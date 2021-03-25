Hornetsecurity acquires Zerospam, Canadian email security leader

Extends its reach in the North American market

MONTREAL, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hornetsecurity, leading cloud email security provider, has announced its second acquisition this year. Hot on the heels of its acquisition of Altaro – worldwide backup solution provider – in January, it has now acquired Zerospam, cloud email protection specialists headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Zerospam is a fast-growing and profitable business that serves more than 4,000 small, midsized and enterprise customers worldwide via an ecosystem of 400+ partners focused primarily on Canada and the US. It is a recognized leader in providing cloud-based email security solutions to the SMB market across North America, helping organizations to secure their #1 communication asset and combat cybercriminals.

Providing customers and partners with the best, safest solutions

"Zerospam has made a name for itself by living its core values, whereby we 'always stay calm', 'dig deeper', 'collaborate' and 'continuously improve'. This has helped us provide the best, safest solution for our partners and clients, coupled with elite customer service," said David Poellhuber, Zerospam CEO and Founder.

"Becoming part of the Hornetsecurity group is a wonderful progression for Zerospam, which will greatly benefit our customers and partners as well as our entire team. They will now be able to benefit from high-powered, enterprise-class functionality based on Hornetsecurity's years of expertise in this field, Microsoft 365 integration, and much more."

"We are on a journey to provide all organizations with a comprehensive security and compliance solution for their use of cloud technologies," said Daniel Hofmann, CEO of Hornetsecurity. "We warmly welcome David Poellhuber and the Zerospam team to the Hornetsecurity Group and are keen to integrate all team members into the Hornetsecurity family. We shall be investing heavily in the Zerospam partner community and providing them with an expanded range of new products so that they can boost their customers' security and compliance beyond their current offerings."

Strategic step to expand Hornetsecurity's North American reach

Daniel Blank, COO at Hornetsecurity added: "Our acquisition of Zerospam falls in line with Hornetsecurity's goal to become the #1 security, compliance and backup provider, and will help the company achieve its aggressive plans in its strongest growth market, North America and Canada. We are dedicating additional investment into these regions and are excited to shape the next chapter of our successful journey together with our new colleagues at Zerospam."

About Hornetsecurity

Hornetsecurity is a leading email cloud security and backup provider, which protects the IT infrastructure, digital communication and data of companies and organizations of all sizes. The security specialist provides its services worldwide via 9 redundant, secured data centers. Its product portfolio covers all important areas of email security, including spam and virus filters, legally compliant archiving and encryption, defense against CEO fraud and protection against ransomware; as well as backup and recovery. With more than 300 employees, Hornetsecurity operates in more than 30 countries through its international channel partner network. Its premium services are used by approximately 40,000 customers including Swisscom, Telefónica, KONICA MINOLTA, LVM Versicherung, DEKRA and Claas.

More information can be found at www.hornetsecurity.com and www.zerospam.ca

