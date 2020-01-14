Hornetsecurity continues expansion with acquisition of distribution partner EveryCloud

HANNOVER, Germany, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity firm Hornetsecurity rang in the new year by completing the acquisition of British distribution partner and fellow email security provider EveryCloud.

The move marks another significant expansion for Germany-based Hornetsecurity, after acquiring Avira's spam filter division in 2018 and the takeover of Spanish market leader Spamina in January 2019.

Since its launch in 2009, EveryCloud has served as Hornetsecurity's local representative in the U.K. and U.S. and gained a significant market share in the email security segment. Over the previous decade, the firm earned a first-class reputation for its cloud-based email security solutions and service, with over 250 five-star reviews on the tech platform Spiceworks.

Under the new arrangement, EveryCloud's 9,000 customers and over 400 resellers worldwide will continue to rely on the platform they know and trust, but they will also have access to Hornetsecurity's many services. This includes the comprehensive Security and Compliance Suite for the Microsoft Office 365 cloud, 365 Total Protection, 365 Total Encryption and the recently released SIEM Connector.

"Thanks to our combined strengths, EveryCloud customers can expect even more wide-ranging products, services and benefits," Hornetsecurity CEO Daniel Hoffman said. "This deal has been designed so EveryCloud customers and partners will simply continue using the same platform they've always used while being exposed to Hornetsecurity's tremendous product suite."

EveryCloud's experienced team will remain in place, and CEO Graham O'Reilly will take over new responsibilities for the U.S. and U.K. markets within the Hornetsecurity group.

"Joining forces means we can aim higher than ever in our markets by leveraging Hornetsecurity's resources and scale, plus get even closer to the product offering," O'Reilly said.

For Hornetsecurity, the acquisition means its European footprint will grow even larger and the company will be able to broaden its efforts in North America, allowing it to compete more effectively in the competitive email security services sector.

"EveryCloud has successfully competed against large competitors in the English-speaking markets and has become an established brand," Hornetsecurity COO Daniel Blank said. "We will build on this success and experience, continuing to invest in these markets and thus further accelerate growth. Country-based local sales, as well as top-tier technical and support teams that ensure the highest possible quality, are the keys to gaining and maintaining new customer relationships. The acquisition of EveryCloud is a significant step in our global strategy."

About Hornetsecurity

Hornetsecurity is the leading German email security provider in Europe, protecting the IT infrastructure, digital communications and data of companies and organizations of all sizes. Headquartered in Hannover, the firm provides its services worldwide via nine redundant secured data centers. Hornetsecurity's product portfolio covers all important areas of email security, including spam and virus filters, legally compliant archiving and encryption, as well as defense against CEO fraud and ransomware. With around 200 employees, Hornetsecurity is represented globally at 10 locations and operates in more than 30 countries through its international distribution network. Its premium services are used by approximately 40,000 customers including Swisscom, Telefónica, KONICA MINOLTA, LVM Versicherung, DERKA and Claas.

About EveryCloud

Email security provider EveryCloud was founded in 2009, with the mission to secure corporate communications using state-of-the-art technology and outstanding service. Today, over 9,000 customers — mainly from the U.K., U.S. and Australia — rely on EveryCloud's solutions.

SOURCE Hornetsecurity