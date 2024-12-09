Hornetsecurity bolsters 365 Total Backup with new self-service support and also adds MS OneNote backup and recovery

The new functionality is also available with 365 Total Protection Plans 3 and 4

End users can now independently recover their mailbox, OneDrive and OneNote data without Admin intervention

Backup and recovery now also available for Microsoft OneNote

HANOVER, Germany, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity leader, Hornetsecurity, has today unveiled an upgraded version of its 365 Total Backup solution, introducing self-service recovery for end users while also offering full backup and recovery support for Microsoft OneNote. This new functionality is also available with 365 Total Protection Plans 3 and 4.

Enabling end users to independently recover their own data

Hornetsecurity has added a new self-service functionality to its backup solution. This allows end users to independently recover their mailbox, OneDrive and OneNote data through the Hornetsecurity User Panel, rather than needing to rely on their IT Administrator to do so for them.

This addition saves valuable administrator time while empowering end users. End users can now select and recover selected object or all the data contained within their mailbox, OneDrive account and OneNote as needed. This data is searchable and easily restored, making the process simple for those without formal IT training.

Daniel Hofmann, CEO of Hornetsecurity, commented: "So far, Microsoft 365 end-users have not been able to directly access backup data from their Mailbox, OneDrive accounts and OneNote, making them dependent on authorised administrators whenever they needed to restore their data. We've therefore enhanced our backup service for Microsoft 365 by introducing self-service support for end users. As handling restore requests for end users is a time-intensive task for admins, this update frees them up for more mission-critical tasks while empowering end users."

Backup and recovery support for OneNote

The solution now also includes Microsoft OneNote backup and recovery, enabling Hornetsecurity partners and customers to automatically back up their OneNote notebooks without having to rely on manual data protection methods. This adds another layer of data protection to organisations, allowing them to easily back up and restore the valuable information stored within OneNote notebooks.

This broader scope of protection adds to the existing backup and recovery capabilities in 365 Total Backup and 365 Total Protection, offering enhanced data recovery options across essential M365 applications, such as Exchange Online, OneDrive for Business, SharePoint Online, and Microsoft Teams.

Along with the self-service component, this enhancement is a free update and follows the recent addition of backup and recovery for Microsoft Planner, further strengthening Hornetsecurity's comprehensive data protection suite to ensure critical business data is secure and easily accessible.

Daniel Hofmann, CEO of Hornetsecurity, said: "These enhancements underscore our dedication to continually evolving our offerings to meet the needs of our partners and customers, easing the load on administrators while setting their minds at rest, and ensuring that critical data remains secure and easily recoverable."

About Hornetsecurity

Hornetsecurity is a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-based security, compliance, backup, and security awareness solutions that help companies and organisations of all sizes around the world. Its flagship product, 365 Total Protection, is the most comprehensive cloud security solution for Microsoft 365 on the market. Driven by innovation and cybersecurity excellence, Hornetsecurity is building a safer digital future and sustainable security cultures with its award-winning portfolio. Hornetsecurity operates in more than 120 countries through its international distribution network of 12,000+ channel partners and MSPs. Its premium services are used by more than 75,000 customers.

