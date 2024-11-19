Hornetsecurity elevates email security and deliverability for administrators and CISOs with DMARC Manager

New DMARC Manager simplifies the set-up and management of DMARC policies for companies with multiple domains

Hornetsecurity's innovative tool enhances email trustworthiness and protects against fraud , impersonation and phishing attacks

In addition to this, its brand identification function boosts the efficiency of email campaigns

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornetsecurity, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its DMARC Manager. The advanced tool addresses the complex challenges organisations face in managing DMARC, DKIM, and SPF configurations, especially for those operating across multiple domains.

As email threats such as fraud and impersonation attacks continue to rise, the need for robust email authentication practices has never been more critical. DMARC Manager is designed to empower administrators and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) by providing an intuitive solution for setting up and maintaining best practices in email authentication.

Simplifying management and protection

The new product aims to simplify best practices in email security. After onboarding and adding the different DNS entries for DMARC, SPF, DKIM, all further DNS entries can be added directly in the product without having to do it every time in the DNS records.

It provides advanced reporting and analytics, so users gain access to detailed analysis and aggregated reports from DMARC data, enabling better management of outgoing email traffic.

To help prevent fraud, impersonation and phishing attacks, DMARC Manager also identifies suspicious activities, such as unauthorised email traffic being sent in the name of the user's domains. It features increased visibility and control over sending sources, so administrators can discover shadow IT by identifying all email-sending entities associated with their domains, enhancing overall security posture.

Lastly, it provides enhanced brand protection by using Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI), so organisations display their brand logos in email messages to recipients' inboxes. It increases brand visibility and trustworthiness, and gives users an edge in their email marketing efforts, increasing the efficiency and success of their bulk email campaigns.

Daniel Hofmann, CEO of Hornetsecurity, says:

"Our goal is to ease the pain and pressure-points of our partners and customers. DMARC Manager is a solution for security administrators and CISOs that not only enhances email security and protects brand identity but also boosts the efficiency of email campaigns.

"We recognise the complexities faced by people managing multiple domains and the urgent need for visibility into their email traffic, especially as email fraud continues to boom. This new product provides a comprehensive approach to mitigate risks and ensure trustworthy email communication."

DMARC Manager is included as part of Hornetsecurity's 365 Total Protection and is also available as an add-on to its Spam and Malware Protection service. It is also being offered as a standalone product, providing flexible options for organisations of all sizes.

For more information about DMARC Manager and other Hornetsecurity solutions, click here .

About Hornetsecurity

Hornetsecurity is a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-based security, compliance, backup, and security awareness solutions that help companies and organisations of all sizes around the world. Its flagship product, 365 Total Protection, is the most comprehensive cloud security solution for Microsoft 365 on the market. Driven by innovation and cybersecurity excellence, Hornetsecurity is building a safer digital future and sustainable security cultures with its award-winning portfolio. Hornetsecurity operates in more than 120 countries through its international distribution network of 12,000+ channel partners and MSPs. Its premium services are used by more than 75,000 customers.

SOURCE Hornetsecurity