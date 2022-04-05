Hornetsecurity Announces New Chief Marketing Officer: Katja Meyer

Brings vast cybersecurity and channel marketing experience to the group

PITTSBURGH, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornetsecurity, a global email security and backup provider, today announced the appointment of Katja Meyer as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, she will develop and execute the group's global marketing strategy, heading an international team of more than 40 marketing professionals.

Katja Meyer, Chief Marketing Officer, Hornetsecurity Hornetsecurity

With a career spanning more than 20 years in the tech industry and more than 10 years specifically in cybersecurity, Meyer is an established, award-winning leader with extensive experience in marketing, channel, and sales both globally and in EMEA. She joins Hornetsecurity from Kaspersky, where she last served as B2B Marketing Director Global. She has also occupied marketing leadership roles with Sophos, VMware, SAP, and Sun Microsystems, after starting her career with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Meyer specializes in channel marketing, partner programs, and sales-oriented marketing. Among other awards, she was voted the DACH IT Business Top 1 Channel VIP by resellers in 2018, and Top 13 Channel VIP in 2019.

"Katja Meyer's proven track record in cybersecurity marketing and excellent leadership skills make her a perfect fit to join our executive team. As we continue to expand, her expertise will be instrumental in leveraging and evolving our channel-centric approach in all markets," said Daniel Hofmann, CEO at Hornetsecurity.

"I am delighted to join Hornetsecurity, especially at a time when so many companies and organizations around the world are redefining their cybersecurity architecture. I'm excited about the opportunities Hornetsecurity's channel delivery mode offers current and prospective partners, and I'm especially looking forward to highlighting Hornetsecurity's email security, backup and compliance solutions that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft 365," Meyer said.

About Hornetsecurity Group

Hornetsecurity is the leading security and backup solution provider for Microsoft 365. Its flagship product is the most extensive cloud security solution for Microsoft 365 on the market, providing robust, comprehensive, award-winning protection: Spam and virus filtering, protection against phishing and ransomware, legally compliant archiving and encryption, advanced threat protection, email continuity, signatures, and disclaimers. It's an all-in-one security package that even includes backup and recovery for all data in Microsoft 365 and users' endpoints.

Hornetsecurity Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, PA with other North America offices in Washington D.C. and Montreal, Canada. Globally, Hornetsecurity operates in more than 30 countries through its international distribution network. Its premium services are used by approximately 50,000 customers including Swisscom, Telefónica, KONICA MINOLTA, LVM Versicherung, DEKRA and CLAAS.

