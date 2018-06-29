Hornet Launches "True Colors" Campaign Celebrating The Evolution of the LGBTQ Experience from Past to Present

The centerpiece of the Hornet "True Colors" campaign is a video featuring a collection of colorized black-and-white 19th and 20th century photos of LGBTQ personalities. The video's chronological journey spans subjects from the once-romantically-linked Oscar Wilde and Lord Alfred Douglas, through 20th century images of WWII service members to early trans activists Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, and culminating in a photo-to-video transition featuring present-day married couple, Rob Smith and Misha Safronov, of Instagram fame who are shown as the subjects of a Hornet Stories video within the Hornet app.

"As a global media company dedicated to enabling LGBTQ individuals to make meaningful connections, Hornet has created the #HornetTrueColors project as a storytelling vehicle to connect younger community members to the history of those who came before," says Christof Wittig, Hornet Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "The 'True Colors' theme reflects Hornet's commitment to empowering the safe, free expression of LGBTQ identity worldwide."

Matthew Adam Smith, Hornet SVP Global Sales adds: "We created the Hornet 'True Colors' campaign to remind every member of our community, our allies and the marketplace, we are all connected to an important and evolving mission--and Hornet is here to empower that journey."

Cyndi Lauper's iconic 1980s classic and gay LGBTQ anthem, True Colors, serves as the video's musical score as performed by the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles. The Hornet "True Colors" video concludes with the message "The gay community has a story — let's keep writing it together," calling for viewers to share their own images and stories at Hornet.com/TrueColors.

The campaign will also be featured on Hornet social media profiles and supported with exclusive content as part of Hornet Stories.

About Hornet Networks

Hornet is the world's premier gay social network. Founded in 2011 with the mission to build the digital home for the gay community, Hornet has grown to 25 million total users by utilizing cutting-edge technology for its dating platform and producing original editorial content to connect a community around common interests. Hornet provides a superior user experience and is number one in the key markets of France, Russia, Brazil, Turkey and Taiwan, and is consistently expanding its sizable user base in the United States. For more information, please visit: hornet.com Hornet's free social network app is available on iOS, Android, and the web.

