capital, their team has been dedicated to us through our growth and helped guide us on the best moves for our company and team members. This partnership will only help us continue our mission of delivering high-quality medical care in an outpatient setting."

Founded in 1995, Physicians Surgery Center specializes in same-day surgical procedures, allowing patients to recover at home.

"We are thrilled Physicians Surgery Center and their new partner are joining forces," said HORNE Capital senior manager Jarrod Barraza. "This alliance expands same-day surgical care and preventive procedures to the Jackson, Tenn., area with the new manager's wide-spread reach. Congratulations to Physicians Surgery Center, its new partner, and their teams."

About Physicians Surgery Center. Physicians Surgery Center was independently created by physicians from The Eye Clinic, West Tennessee Bone & Joint Clinic, and Jackson Urological Associates. PhysiciansSurgeryCenter.com.

About HORNE Capital. HORNE Capital was formed to provide M&A services going beyond securing funding and executing a transaction. HORNE Capital is a licensed investment banking practice serving as lead advisor for sellers and buyers before, during and after a sale process to help them successfully achieve their goals. HORNECapital.com.

About HORNE. HORNE is a professional services firm founded on a cornerstone of public accounting. Our 1,700 team members serve clients in 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. With more than 30 office and project locations from California to Washington D.C. and Louisiana to Maine, HORNE provides anticipatory advice and solutions to find opportunity in change. HORNE.com.

SOURCE HORNE