Hornetsecurity Expands APAC and EMEA Growth Through New Distribution Agreements Covering 10+ Countries

Signings cover significant expansion in Philippines , Saudi Arabia , Poland , Czech Republic , Gulf States, Emirates, Middle East , North Africa , Cyprus and Turkey

Expansion provides improved backup and recovery services increasing the use of 365 Total Protection suite and 365 Total Backup from Hornetsecurity

Email cloud security and compliance added to mix in APAC with the expansion of Datastor Australia's portfolio

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global email security and backup provider, Hornetsecurity, has today announced a major push into several different regions across the world, with the signing of new distributors and partnerships. This further expands Hornetsecurity's established presence in Europe, the US and LATAM.

Hornetsecurity

In the Philippines and Saudi Arabia, the signing of distributors WSI and S2 will see Hornetsecurity's capabilities support even more businesses in limiting cybersecurity issues. EMT have been appointed as distributors of Hornetsecurity solutions in the Middle East. In Eastern Europe, software distributors ED&R Polska in Poland and PBCom in the Czech Republic have been selected due to their significant Microsoft presence. In Australia, Datastor Australia has expanded its portfolio from Altaro backup solutions for Microsoft 365 to the full range of Hornetsecurity cyber solutions, adding email cloud security and compliance into the mix.

These agreements, covering more than 10 countries, will take Hornetsecurity's flagship 365 Total Protection suite and 365 Total Backup far deeper into their respective Microsoft communities.

Colin Wright, VP, ROW, Hornetsecurity, commented: "In signing these agreements, we have made a significant expansion commitment into APAC and Eastern Europe. Microsoft retains significant dominance in the region, so it makes sense that our complementary next-gen email security, backup and compliance solutions should grow alongside as the number one third-party provider. To date, we've focused largely on Western Europe and the Americas, but now we have a dedicated team to roll out Hornetsecurity into APAC and we are finding initial demand really exciting."

Hazel Escanlar, General Manager WSI, commented: "We're one of the leading distributors in the Philippines, and we've taken the decision to expand our cybersecurity portfolio with Hornetsecurity because of its alternate stance on becoming the number one end-to-end supplier of cybersecurity and set-and-forget backups for Microsoft for SMBs, and all controlled from one easy-to-use control panel for those offering managed services. With Hornetsecurity, it's all about convenience and flexibility to give MSPs peace of mind while reducing their demands on time."

From a partner perspective, 365 Total Backup enables managed service providers (MSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs) to provide backup and recovery services for Microsoft 365 mailboxes, Teams, OneDrive, and SharePoint. They can easily take backups and manage them through a multi-tenant, cloud-based control panel. 365 Total Protection Enterprise Backup combines this functionality with state-of-the-art email security that protects against spam, viruses, phishing and ransomware; as well as providing Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), email signatures and disclaimers, automated email continuity and legally compliant email archiving.

Daniel Hofmann, CEO, Hornetsecurity, explained: "Through these new appointments, we can offer a great market opportunity to more partners globally. They can now bring their customers to Microsoft 365 in a secure, safe and compliant mode, through our next-gen solutions. We also provide them with the unique benefit of being able to back up the data shared via User Chats in Microsoft Teams as well as Group Channel Conversations, something other vendors are not able to do. This strong market position gives our partners a compelling advantage."

About Hornetsecurity

Hornetsecurity is the leading security and backup solution provider for Microsoft 365. Its flagship product is the most extensive cloud security solution for Microsoft 365 on the market, providing robust, comprehensive, award-winning protection: Spam and virus filtering, protection against phishing and ransomware, legally compliant archiving and encryption, advanced threat protection, email continuity, signatures and disclaimers. It's an all-in-one security package that even includes backup and recovery for all data in Microsoft 365 and users' endpoints.

Hornetsecurity Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, PA with other North America offices in Washington D.C. and Montreal, Canada. Globally, Hornetsecurity operates in more than 30 countries through its international distribution network. Its premium services are used by 50,000+ customers including Swisscom, Telefónica, KONICA MINOLTA, LVM Versicherung, and CLAAS.

Media enquiries

Please contact us on [email protected].

Media Contact

Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR

[email protected]

888-317-4687 ext. 707

SOURCE Hornetsecurity