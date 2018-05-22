Hornetsecurity updates Advanced Email Signature and Disclaimer with new features

Advanced Email Signature and Disclaimer offers an elegant solution for creating uniform company-wide content by ensuring all email signatures are attached in the same format, regardless of whether the message was sent from a PC, tablet or mobile phone.

In the original version, some fields in certain signatures would remain empty. Thanks to this upgrade, users can create additional sub-signatures within existing signatures, including slogans, logos or banners that promote upcoming trade shows or new products a company wants to highlight within a specific timeframe. Companies can activate and centrally manage the sub-signatures on a group basis, as well as use them for targeted marketing campaigns.

In addition, users can now include signatures and disclaimers not only within HTML emails, but also in plain text emails, significantly increasing the consistency and professional appearance of corporate email traffic.

"The signature at the end of a professional email is like a digital business card and serves as an important branding tool for every company," Hornetsecurity CEO Oliver Dehning said. "With these newly added features, IT administrators and corporate marketing teams will have fresh opportunities to shape, sharpen and strengthen their company's image."

About Hornetsecurity

Hornetsecurity has been focused on cloud computing since 2007, when the company was founded by Oliver Dehning and Daniel Hofmann in Hannover, Germany, where it maintains its global headquarters. Today, Hornetsecurity has grown to more than 100 employees, offering comprehensive security solutions in the fields of email security, web security and data storage to more than 30,000 business customers around the world. In 2017, Hornetsecurity opened a United States base of operations in Pittsburgh.

More information can be found at http://www.hornetsecurity.com and www.hornetdrive.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hornetsecurity-updates-advanced-email-signature-and-disclaimer-with-new-features-300652068.html

SOURCE Hornetsecurity

Related Links

http://www.hornetsecurity.com

