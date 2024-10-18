HORNE Donates $100,000 to Hurricane Relief Third quarter Seasons of Giving recipients to receive $25,000 each

RIDGELAND, Miss., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HORNE, a professional services firm, today announced its donation of $100,000 to relief efforts following Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The third-quarter Seasons of Giving campaign recipients, fueled by the HORNE Community Foundation, will each receive $25,000.

The American Red Cross, Samaritan's Purse, Convoy of Hope and Feeding America are the receiving organizations providing on-the-ground support in the heavily impacted areas of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee.

"Giving back to our communities, especially in times of need, is a huge part of HORNE," said CEO and Managing Partner Rusty Butcher. "Our Seasons of Giving partner committee unanimously agreed to support the efforts to help families and communities affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton as they navigate the future. With HORNE team members and clients located across the U.S., we feel strongly about helping our friends and neighbors as they face challenges."

HORNE's partners established the HORNE Community Foundation in 2021 to provide financial support to the areas where team members live and serve. During quarterly Seasons of Giving campaigns, HORNE employees nominate non-profit organizations of their choice to receive funding.

