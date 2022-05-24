Hornetsecurity Acquires Cybersecurity Training Experts, IT-Seal

One of the leading global email cloud security and backup providers adds IT security awareness-building training to its portfolio

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornetsecurity, a global email cloud security and backup provider, today announced the acquisition of IT-Seal, a security awareness training company.

This is the latest in a spate of growth-boosting acquisitions by Hornetsecurity since 2019, where the company purchased Spamina, the Spanish market leader for cloud email security solutions; followed by its British market partner EveryCloud in 2020; Altaro, a global provider of backup solutions and Zerospam, a Canadian email security leader, both in 2021. Backed by Verdane, the specialist Northern European growth equity investor, and PSG Equity, a leading growth equity firm, the company grew to 400 employees and a strong international network of 5,000+ channel partners in recent years.

Helping companies establish a sustainable security culture

Located in Darmstadt, Germany, IT-Seal specializes in establishing a sustainable security culture. It employs innovative technologies to train employees at businesses and organizations worldwide. The company uses a scientific, patented security awareness indicator (Employee Security Index - ESI®) to make security awareness measurable and comparable.

IT-Seal's activities stem from the fact that every person makes an important contribution to everyone's IT security. As a result, the company focuses on the human factor, with the vision to help secure both the digital society and the economy.

The three co-founders, David Kelm, Alex Wyllie and Yannic Ambach, will remain on board and will continue to develop the product and its range of services.

Boosting the cybersecurity awareness-prevention-detection cycle

Each of Hornetsecurity's strategic acquisitions serve to enhance and extend the company's position as a leading provider of security, data loss prevention and compliance solutions, with a particular focus on the Microsoft 365 environment, according to Daniel Hofmann, CEO of Hornetsecurity.

"We believe IT-Seal is a perfect addition to our portfolio. We always stress the importance of cybersecurity awareness to our partners and customers, and we provide this via informative and educational blog posts, ebooks, webinars and reports. With IT-Seal on board, we will now provide IT security training as part of our package. This enables us to cover all aspects of the awareness-prevention-detection cycle, alongside our established email security and backup and recovery solutions," said Hofmann.

Patented methodology to measure and compare security levels

The selection of IT-Seal is the result of a thorough exploration of the field.

"We have searched long and hard for the right addition to our team, and with IT-Seal we have found a second-generation approach to security awareness. Other solutions in this space are too complex and too maintenance-intensive for customers. Through its automated approach, IT-Seal can measure and compare the human security level across industries by their patented technology," said Hofmann.

Easy-to-use IT training workflow

"We are proud to be considered one of the most successful German cybersecurity start-ups. This acquisition is the perfect next step in our journey. Forming part of the Hornetsecurity Group will extend our services' reach in the global B2B community, introducing our security training services to companies and organizations of all sizes and in all industries. This is in line with our mission to enable IT security managers to train their employees individually and reliably through our award-winning automation engine and easy-to-use workflow so that they can protect their company," said David Kelm, idea generator and co-founder at IT-Seal.

About Hornetsecurity Group

Hornetsecurity is the leading security and backup solution provider for Microsoft 365. Its flagship product is the most extensive cloud security solution for Microsoft 365 on the market, providing robust, comprehensive, award-winning protection: Spam and virus filtering, protection against phishing and ransomware, legally compliant archiving and encryption, advanced threat protection, email continuity, signatures and disclaimers. It's an all-in-one security package that even includes backup and recovery for all data in Microsoft 365 and users' endpoints. Hornetsecurity Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, PA with other North America offices in Washington D.C. and Montreal, Canada. Globally, Hornetsecurity operates in more than 30 countries through its international distribution network. Its premium services are used by approximately 50,000 customers including Swisscom, Telefónica, KONICA MINOLTA, LVM Versicherung and CLAAS.

About IT-Seal

Founded in 2016, the technology company analyzes human security awareness and trains on a KPI-based and demand-driven strategy with intelligent, automated learning paths. Over 800 customers trust in the award-winning technology including the German Federal Bank, BMW and FC Bayern Munich.

About PSG Equity

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 100 companies and facilitated over 400 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid and Tel-Aviv.

About Verdane

Verdane is a specialist growth equity investment firm that partners with tech-enabled and sustainable European businesses to help them reach the next stage of international growth. Verdane can invest as a minority or majority investor, either in single companies or through portfolios of companies, and looks to deploy behind three core themes; the Digital Consumer, Software Everywhere and Sustainable Society. Verdane funds hold close to €4bn in total commitments and have made over 135 investments in fast-growing businesses since 2003. Verdane's team of over 100 investment professionals and operating experts, based out of Berlin, Copenhagen, Helsinki, London, Oslo and Stockholm, is dedicated to being the preferred growth partner to tech-enabled and sustainable businesses in Europe.

